Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume 39 presents the proceedings of the 1982 Laurentian Hormone Conference.

The book presents papers on the ovarian triad of the primate menstrual cycle; the measurement of local glucose utilization and its use in localization of functional activity in the central nervous system of animals and human; and the impact of estrogens on hypothalamic nerve cells. The text also describes the biosynthesis, processing, and secretion of parathormone and secretory protein-1; gastrointestinal peptides; chemical and biological characterization of corticotropin releasing factor; and the regulation of kidney functions by hormones. Papers on calcitonin, prolactin, and growth hormone gene expression; the expression of cloned growth hormone and metallothionein genes in heterologous cells; and the actions of insulin on glucose transport and cAMP phosphodiesterase in fat cells are also encompassed. The book further tackles papers on hormone-induced morphogenesis and growth; and Leydig cell structure and steroidogenic function.

Endocrinologists, physiologists, biochemists, and scientists involved in hormone research will prove the text invaluable.