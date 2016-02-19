Recent Progress in Hormone Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125711395, 9781483219592

Recent Progress in Hormone Research

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 1982 Laurentian Hormone Conference

Editors: Roy O. Greep
eBook ISBN: 9781483219592
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1983
Page Count: 656
Description

Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume 39 presents the proceedings of the 1982 Laurentian Hormone Conference.
The book presents papers on the ovarian triad of the primate menstrual cycle; the measurement of local glucose utilization and its use in localization of functional activity in the central nervous system of animals and human; and the impact of estrogens on hypothalamic nerve cells. The text also describes the biosynthesis, processing, and secretion of parathormone and secretory protein-1; gastrointestinal peptides; chemical and biological characterization of corticotropin releasing factor; and the regulation of kidney functions by hormones. Papers on calcitonin, prolactin, and growth hormone gene expression; the expression of cloned growth hormone and metallothionein genes in heterologous cells; and the actions of insulin on glucose transport and cAMP phosphodiesterase in fat cells are also encompassed. The book further tackles papers on hormone-induced morphogenesis and growth; and Leydig cell structure and steroidogenic function.
Endocrinologists, physiologists, biochemists, and scientists involved in hormone research will prove the text invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors and Discussants

Preface

1. The Ovarian Triad of the Primate Menstrual Cycle

2. Measurement of Local Glucose Utilization and Its Use in Localization of Functional Activity in the Central Nervous System of Animals and Man

3. Impact of Estrogens on Hypothalamic Nerve Cells: Ultrastructural, Chemical, and Electrical Effects

4. Biosynthesis, Processing, and Secretion of Parathormone and Secretory Protein-I

5. Gastrointestinal Peptides: The Basis of Action at the Cellular Level

6. Chemical and Biological Characterization of Corticotropin Releasing Factor

7. Regulation of Kidney Functions by Hormones: A New Approach

8. Calcitonin, Prolactin, and Growth Hormone Gene Expression as Model Systems for the Characterization of Neuroendocrine Regulation

9. Expression of Cloned Growth Hormone and Metallothionein Genes in Heterologous Cells

10. Glucocorticoid Regulation of Gene Expression: Mouse Mammary Tumor Virus as a Model System

11. Hormone and Age-Dependent Regulation of α2u-Globulin Gene Expression

12. Role of Specific Chromosomal Proteins and DNA Sequences in the Nuclear Binding Sites for Steroid Receptors

13. Actions of Insulin on Glucose Transport and cAMP Phosphodiesterase in Fat Cells: Involvement of Two Distinct Molecular Mechanisms

14. Hormone-Induced Morphogenesis and Growth: Role of Mesenchymal-Epithelial Interactions

15. Leydig Cell Structure and Steroidogenic Function

Index

Details

No. of pages:
656
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483219592

