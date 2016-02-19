Recent Progress in Hormone Research
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 1982 Laurentian Hormone Conference
Description
Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume 39 presents the proceedings of the 1982 Laurentian Hormone Conference.
The book presents papers on the ovarian triad of the primate menstrual cycle; the measurement of local glucose utilization and its use in localization of functional activity in the central nervous system of animals and human; and the impact of estrogens on hypothalamic nerve cells. The text also describes the biosynthesis, processing, and secretion of parathormone and secretory protein-1; gastrointestinal peptides; chemical and biological characterization of corticotropin releasing factor; and the regulation of kidney functions by hormones. Papers on calcitonin, prolactin, and growth hormone gene expression; the expression of cloned growth hormone and metallothionein genes in heterologous cells; and the actions of insulin on glucose transport and cAMP phosphodiesterase in fat cells are also encompassed. The book further tackles papers on hormone-induced morphogenesis and growth; and Leydig cell structure and steroidogenic function.
Endocrinologists, physiologists, biochemists, and scientists involved in hormone research will prove the text invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors and Discussants
Preface
1. The Ovarian Triad of the Primate Menstrual Cycle
2. Measurement of Local Glucose Utilization and Its Use in Localization of Functional Activity in the Central Nervous System of Animals and Man
3. Impact of Estrogens on Hypothalamic Nerve Cells: Ultrastructural, Chemical, and Electrical Effects
4. Biosynthesis, Processing, and Secretion of Parathormone and Secretory Protein-I
5. Gastrointestinal Peptides: The Basis of Action at the Cellular Level
6. Chemical and Biological Characterization of Corticotropin Releasing Factor
7. Regulation of Kidney Functions by Hormones: A New Approach
8. Calcitonin, Prolactin, and Growth Hormone Gene Expression as Model Systems for the Characterization of Neuroendocrine Regulation
9. Expression of Cloned Growth Hormone and Metallothionein Genes in Heterologous Cells
10. Glucocorticoid Regulation of Gene Expression: Mouse Mammary Tumor Virus as a Model System
11. Hormone and Age-Dependent Regulation of α2u-Globulin Gene Expression
12. Role of Specific Chromosomal Proteins and DNA Sequences in the Nuclear Binding Sites for Steroid Receptors
13. Actions of Insulin on Glucose Transport and cAMP Phosphodiesterase in Fat Cells: Involvement of Two Distinct Molecular Mechanisms
14. Hormone-Induced Morphogenesis and Growth: Role of Mesenchymal-Epithelial Interactions
15. Leydig Cell Structure and Steroidogenic Function
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th July 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483219592