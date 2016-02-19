Recent Progress in Hormone Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125711340, 9781483219547

Recent Progress in Hormone Research

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 1977 Laurentian Hormone Conference

Editors: Roy O. Greep
eBook ISBN: 9781483219547
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1978
Page Count: 582
Description

Recent Progress in Hormone Research presents the proceedings of the 1977 Laurentian Hormone Conference held at Mont Tremblant, Quebec, Canada from August 28 through September 2, 1977. The book discusses the concepts and perspectives of reproductive endocrinology; and the mechanism of action of hypothalamic hormones in the anterior pituitary gland and specific modulation of their activity by sex steroids and thyroid hormones. The text also describes the morphology of insulin secretion and binding; studies on relaxin; and the interrelationships between calcium, calcemic hormones and gastrointestinal hormones; and calcitonin binding sites in bone. The hormonal regulation of bone formation; neural control of ACTH; and the genetic regulation of mammalian glucuronidase are also considered. The book further tackles the crystal structure, molecular conformation, binding, and structure-function relationships of the thyroid hormone; the thyroxine transport proteins of plasma; and the pathways of metabolism of thyroid hormones. Endocrinologists, biochemists, and physiologists will find the text invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors and Discussants

Preface

1. Reproductive Endocrinology: Concepts and Perspectives, an Overview

2. Mechanism of Action of Hypothalamic Hormones in the Anterior Pituitary Gland and Specific Modulation of Their Activity by Sex Steroids and Thyroid Hormones

3. Regulation of Pineal Function

4. Less-Understood Aspects of the Morphology of Insulin Secretion and Binding

5. Relaxin

6. Studies on the Bioassayable Growth Hormone-Like Activity of Plasma

7. Prostaglandins and Thromboxanes

8. Interrelationships between Calcium, Calcemic Hormones, and Gastrointestinal Hormones

9. Calcitonin Binding Sites in Bone: Relationships to Biological Response and "Escape"

10. Hormonal Regulation of Bone Formation

11. Neural Control of ACTH: A Homeostatic Reflex

12. Genetic Regulation of Mammalian Glucuronidase

13. Thyroid Hormones: Crystal Structure, Molecular Conformation, Binding, and Structure-Function Relationships

14. Thyroxine Transport Proteins of Plasma. Molecular Properties and Biosynthesis

15. Pathways of Metabolism of Thyroid Hormones

Subject Index


