Recent Progress in Hormone Research presents the proceedings of the 1977 Laurentian Hormone Conference held at Mont Tremblant, Quebec, Canada from August 28 through September 2, 1977. The book discusses the concepts and perspectives of reproductive endocrinology; and the mechanism of action of hypothalamic hormones in the anterior pituitary gland and specific modulation of their activity by sex steroids and thyroid hormones. The text also describes the morphology of insulin secretion and binding; studies on relaxin; and the interrelationships between calcium, calcemic hormones and gastrointestinal hormones; and calcitonin binding sites in bone. The hormonal regulation of bone formation; neural control of ACTH; and the genetic regulation of mammalian glucuronidase are also considered. The book further tackles the crystal structure, molecular conformation, binding, and structure-function relationships of the thyroid hormone; the thyroxine transport proteins of plasma; and the pathways of metabolism of thyroid hormones. Endocrinologists, biochemists, and physiologists will find the text invaluable.