Recent Progress in Hormone Research - 1st Edition

Recent Progress in Hormone Research

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 1972 Laurentian Hormone Conference

Editors: Roy O. Greep
eBook ISBN: 9781483219493
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1973
Page Count: 622
Description

Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume 29 covers the proceedings of the 1972 Laurentian Hormone Conference held in Mont Tremblant, Province of Quebec, Canada, on August 27-September 1, 1972.
The book discusses the studies on sex differentiation in mammals; male pseudohermaphroditism in the laboratory Norway rat; and androgen metabolism and mechanism of action in male pseudohermaphroditism. The text also describes the mechanism of initiation of parturition in the ewe; the neurovascular regulation of the anterior hypophysis; and microtubules and beta cell secretion. The role of microtubules and microfilaments in thyroid secretion; the functional and morphological alterations produced in target cells by anti-inflammatory steroids; and protein kinases are also considered.
The book further tackles the role of phospholipids in hormone activation of adenylate cyclise; the chemistry of growth hormone and the lactogenic hormones; and hormonal regulation of gene expression in mammary cells. The text then encompasses the endocrine and metabolic effects of experimental obesity in human; the studies on luteinizing hormone and its subunits; and chemical studies of luteinizing hormone from human and ovine pituitaries. The studies on the structure and function of interstitial cell-stimulating hormone are also looked into.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Studies on Sex Differentiation in Mammals

Discussion

2. Part I. Male Pseudohermaphroditism in the Laboratory Norway Rat

Part II. Androgen Metabolism and Mechanism of Action in Male Pseudohermaphroditism: A Study of Testicular Feminization

Discussion

3. The Mechanism of Initiation of Parturition in the Ewe

Discussion

4. Neurovascular Regulation of the Anterior Hypophysis

Discussion

5. Microtubules and Beta Cell Secretion

Discussion

6. The Role of Microtubules and Microfilaments in Thyroid Secretion

Discussion

7. Functional and Morphological Alterations Produced in Target Cells by Anti-inflammatory Steroids

Discussion

8. Protein Kinases: Aspects of Their Regulation and Diversity

Discussion

9. The Role of Phospholipids in Hormone Activation of Adenylate Cyclase

Discussion

10. The Chemistry of Growth Hormone and the Lactogenic Hormones

Discussion

11. Hormonal Regulation of Gene Expression in Mammary Cells

Discussion

12. Endocrine and Metabolic Effects of Experimental Obesity in Man

Discussion

13. Studies on Luteinizing Hormone and Its Subunits: Development and Application of a Radioligand Receptor Assay and Properties of the Hormone-Receptor Interaction

Discussion

14. Chemical Studies of Luteinizing Hormone from Human and Ovine Pituitaries

Discussion

15. Studies on the Structure and Function of Interstitial Cell-Stimulating Hormone

Discussion

Author Index

Subject Index


