Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume 29 covers the proceedings of the 1972 Laurentian Hormone Conference held in Mont Tremblant, Province of Quebec, Canada, on August 27-September 1, 1972.

The book discusses the studies on sex differentiation in mammals; male pseudohermaphroditism in the laboratory Norway rat; and androgen metabolism and mechanism of action in male pseudohermaphroditism. The text also describes the mechanism of initiation of parturition in the ewe; the neurovascular regulation of the anterior hypophysis; and microtubules and beta cell secretion. The role of microtubules and microfilaments in thyroid secretion; the functional and morphological alterations produced in target cells by anti-inflammatory steroids; and protein kinases are also considered.

The book further tackles the role of phospholipids in hormone activation of adenylate cyclise; the chemistry of growth hormone and the lactogenic hormones; and hormonal regulation of gene expression in mammary cells. The text then encompasses the endocrine and metabolic effects of experimental obesity in human; the studies on luteinizing hormone and its subunits; and chemical studies of luteinizing hormone from human and ovine pituitaries. The studies on the structure and function of interstitial cell-stimulating hormone are also looked into.