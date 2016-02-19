Recent Progress in Hormone Research
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 1972 Laurentian Hormone Conference
Description
Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume 29 covers the proceedings of the 1972 Laurentian Hormone Conference held in Mont Tremblant, Province of Quebec, Canada, on August 27-September 1, 1972.
The book discusses the studies on sex differentiation in mammals; male pseudohermaphroditism in the laboratory Norway rat; and androgen metabolism and mechanism of action in male pseudohermaphroditism. The text also describes the mechanism of initiation of parturition in the ewe; the neurovascular regulation of the anterior hypophysis; and microtubules and beta cell secretion. The role of microtubules and microfilaments in thyroid secretion; the functional and morphological alterations produced in target cells by anti-inflammatory steroids; and protein kinases are also considered.
The book further tackles the role of phospholipids in hormone activation of adenylate cyclise; the chemistry of growth hormone and the lactogenic hormones; and hormonal regulation of gene expression in mammary cells. The text then encompasses the endocrine and metabolic effects of experimental obesity in human; the studies on luteinizing hormone and its subunits; and chemical studies of luteinizing hormone from human and ovine pituitaries. The studies on the structure and function of interstitial cell-stimulating hormone are also looked into.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Studies on Sex Differentiation in Mammals
Discussion
2. Part I. Male Pseudohermaphroditism in the Laboratory Norway Rat
Part II. Androgen Metabolism and Mechanism of Action in Male Pseudohermaphroditism: A Study of Testicular Feminization
Discussion
3. The Mechanism of Initiation of Parturition in the Ewe
Discussion
4. Neurovascular Regulation of the Anterior Hypophysis
Discussion
5. Microtubules and Beta Cell Secretion
Discussion
6. The Role of Microtubules and Microfilaments in Thyroid Secretion
Discussion
7. Functional and Morphological Alterations Produced in Target Cells by Anti-inflammatory Steroids
Discussion
8. Protein Kinases: Aspects of Their Regulation and Diversity
Discussion
9. The Role of Phospholipids in Hormone Activation of Adenylate Cyclase
Discussion
10. The Chemistry of Growth Hormone and the Lactogenic Hormones
Discussion
11. Hormonal Regulation of Gene Expression in Mammary Cells
Discussion
12. Endocrine and Metabolic Effects of Experimental Obesity in Man
Discussion
13. Studies on Luteinizing Hormone and Its Subunits: Development and Application of a Radioligand Receptor Assay and Properties of the Hormone-Receptor Interaction
Discussion
14. Chemical Studies of Luteinizing Hormone from Human and Ovine Pituitaries
Discussion
15. Studies on the Structure and Function of Interstitial Cell-Stimulating Hormone
Discussion
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 622
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 28th August 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483219493