Recent Progress in Hormone Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125711456, 9781483219653

Recent Progress in Hormone Research

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 1988 Laurentian Hormone Conference

Editors: James H. Clark
eBook ISBN: 9781483219653
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1989
Page Count: 612
Description

Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume 45 covers the proceedings of the 1988 Laurentian Hormone Conference.
The book presents papers on the molecular characterization of the glucocorticoid receptor; the estrogen regulation of gene transcription and mRNA stability; and the molecular and cellular biology of mammalian progesterone receptors. The text also includes papers on the molecular basis of regulation of ionic channels by G proteins; the role of biologically active follicle-stimulating hormone in reproduction; and the role of glycosylphosphoinositides in signal transduction. Papers on the mechanisms of growth control in normal and malignant breast epithelium; the biochemical and structural analysis of the nerve growth factor receptor; and the isolation, molecular cloning, and mechanism of action of parathyroid hormone-related protein are also considered. The book further tackles the regulation and dysregulation of adipsin in obesity and other metabolic states.
Endocrinologists, physiologists, biochemists, and scientists involved in hormone research will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors and Discussants

Preface

1. Molecular Characterization of the Glucocorticoid Receptor

2. Estrogen Regulation of Gene Transcription and mRNA Stability

3. Molecular and Cellular Biology of Mammalian Progesterone Receptors

4. Molecular Basis of Regulation of Ionic Channels by G Proteins

5. Granulosa Cells as Hormone Targets: The Role of Biologically Active Follicle-Stimulating Hormone in Reproduction

6. The Avian Pineal, a Vertebrate Model System of the Circadian Oscillator:Cellular Regulation of Circadian Rhythms by Light, Second Messengers, and Macromolecular Synthesis

7. The Role of Glycosylphosphoinositides in Signal Transduction

8. Mechanisms of Growth Control in Normal and Malignant Breast Epithelium

10. Parathyroid Hormone-Related Protein: Isolation, Molecular Cloning, and Mechanism of Action

11. Local Factors in Bone Remodeling

12. Regulation of Steroid Hydroxylase Gene Expression Is Multifactorial in Nature

13. Adipsin: Regulation and Dysregulation in Obesity and Other Metabolic States

Index

Details

No. of pages:
612
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483219653

About the Editor

James H. Clark

