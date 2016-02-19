Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume 45 covers the proceedings of the 1988 Laurentian Hormone Conference.

The book presents papers on the molecular characterization of the glucocorticoid receptor; the estrogen regulation of gene transcription and mRNA stability; and the molecular and cellular biology of mammalian progesterone receptors. The text also includes papers on the molecular basis of regulation of ionic channels by G proteins; the role of biologically active follicle-stimulating hormone in reproduction; and the role of glycosylphosphoinositides in signal transduction. Papers on the mechanisms of growth control in normal and malignant breast epithelium; the biochemical and structural analysis of the nerve growth factor receptor; and the isolation, molecular cloning, and mechanism of action of parathyroid hormone-related protein are also considered. The book further tackles the regulation and dysregulation of adipsin in obesity and other metabolic states.

Endocrinologists, physiologists, biochemists, and scientists involved in hormone research will find the book invaluable.