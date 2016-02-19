Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume 43 covers the proceedings of the annual Laurentian Hormone Conference which was held in Montebello, Quebec, Canada in August 1986.

The book presents articles on proopiomelanocortin-derived peptides in testis, ovary, and tissues of reproduction; the molecular mechanism of action of gonadotropin releasing hormone (GNRH) in the pituitary; and the mammalian GNRH gene and its pivotal role in reproduction. The text also includes papers on cachectin; the regulation of ACTH secretion; and the detection and measurement of hormone secretion from individual pituitary cells. Papers on ovarian follicular development; the biological actions of prolactin in human breast cancer; as well as the genetics of steroid 21-hydroxylase deficiency are also encompassed. The book also tackles the secretory control in normal and abnormal parathyroid tissue; the structure-function relationships of gonadotropins; and the gene structure and mechanism of action of Mullerian inhibiting substance.

Endocrinologists, physiologists, biochemists, and scientists involved in hormone research will find the book invaluable.