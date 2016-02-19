Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume 48 provides information pertinent to endocrine research dealing with all aspects of biological organization. This book covers a variety of topics, including differentiation of the embryo, development and growth at puberty, maintenance of adult well-being, and aging.

Organized into 29 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the role of oncogenes in fetal development. This text then compares the molecular descriptions of the genes for growth hormone and prolactin receptors to receptors for s variety of other hormones, peptide, and growth factors. Other chapters consider the three-dimensional structure of the growth hormone receptor. This book discusses as well the conventional and nonconventional uses of human growth hormone, with emphasis on the wide availability of protein that is possible only through molecular biology. The final chapter deals with the effect of hormones on primate behavior.

This book is a valuable resource for geneticists and biologists.