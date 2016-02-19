Recent Progress in Hormone Research
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 1991 Laurentian Hormone Conference
Description
Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume 48 provides information pertinent to endocrine research dealing with all aspects of biological organization. This book covers a variety of topics, including differentiation of the embryo, development and growth at puberty, maintenance of adult well-being, and aging.
Organized into 29 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the role of oncogenes in fetal development. This text then compares the molecular descriptions of the genes for growth hormone and prolactin receptors to receptors for s variety of other hormones, peptide, and growth factors. Other chapters consider the three-dimensional structure of the growth hormone receptor. This book discusses as well the conventional and nonconventional uses of human growth hormone, with emphasis on the wide availability of protein that is possible only through molecular biology. The final chapter deals with the effect of hormones on primate behavior.
This book is a valuable resource for geneticists and biologists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1. Anti-Müllerian Hormone: The Jost Factor
2. Expression of the FSH Receptor in the Testis
3. Differential Gene Expression from a Single Transcription Unit during Spermatogenesis
4. Retinoid Receptors
5. The Growth Hormone/Prolactin Receptor Family
6. Molecular Genetics of Laron-Type GH Insensitivity Syndrome
7. Conventional and Nonconventional Uses of Growth Hormone
8. Site-Directed Mutagenesis in the Mouse
9. The Molecular Basis for Growth Hormone-Receptor Interactions
10. Catecholamine Receptors: Structure, Function, and Regulation
11. The Insulin Receptor and Its Substrate: Molecular Determinants of Early Events in Insulin Action
12. Thyrotropin-Releasing Hormone Receptor: Cloning and Regulation of Its Expression
13. Bombesin-like Peptides: Of Ligands and Receptors
14. Thyroid Hormone Regulation of Thyrotropin Gene Expression
15. Prohormone Structure Governs Proteolytic Processing and Sorting in the Golgi Complex
16. Endocrinology Alfresco: Psychoendocrine Studies of Wild Baboons
Short Communications
Heterogeneous Secretory Response of Parathyroid Cells
Progesterone Inhibits Estrogen-Induced Increases in c-fos mRNA Levels in the Uterus
Genotoxic Damage and Aberrant Proliferation in the Mouse Mammary Epithelial Cells
Development of Hypophysiotropic Neuron Abnormalities in GH- and PRL-Deficient Dwarf Mice
Germ Cell Factor(s) Regulates Opioid Gene Expression in Sertoli Cells
LHRH- and (Hydroxyproline9)LHRH-Stimulated hCG Secretion from Perifused First-Trimester Placental Cells
Tyrphostins Inhibit Sertoli Cell-Secreted Growth Factor Stimulation of A431 Cell Growth
Induction of Calcium Transport into Cultured Rat Sertoli Cells and Liposomes by Follicle-Stimulating Hormone
Pituitary in Vitro FSH and LH Secretion after Administration of the Antiprogesterone RU486 in Vivo
Release of Immunoreactive Inhibin from Perifused Rat Ovaries: Effects of Forskolin and Gonadotropins during the Estrous Cycle
Identification and Partial Purification of a Germ Cell Factor That Stimulates Transferrin Secretion by Sertoli Cells
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 566
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 16th February 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483219684