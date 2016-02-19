Recent Progress in Hormone Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125711470, 9781483219677

Recent Progress in Hormone Research

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 1990 Laurentian Hormone Conference

Editors: C. Wayne Bardin
eBook ISBN: 9781483219677
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1991
Page Count: 416
Description

Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume 47 covers the developments in the field of endocrinology and metabolism. The book discusses the molecular mechanism of action of a steroid hormone receptor; neuroendocrine control of human reproduction in the male; and the immortalization of neuroendocrine cells by targeted oncogenesis. The text also describes the neuroendocrine regulation of the luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone pulse generator in the rat; the gonadotropin-releasing hormone pulses; and steroids, receptors, and response elements. The molecular biology of human renin and its gene; the cellular and molecular analysis of pancreatic islet cell lineage and differentiation; and sulfonylurea signal transduction are also considered. The book further tackles the complex hormone response unit regulating transcription of the phosphoenolpyruvate carboxykinase gene, and the structure and molecular regulation of mammalian glucose transporters. Endocrinologists, physiologists, and biochemists will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors and Discussants

Preface

1. Molecular Mechanism of Action of a Steroid Hormone Receptor

2. Neuroendocrine Control of Human Reproduction in the Male

3. Immortalization of Neuroendocrine Cells by Targeted Oncogenesis

4. Neuroendocrine Regulation of the Luteinizing Hormone-Releasing Hormone Pulse Generator in the Rat

5. Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone Pulses: Regulators of Gonadotropin Synthesis and Ovulatory Cycles

6. Steroids, Receptors, and Response Elements: The Limits of Signal Specificity

7. Molecular Biology of Human Renin and Its Gene

8. Cellular and Molecular Analysis of Pancreatic Islet Cell Lineage and Differentiation

9. Sulfonylurea Signal Transduction

10. Complex Hormone Response Unit Regulating Transcription of the Phosphoenolpyruvate Carboxykinase Gene: From Metabloic Pathways to Molecular Biology

11. Mammalian Glucose Transporters: Structure and Molecular Regulation

Index


About the Editor

C. Wayne Bardin

