Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume 47 covers the developments in the field of endocrinology and metabolism. The book discusses the molecular mechanism of action of a steroid hormone receptor; neuroendocrine control of human reproduction in the male; and the immortalization of neuroendocrine cells by targeted oncogenesis. The text also describes the neuroendocrine regulation of the luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone pulse generator in the rat; the gonadotropin-releasing hormone pulses; and steroids, receptors, and response elements. The molecular biology of human renin and its gene; the cellular and molecular analysis of pancreatic islet cell lineage and differentiation; and sulfonylurea signal transduction are also considered. The book further tackles the complex hormone response unit regulating transcription of the phosphoenolpyruvate carboxykinase gene, and the structure and molecular regulation of mammalian glucose transporters. Endocrinologists, physiologists, and biochemists will find the book invaluable.