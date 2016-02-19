Recent Progress in Hormone Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483198279, 9781483223308

Recent Progress in Hormone Research

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 1967 Laurentian Hormone Conference

Editors: E. B. Astwood
eBook ISBN: 9781483223308
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 770
Description

Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume 24 covers the proceedings of 25th meeting of the Laurentian Hormone Conference, held in Mont Tremblant, Quebec on August 2-September 1, 1967.
This book is organized into six parts encompassing 13 chapters, and begins with reviews on the mechanism of action of various hormones. The next parts deal with the activation by hormones of adenyl cyclase in various tissues and the intermediation of 3',5'-cyclic adenosine monophosphate. These topics are followed by discussions on the functions of the gonadotropins and the control of the ovary and testis by the pituitary. Other parts consider the progress in defining the nature and action of the hormone thyrocalcitonin. The remaining parts examine the insect juvenile hormone of the complex vertebrate endocrinology.
This book is directed primarily toward endocrinologists and biologists.

Table of Contents


Gregory Goodwin Pincus 1903-1967

The First 25 Years of the Laurentian Hormone Conference

Preface

I. Modes of Hormone Action

1. On the Biochemical Mechanism of Action of Aldosterone

Discussion

2. Hormone Receptors: Studies on the Interaction of Estrogen with the Uterus

Discussion

3. Endocrine Factors in the Pathogenesis of Plasma Cell Tumors

Discussion

II. Hormones and Metabolic Function

4. Mode of Action of Insulin in the Regulation of Protein Biosynthesis in Muscle

Discussion

5. The Actions of Insulin and Catabolic Hormones on the Plasma Membrane of the Fat Cells

Discussion

III. Hormones and Reproduction

6. Gonadotropins, Ovarian Metabolism, and Steroid Biosynthesis

Discussion

IV. Clinical Endocrinology

7. Klinefelter's Syndrome and Its Variants: A Hormonal and Chromosomal Study

Discussion

8. Genetic Aspects of Clinical Endocrinology

Discussion

V. Peptide Hormones

9. Neural Control of Anterior Pituitary Functions

Discussion

10. Hypothalamic Neurohormones Regulating Anterior Pituitary Function

Discussion

11. Thyrocalcitonin

Discussion

VI. Comparative Endocrinology

12. The Chemistry and Biology of Juvenile Hormone

Discussion

13. The Comparative Endocrinology of Prolactin

Discussion

Author Index

Subject Index


About the Editor

E. B. Astwood

