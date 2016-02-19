Recent Progress in Hormone Research
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 1967 Laurentian Hormone Conference
Description
Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume 24 covers the proceedings of 25th meeting of the Laurentian Hormone Conference, held in Mont Tremblant, Quebec on August 2-September 1, 1967.
This book is organized into six parts encompassing 13 chapters, and begins with reviews on the mechanism of action of various hormones. The next parts deal with the activation by hormones of adenyl cyclase in various tissues and the intermediation of 3',5'-cyclic adenosine monophosphate. These topics are followed by discussions on the functions of the gonadotropins and the control of the ovary and testis by the pituitary. Other parts consider the progress in defining the nature and action of the hormone thyrocalcitonin. The remaining parts examine the insect juvenile hormone of the complex vertebrate endocrinology.
This book is directed primarily toward endocrinologists and biologists.
Table of Contents
Gregory Goodwin Pincus 1903-1967
The First 25 Years of the Laurentian Hormone Conference
Preface
I. Modes of Hormone Action
1. On the Biochemical Mechanism of Action of Aldosterone
Discussion
2. Hormone Receptors: Studies on the Interaction of Estrogen with the Uterus
Discussion
3. Endocrine Factors in the Pathogenesis of Plasma Cell Tumors
Discussion
II. Hormones and Metabolic Function
4. Mode of Action of Insulin in the Regulation of Protein Biosynthesis in Muscle
Discussion
5. The Actions of Insulin and Catabolic Hormones on the Plasma Membrane of the Fat Cells
Discussion
III. Hormones and Reproduction
6. Gonadotropins, Ovarian Metabolism, and Steroid Biosynthesis
Discussion
IV. Clinical Endocrinology
7. Klinefelter's Syndrome and Its Variants: A Hormonal and Chromosomal Study
Discussion
8. Genetic Aspects of Clinical Endocrinology
Discussion
V. Peptide Hormones
9. Neural Control of Anterior Pituitary Functions
Discussion
10. Hypothalamic Neurohormones Regulating Anterior Pituitary Function
Discussion
11. Thyrocalcitonin
Discussion
VI. Comparative Endocrinology
12. The Chemistry and Biology of Juvenile Hormone
Discussion
13. The Comparative Endocrinology of Prolactin
Discussion
Author Index
Subject Index
