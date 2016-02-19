Recent Progress in Hormone Research
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 1968 Laurentian Hormone Conference
Description
Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume 25 presents the proceedings of the 26th meeting of the Laurentian Hormone Conference held in Mont Tremblant, Quebec, Canada, on August 23-29, 1968.
The book presents papers on reproductive endocrinology (i.e. a model for the regulation of ovulation in the rat; comparative aspects of uterine-luteal relationships), proinsulin (i.e. proinsulin and the biosynthesis of insulin), and the secretion of hormones by tumors of nonendocrine origin (i.e. clinical and laboratory studies of ectopic humoral syndromes). The text also includes papers on the ultrastructure of the endocrine glands; on the thyroid (i.e. studies of the thyroid iodide ""trap"" in human); on neuroendocrinology (i.e. the mammalian pineal as a neuroendocrine transducer), and on steroid hormones (i.e. metabolic events associated with steroid hydroxylation by the adrenal cortex; and steroid dynamics under steady-state conditions).
Endocrinologists and people involved in hormone research will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. A Model for the Regulation of Ovulation in the Rat
2. Comparative Aspects of Uterine-Luteal Relationships
3. Studies on the Mechanism of Steroid Hormone Regulation of Synthesis of Specific Proteins
4. Synthesis and Secretion of Placental Lactogen and Other Proteins by the Placenta
5. Proinsulin and the Biosynthesis of Insulin
6. Clinical and Laboratory Studies of Ectopic Humoral Syndromes
7. The Ultrastructure of Endocrine Glands
8. The Metabolic Significance of Exchangeable Cellular Thyroxine
9. Studies of the Thyroid Iodide "Trap" in Man
10. Biosynthesis and Release of Vasopressin and Neurophysin
11. The Mammalian Pineal as a Neuroendocrine Transducer
12. Metabolic Events Associated with Steroid Hydroxylation by the Adrenal Cortex
13. Protein Binding and the Assay of Nonantigenic Hormones
14. Steroid Dynamics under Steady-State Conditions
Subject Index
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 700
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483219462