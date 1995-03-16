Recent Progress in Hormone Research - Volume 50, Volume 50
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 1993 Laurentian Hormone Conference
Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume 50: Proceedings of the 1993 Laurentian Hormone Conference focuses on the advancements of processes, methodologies, techniques, and approaches involved in hormone research.
The selection first offers information on the molecular design of the NMDA receptor channel; synthesis and signaling of growth hormone-releasing hormone; and signaling mechanisms during the response of pituitary gonadotropes to GnRH. The discussions focus on calcium economy of gonadotropes, role of oscillations, structure and expression of the GHRH gene, transgenic animal models for GHRH action, and functional determinants in NMDA receptors. The text then elaborates on signaling mechanisms during the response of pituitary gonadotropes to GnRH; molecular genetic analysis of cAMP and glucocorticoid signaling in development; and activins and the receptor serine kinase superfamily.
The publication takes a look at MAP kinase cascade, expression and signal transduction pathways of gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptors, ovarian cell differentiation, and the role of oxytocin and its receptor in parturition. The book also examines the role of prolactin in developmental differentiation of hypophysiotropic tuberoinfundibular dopaminergic neurons and calcitonin gene expression in rat uterus during pregnancy. The selection is a valuable source of data for researchers interested in hormone research.
- Neuroendocrinology
- Transmembrane signaling
- Reproduction
- Steroids and the steroid receptor family
- Hypertension
The Mother of the Pill. The NMDA Receptor Channel: Molecular Design of a Coincidence Detector. Growth Hormone-Releasing Hormone: Synthesis and Signaling. Signaling Mechanisms During the Response of Pituitary Gonadrotropes to Gnrh. Molecular Genetic Analysis of Camp and Clucocorticoid Signaling in Development. Activins and the Receptor Serine Kinase Superfamily. The MAP Kinase Cascade. Expression and Signal Transduction Pathways of Gnrh Receptors. G Protein Gaps: Regulation of Speed, Amplitude, And Signaling Selectivity. Ovarian Cell Differentiation: A Cascade of Multiple Hormones, Cellular Signals, And Regulated Genes. Oxytocin and Oxytocin Receptor Gene Expression in the Uterus. Molecular Genetic Analysis of Mammalian Spermatid Differentiation. Role of the Renin Angiotensin System in Blood Pressure Regulation and in Human Hypertension: New Insights from Molecular Genetics. Amphibian Metamorphosis: A Complex Program of Gene Expression Changes Controlled By Thyroid Hormone. The Molecular and Genetic Dissection of the Retinoid Signaling Pathway. An Alternative Ligand-Independent Pathway for Activation of Steroid Receptors. The Endocrine Role in Mammalian Sexual Differentiation. SHORT COMMUNICATIONS:Interleukins-1A and -1B in Regulation of Interleukin-6 Expression in Leydig and Sertoli Cells. Calcitonin Gene Expression in the Rat Uterus During Pregnancy. Zone-Specific Clustering Mrna Expression in the Rat Epididymis. Interleukin-1A Inhibition of Luteinized Human Granulosa Cell Progesterone Production Through Influences on Associated White Blood Cells. Expression of the XENOPUS LAEVIS Mineralocorticoid Receptor During Metamorphosis. Pituitary and Hypothalamic Regulation of Sex Differences in Serum Luteinizing Hormone Levels in Gonadectomized Rats: In VITRO Perifusion Studies. Derivation of Novel Embryonic Stem Cell Lines and Targeting of Cyclic AMP-Dependent Protein Kinase Genes. Retinoid X Receptor B and Peroxisome Proliferator-Activated Receptor Activate an Estrogen Response Element. Leukemic Cell Apoptosis Caused By Constitutively Activate Mutant Glucocorticoid Receptor Fragments. Expression of the Short and Long Forms of the Prolactin Receptor in Murine Lymphoid Tissues. 8-Br-Camp Does Not Convert Antagonists of the Glucocorticoid Receptor Into Agonists. Activin-A Stimulates the Expression of Insulin-Like Growth Factor Binding Protein-5 Messenger in Human Luteinizing Granulosa Cells. Growth Hormone and Pit-1 Mrna Detection Using Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction in Adult and Developing Ames Dwarf Mice. An Environmental Anti-Androgen. Phorbol Esters Inhibit Estrogen-Induced Uterine DNA Synthesis and Increase Apiptosis in Uterine Epithelium. Hypothalamus-Specific Regulation of Gnrh Gene Expression. Effects of Retinoids on Expression of the Protooncogene, C-MYB, In Rat Sertoli Cells. Role of Prolactin in Developmental Differentiation of Hypophysiotropic Tuberoinfundibulardopaminergic Neurons. Efficacy of Gnrh Agonists to Induce Ovulation Following Low Dose Hmg Stimulation. References. Subject Index.
From the Reviews of Previous Volumes "The very readable text permits clear comprehension of the exquisite core of information that is being presented... This volume does provide the opportunity for a focused update in each of many different areas of endocrinology." -CLAUDE L HUGHES, JR, DUKE UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER, DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, IN ADOLESCENT AND PEDIATRIC GYNECOLOGY