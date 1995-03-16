Recent Progress in Hormone Research - Volume 50, Volume 50

Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume 50: Proceedings of the 1993 Laurentian Hormone Conference focuses on the advancements of processes, methodologies, techniques, and approaches involved in hormone research.

The selection first offers information on the molecular design of the NMDA receptor channel; synthesis and signaling of growth hormone-releasing hormone; and signaling mechanisms during the response of pituitary gonadotropes to GnRH. The discussions focus on calcium economy of gonadotropes, role of oscillations, structure and expression of the GHRH gene, transgenic animal models for GHRH action, and functional determinants in NMDA receptors. The text then elaborates on signaling mechanisms during the response of pituitary gonadotropes to GnRH; molecular genetic analysis of cAMP and glucocorticoid signaling in development; and activins and the receptor serine kinase superfamily.

The publication takes a look at MAP kinase cascade, expression and signal transduction pathways of gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptors, ovarian cell differentiation, and the role of oxytocin and its receptor in parturition. The book also examines the role of prolactin in developmental differentiation of hypophysiotropic tuberoinfundibular dopaminergic neurons and calcitonin gene expression in rat uterus during pregnancy. The selection is a valuable source of data for researchers interested in hormone research.