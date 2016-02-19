Recent Progress in Hormone Research - Volume 49, Volume 49
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 1992 Laurentian Hormone Conference
Description
Among the topics covered in Volume 49 are neurotransmitter transporters circadian rhythms, transgenic model for studying isles development, protein phosphateses, the androgen receptor, molecular genetics of steroid 5oz-reductases and benign and malignant prostatic neoplasms.
Table of Contents
Gnrh Neurons and Other Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms for Simple Mammalian Reproductive Behaviours. Neurotransmitter Transporters. Circadian Rhythms. Regulation of Pancreatic -Cell Mass in Vivo. Novel Mechanisms of Fibroblast Growth Factor-1 Function. Insulin-Like Growth Factor I: Molecular Biology and Relevance to Tissue-Specific Expression and Action. Biochemistry of the Src Protein-Tyrosine Kinase: Regulation By SH2 and SH3 Domains. A Transgenic Model for Studying Islet Development. Steroid Receptors and Other Transcription Factors in Ecdysone Response. Protein Phosphatases. Prenylation and G Protein Signaling. The Nitric Oxide-Cyclic GMP Signal Transduction System for Intracellular and Intercellular Communication. The Androgen Receptor: An Overview. The Molecular Genetics of Steroid 5 Reductases. 5 Reductases Inhibitors for the Treatment of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia. Benign and Malignant Prostatic Neoplasm: Human Studies. Short Communications. Regulation of the Chicken Very Low Density Apolipoprotein II Gene: Interaction of Estrogen and Insulin. A Novel Upstream Activator in the Mitogen-Activated Protein Kinase Signal Transduction Pathway. A Novel Yeast Expression System to Study Androgen Action. A Spermatid Factor Inhibits Cyclic AMP and Calcium Signaling in Sertoli but Not Leydig Cells. Circadian Variations of Gi Peptides and Cell Proliferation in Rats: Effects of Adrenalectomy, Molecular Genetic Prenatal Diagnosis of Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Due to 21-Hydroxylase Deficiency By Allele-Specfic Hybridization. 7a-Methyl-19-Nortestosterone: An Ideal Androgen for Replacement Therapy. Alpha 1 and Beta 1 Thyroid Hormone Receptors on Human Granulosa Cells. Dopaminergic Stimulation of Estrogen Receptor Binding in Vivo. A Reexamination. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 9th February 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483289021