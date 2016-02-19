Recent Progress in Hormone Research - Volume 49 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125711494, 9781483289021

Recent Progress in Hormone Research - Volume 49, Volume 49

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 1992 Laurentian Hormone Conference

Editors: C. Wayne Bardin
eBook ISBN: 9781483289021
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th February 1994
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Among the topics covered in Volume 49 are neurotransmitter transporters circadian rhythms, transgenic model for studying isles development, protein phosphateses, the androgen receptor, molecular genetics of steroid 5oz-reductases and benign and malignant prostatic neoplasms.

Table of Contents

Gnrh Neurons and Other Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms for Simple Mammalian Reproductive Behaviours. Neurotransmitter Transporters. Circadian Rhythms. Regulation of Pancreatic -Cell Mass in Vivo. Novel Mechanisms of Fibroblast Growth Factor-1 Function. Insulin-Like Growth Factor I: Molecular Biology and Relevance to Tissue-Specific Expression and Action. Biochemistry of the Src Protein-Tyrosine Kinase: Regulation By SH2 and SH3 Domains. A Transgenic Model for Studying Islet Development. Steroid Receptors and Other Transcription Factors in Ecdysone Response. Protein Phosphatases. Prenylation and G Protein Signaling. The Nitric Oxide-Cyclic GMP Signal Transduction System for Intracellular and Intercellular Communication. The Androgen Receptor: An Overview. The Molecular Genetics of Steroid 5 Reductases. 5 Reductases Inhibitors for the Treatment of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia. Benign and Malignant Prostatic Neoplasm: Human Studies. Short Communications. Regulation of the Chicken Very Low Density Apolipoprotein II Gene: Interaction of Estrogen and Insulin. A Novel Upstream Activator in the Mitogen-Activated Protein Kinase Signal Transduction Pathway. A Novel Yeast Expression System to Study Androgen Action. A Spermatid Factor Inhibits Cyclic AMP and Calcium Signaling in Sertoli but Not Leydig Cells. Circadian Variations of Gi Peptides and Cell Proliferation in Rats: Effects of Adrenalectomy, Molecular Genetic Prenatal Diagnosis of Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Due to 21-Hydroxylase Deficiency By Allele-Specfic Hybridization. 7a-Methyl-19-Nortestosterone: An Ideal Androgen for Replacement Therapy. Alpha 1 and Beta 1 Thyroid Hormone Receptors on Human Granulosa Cells. Dopaminergic Stimulation of Estrogen Receptor Binding in Vivo. A Reexamination. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483289021

About the Editor

C. Wayne Bardin

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.