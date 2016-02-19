Recent Progress in General Topology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444896742, 9780080934433

Recent Progress in General Topology

1st Edition

Editors: M. Husek J. van Mill
eBook ISBN: 9780080934433
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444896742
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 20th November 1992
Page Count: 808
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
26200.00
22270.00
317.27
269.68
180.00
153.00
295.00
250.75
225.00
191.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
270.00
229.50
270.00
229.50
165.00
140.25
26200.00
22270.00
205.00
174.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

These papers survey the developments in General Topology and the applications of it which have taken place since the mid 1980s. The book may be regarded as an update of some of the papers in the Handbook of Set-Theoretic Topology (eds. Kunen/Vaughan, North-Holland, 1984), which gives an almost complete picture of the state of the art of Set Theoretic Topology before 1984. In the present volume several important developments are surveyed that surfaced in the period 1984-1991.

This volume may also be regarded as a partial update of Open Problems in Topology (eds. van Mill/Reed, North-Holland, 1990). Solutions to some of the original 1100 open problems are discussed and new problems are posed.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Contents. Cp-theory (A.V. Arkhangel'ski&icaron;). Topological Groups and Semigroups (W.W. Comfort, K.-H. Hofmann, D. Remus). Topological Classification of Infinite-Dimensional Spaces with Absorbers (J.J. Dijkstra, J. van Mill). Set Theory in Topology (A. Dow). Sequential Convergence Spaces (R. Frič, V. Koutník). Topology and Differentiation Theory (A. Frölicher, A. Kriegl). Generalized Metric Spaces and Metrization (G. Gruenhage). Descriptive Topology (R.W. Hansell). The Čech-Stone Compactification of the Real Line (K.P. Hart). Special Metrics (Y. Hattori, J. Nagata). Categorical Topology (H. Herrlich, M. Hušek). Extensions of Mappings (T. Hoshina). Cardinal Functions (I. Juhász). Covering Properties (H.J.K. Junnila). Continuum Theory (J.C. Mayer, L.G. Oversteegen). Banach Spaces and Topology II (S. Mercourakis, S. Negrepontis). Convergence in Topology (P.J. Nyikos). Compact Spaces and Their Generalizations (D.B. Shakhmatov). Abstract Topological Dynamics (J. de Vries). The Construction of Topological Spaces (S. Watson). Index.

Details

No. of pages:
808
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1992
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080934433
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444896742

About the Editor

M. Husek

Affiliations and Expertise

Charles University, Department of Mathematics, Prague, Czech Republic

J. van Mill

Affiliations and Expertise

Vrije Universiteit, Department of Mathematics and Computer Science, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Reviews

@from:Mary Ellen Rudin @qu:Here you will find a remarkably broad vision of recent developments in General Topology with special insight from some of the best men working in the field. @source:Introduction

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.