Recent Progress in General Topology
1st Edition
Description
These papers survey the developments in General Topology and the applications of it which have taken place since the mid 1980s. The book may be regarded as an update of some of the papers in the Handbook of Set-Theoretic Topology (eds. Kunen/Vaughan, North-Holland, 1984), which gives an almost complete picture of the state of the art of Set Theoretic Topology before 1984. In the present volume several important developments are surveyed that surfaced in the period 1984-1991.
This volume may also be regarded as a partial update of Open Problems in Topology (eds. van Mill/Reed, North-Holland, 1990). Solutions to some of the original 1100 open problems are discussed and new problems are posed.
Introduction. Contents. Cp-theory (A.V. Arkhangel'ski&icaron;). Topological Groups and Semigroups (W.W. Comfort, K.-H. Hofmann, D. Remus). Topological Classification of Infinite-Dimensional Spaces with Absorbers (J.J. Dijkstra, J. van Mill). Set Theory in Topology (A. Dow). Sequential Convergence Spaces (R. Frič, V. Koutník). Topology and Differentiation Theory (A. Frölicher, A. Kriegl). Generalized Metric Spaces and Metrization (G. Gruenhage). Descriptive Topology (R.W. Hansell). The Čech-Stone Compactification of the Real Line (K.P. Hart). Special Metrics (Y. Hattori, J. Nagata). Categorical Topology (H. Herrlich, M. Hušek). Extensions of Mappings (T. Hoshina). Cardinal Functions (I. Juhász). Covering Properties (H.J.K. Junnila). Continuum Theory (J.C. Mayer, L.G. Oversteegen). Banach Spaces and Topology II (S. Mercourakis, S. Negrepontis). Convergence in Topology (P.J. Nyikos). Compact Spaces and Their Generalizations (D.B. Shakhmatov). Abstract Topological Dynamics (J. de Vries). The Construction of Topological Spaces (S. Watson). Index.
About the Editor
M. Husek
Charles University, Department of Mathematics, Prague, Czech Republic
J. van Mill
Vrije Universiteit, Department of Mathematics and Computer Science, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
@from:Mary Ellen Rudin @qu:Here you will find a remarkably broad vision of recent developments in General Topology with special insight from some of the best men working in the field. @source:Introduction