Recent Progress in General Topology

These papers survey the developments in General Topology and the applications of it which have taken place since the mid 1980s. The book may be regarded as an update of some of the papers in the Handbook of Set-Theoretic Topology (eds. Kunen/Vaughan, North-Holland, 1984), which gives an almost complete picture of the state of the art of Set Theoretic Topology before 1984. In the present volume several important developments are surveyed that surfaced in the period 1984-1991.

This volume may also be regarded as a partial update of Open Problems in Topology (eds. van Mill/Reed, North-Holland, 1990). Solutions to some of the original 1100 open problems are discussed and new problems are posed.