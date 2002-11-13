Recent Progress in General Topology II

The book presents surveys describing recent developments in most of the primary subfields of General Topology and its applications to Algebra and Analysis during the last decade. It follows freely the previous edition (North Holland, 1992), Open Problems in Topology (North Holland, 1990) and Handbook of Set-Theoretic Topology (North Holland, 1984). The book was prepared in connection with the Prague Topological Symposium, held in 2001. During the last 10 years the focus in General Topology changed and therefore the selection of topics differs slightly from those chosen in 1992. The following areas experienced significant developments: Topological Groups, Function Spaces, Dimension Theory, Hyperspaces, Selections, Geometric Topology (including Infinite-Dimensional Topology and the Geometry of Banach Spaces). Of course, not every important topic could be included in this book.

Except surveys, the book contains several historical essays written by such eminent topologists as:

R.D. Anderson, W.W. Comfort, M. Henriksen, S. Mardeŝić, J. Nagata, M.E. Rudin, J.M. Smirnov (several reminiscences of L. Vietoris are added). In addition to extensive author and subject indexes, a list of all problems and questions posed in this book are added.

List of all authors of surveys:

A. Arhangel'skii, J. Baker and K. Kunen, H. Bennett and D. Lutzer, J. Dijkstra and J. van Mill, A. Dow, E. Glasner, G. Godefroy, G. Gruenhage, N. Hindman and D. Strauss, L. Hola and J. Pelant, K. Kawamura, H.-P. Kuenzi, W. Marciszewski, K. Martin and M. Mislove and M. Reed, R. Pol and H. Torunczyk, D. Repovs and P. Semenov, D. Shakhmatov, S. Solecki, M. Tkachenko.