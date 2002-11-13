Recent Progress in General Topology II
1st Edition
Description
The book presents surveys describing recent developments in most of the primary subfields of General Topology and its applications to Algebra and Analysis during the last decade. It follows freely the previous edition (North Holland, 1992), Open Problems in Topology (North Holland, 1990) and Handbook of Set-Theoretic Topology (North Holland, 1984). The book was prepared in connection with the Prague Topological Symposium, held in 2001. During the last 10 years the focus in General Topology changed and therefore the selection of topics differs slightly from those chosen in 1992. The following areas experienced significant developments: Topological Groups, Function Spaces, Dimension Theory, Hyperspaces, Selections, Geometric Topology (including Infinite-Dimensional Topology and the Geometry of Banach Spaces). Of course, not every important topic could be included in this book.
Except surveys, the book contains several historical essays written by such eminent topologists as:
R.D. Anderson, W.W. Comfort, M. Henriksen, S. Mardeŝić, J. Nagata, M.E. Rudin, J.M. Smirnov (several reminiscences of L. Vietoris are added). In addition to extensive author and subject indexes, a list of all problems and questions posed in this book are added.
List of all authors of surveys:
A. Arhangel'skii, J. Baker and K. Kunen, H. Bennett and D. Lutzer, J. Dijkstra and J. van Mill, A. Dow, E. Glasner, G. Godefroy, G. Gruenhage, N. Hindman and D. Strauss, L. Hola and J. Pelant, K. Kawamura, H.-P. Kuenzi, W. Marciszewski, K. Martin and M. Mislove and M. Reed, R. Pol and H. Torunczyk, D. Repovs and P. Semenov, D. Shakhmatov, S. Solecki, M. Tkachenko.
Readership
University libraries. Libraries of scientific institutions. Topologists.
Table of Contents
Topological invariants in algebraic environment (A.V. Arhangel'skii).
Matrices and ultrafilters (J. Baker, K. Kunen).
Recent developments in the topology of ordered spaces (H.R. Bennett, D.J. Lutzer).
Infinite-dimensional topology (J.J. Dijkstra, J. van Mill).
Recent results in set-theoretical topology (A. Dow).
Topics in topological dynamics, 1991 to 2001 (E. Glasner).
Banach spaces of continuous functions on compact spaces (G. Godefroy).
Metrizable spaces and generalizations (G. Gruenhage).
Recent progress in the topological theory of semigroups and the algebra of &bgr; S (N. Hindman, D. Strauss).
Recent progress in hyperspace topologies (L'. Holá, J. Pelant).
Some topics in geometric topology (K. Kawamura).
Quasi-uniform spaces in the year 2001 (H.-P. Künzi).
Function spaces (W. Marciszewski).
Topology and domain theory (K. Martin, M.W. Mislove, G.M. Reed).
Topics in dimension theory (R. Pol, H. Toruñczyk).
Continuous selections of multivalued mappings (D. Repovŝ, P.V. Semenov).
Convergence in the presence of algebraic structure (D. Shakhmatov).
Descriptive set theory in topology (S. Solecki).
Topological groups: between compactness and ℵo-boundedness (M. Tkachenko).
Essays (R.D. Anderson, W.W. Comfort, M. Henriksen, S. Mardeŝić, J. Nagata, M.E. Rudin, Yu.M. Smirnov, reminiscences of L. Vietoris).
List of open problems and questions.
Author index Special symbols Subject index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 652
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2002
- Published:
- 13th November 2002
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080929958
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444509802
About the Author
M. Husek
Affiliations and Expertise
Charles University, Department of Mathematics, Prague, Czech Republic
J. van Mill
Affiliations and Expertise
Vrije Universiteit, Department of Mathematics and Computer Science, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Reviews
@qu:Except surveys, the book contains several historical essays written by eminent topologists. @source:L'Enseignement Mathematique