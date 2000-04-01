Recent Progress in Fourier Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444877451, 9780080872223

Recent Progress in Fourier Analysis, Volume 111

1st Edition

Editors: I. Peral J.L. Rubio de Francia†
eBook ISBN: 9780080872223
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 265
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
265
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1985
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080872223

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

I. Peral Editor

J.L. Rubio de Francia† Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.