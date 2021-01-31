Recent Highlights in the Discovery and Optimization of Crop Protection Products

Recent Highlights in the Discovery and Optimization of Crop Protections Products highlights the most prominent, recent results in the search for safe and effective new crop protection products. With a focus on the design, synthesis, optimization and/or structure-activity relationships of new chemistries targeting insect, disease, weed, nematode, vector and animal parasite control, the book also includes recent developments in crop enhancement chemistries and new approaches to crop protection products. The inclusion of information on testing tools, green chemistry approaches, and the latest discovery tools, like modeling, structure-based design, and testing tools makes this volume complete.

Based on key presentations given at the 14th International IUPAC conference on Crop Protection, May 19-24, 2019 in Ghent, Belgium, this book includes the many exciting new discoveries and findings reported. It is designed to inspire additional research and advancement in the field.