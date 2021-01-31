Recent Highlights in the Discovery and Optimization of Crop Protection Products
1st Edition
Description
Recent Highlights in the Discovery and Optimization of Crop Protections Products highlights the most prominent, recent results in the search for safe and effective new crop protection products. With a focus on the design, synthesis, optimization and/or structure-activity relationships of new chemistries targeting insect, disease, weed, nematode, vector and animal parasite control, the book also includes recent developments in crop enhancement chemistries and new approaches to crop protection products. The inclusion of information on testing tools, green chemistry approaches, and the latest discovery tools, like modeling, structure-based design, and testing tools makes this volume complete.
Based on key presentations given at the 14th International IUPAC conference on Crop Protection, May 19-24, 2019 in Ghent, Belgium, this book includes the many exciting new discoveries and findings reported. It is designed to inspire additional research and advancement in the field.
Key Features
- Based on science presented at the 2019 International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry Conference on Crop Protection
- Provides real-world perspectives on pesticide and disease control progress
- Presents scientific developments from an international array of contributing authors
Readership
Scientists (chemists, biochemists, biologists, molecular modelers, R&D managers) focused on crop protection
Graduate students in the above
Table of Contents
- Current trends and challenges in the Crop Protection
2. New chemistries targeting insect control
3. Discovery and optimization of a novel insecticide, broflanilide
4. Studies on a novel insecticide, fluxametamide
5. The discovery of Isocycloseram: A novel isoxazoline insecticide
6. Discovery, synthesis and structure-activity relationship of tetraniliprole (VayegoTM), a novel diamide insecticide
7. Cyclaniliprole: A novel diamide insecticide
8. Optimization of mesoionic pyrido[1,2-a] pyrimidinone insecticides & discovery of 3-biaryl analogs controlling lepidoptera species
9. MNKE as a natural solution against insecticide-resistant pests
10. Biology and Chemistry connected: The Development of Inscalis®
11. Spiropidion discovery: road spectrum control of sucking pests and mites for multi-crop utility
12. Synthesis and biological activity of a novel insecticide, benzpyrimoxan
13. Design, synthesis and acaricidal activities of Cyflumetofen analogues based on carbon-silicon isosteric replacement
14. Cycloclavine: A natural product with insecticidal potential.
15. Design, Synthesis of OfHex1 Inhibitors as Novel Pesticidal Leads.
16. New chemistries targeting disease control
17. Discovery of ADEPIDYNTM.
18. Isoflucypram – A new succinate dehydrogenase inhibitor with unique structural features and performance.
19. Discovery of inpyrfluxam.
20. Isoflucypram – An innovative disease management tool with an unprecedented biological performance.
21. Chiral antifungal amides of 2-(2-oxazolinyl) aniline for the discovery of novel SDHIs.
22. Discovery of chiral antifungal ingredients with drimane as a new scaffold.
23. Discovery and biological profile of metyltetraprole
24. Discovery of florylpicoxamid, a new picolinamide for disease control
25. Revysol®: The new broad-spectrum fungicide of BASF SE
26. Synthesis and fungicidal activity of novel types of oxysterol-binding protein inhibitors.
27. Azole Carbinols as Fungicides
28. Discovery of Pyruvate Kinase as a Fungicide Target by DARTS
29. New chemistries targeting crop enhancement and animal parasite, nematode and vector control
30. Malaria Eradication, Agricultural Innovation and the ZERO by 40 Initiative
31. Discovery and optimisation of novel compounds for the control of anopheline vectors of malaria
32. Monoterpenoid esters as long-lasting spatial mosquito repellents
33. Synergies between insecticide and parasiticide research: An evolving success story
34. Antiparasitic dinitrile compounds for fly control in cattle
35. Development of highly efficient plant virus disease prevention and control drug candidate NK0209 and NK0333
36. Discovery of novel antiviral agents based on marine natural products
37. Design, synthesis and biological evaluation of Strigolactones derivatives for Crop Enhancement applications
38. Use of synthetic plant defense elicitors as reduced-risk pesticide alternatives
39. Discovery and optimization of 3(2H)-pyridazinone derivatives as novel plant activators
40. CEDROZ®, new terpene nematicide against root knot nematode on Solanaceae and cucurbits
41. Design, structural derivation and nematicidal activities of 1,2,3-Benzotriazin-4-one derivatives
42. A novel class of priming agents with activity against fungi and nematodes
43. Mulching efficacy and effect on soil microbial health of a sprayable, biodegradable polymeric mulch
44. New chemistries targeting weed control
45. The discovery of aryl pyrrolidinone anilides: A new mode-of-action herbicide class that inhibits dihydroorotate dehydrogenase
46. Luximo™ herbicide – Rediscovering a dormant molecule
47. Discovery and mode of action of cyclopyrimorate, a new paddy rice herbicide
48. A new herbicide mode of action from a bioherbcicide component, spiceostatin c
49. Resistance-gene directed discovery of a natural product herbicide with a new mode of action
50. Towards a Mechanistic Understanding of IGPD – A Potential Herbicide Target
51. Isoxazolopyridines - A novel chemical cluster and a new mode of action for dicot weed control
52. Discovery of New 4-Hydroxyphenylpyruvate Dioxygenase Inhibitors as Potential Herbicides
53. TirexorTM – Design of a new resistance breaking PPO-inhibitor
54. Rinskor™ active herbicide a new environmentally friendly tool for weed management in rice and aquatic environments
55. Investigating c-h activation chemistry of n-phenyl azoles: discovery of a new class of herbicides
56. Discovery of Novel Uracil herbicide by using Intermediate Derivatization Approach
57. New approaches to crop protection products: discovery tools, green chemistry
58. The use of green chemistry principles in the responsible design of crop protection processes and products
59. Process route design of macrocyclic picolinamide fungicide X507
60. New isothiazole inhibitors of protein biosynthesis: Towards the development of modern agchem products
61. New approach to a bacterial causative crop disease and weed controls, using N-3-hydroxyoctanoyl-l- homoserine lactone, a tropolone biosynthetic activator for burkholderia plantarii
62. COMPASS - A comprehensive model for pesticide activity in soils designed to guide the development and sustainable use of pesticides
63. Nitrogen fertilization: A determining factor for efficiency of plant defense elicitors?
64. Natural products: Most effective tool for creating green crop protection products
65. Natural products: A source and inspiration for crop protection lead generation
66. Photochromic insecticides for insect behavior modulation
67. Exploring the molecular recognition properties of insect nicotinic acetylcholine receptors competitive modulators through multiscale molecular modeling
68. A computational predictive approach for the discovery and optimization of new crop protection compounds
69. The agrochemical discovery portal: New computational platform for efficiently study pesticide and target interaction
About the Editors
Peter Maienfisch
Dr. Peter Maienfisch is a Research Portfolio Manager / Insect Control and Seedcare at Syngenta, including Ciab Geigy and Novartis, and has been active in the field of crop protection for thirty years. He has more than 160 publications, is a member of the editorial board of CHIMIA. Of all his remarkable achievements in crop protection, it is particularly noteworthy that he is the inventor of thiamethoxam, a neonicotinoid insecticide.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Portfolio Manager / Insect Control and Seedcare, Syngenta
Ir. Mangelinckx
Prof. Dr. ir. Sven Mangelinckx received his master’s diploma in bioscience engineering - chemistry from Ghent University, Belgium, and obtained his PhD at Ghent University. From October 2013 to the present he has served as an Associate Professor at Ghent University. Prof. Mangelinckx is an IUPAC 2019 Topic 3 R Lead organizer who won the Thieme Chemistry Journal Award in 2013. His main research interests include: chemistry of non-proteinogenic amino acids with focus on conformationally constrained β-amino acids, chemistry of small-membered azaheterocycles, chemistry of natural products, isolation and synthesis of bioactive natural products, and stereoselective synthesis. He is a participant in the Scientific Research Network of the Research Foundation and has served as reference for various international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Green Chemistry and Technology, Research Group, SynBioC
Ratings and Reviews
