Recent Developments in the Chemistry of Natural Phenolic Compounds
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Plant Phenolics Group Symposium
Description
Recent Development in the Chemistry of Natural Phenolic Compounds covers the proceedings of the Third Plant Phenolics Group Symposium, held in April 1960. This symposium brings together important and interesting developments in the chemistry of naturally occurring phenolic compounds.
This book is divided into 12 chapters that specifically concern with the biosynthesis and the determination of the structure of phenolic natural products. The first three chapters discuss the various aspects of biosynthesis and the structural and biogenetic relationships among a large number of natural products. These chapters also consider the biosynthesis of flavonoids, with particular reference to the isoflavones. The succeeding chapter highlights the variety of structures shown by phenolic compounds containing terpenoid substituents. Another chapter deals with the recent syntheses of various natural products by methods involving oxidative coupling of phenolic precursors. Other chapters are devoted to the relationship of phenolic precursors to natural biosynthetical routes. The rest of the book deals with structural investigations, which have led to the recognition of several classes of natural products.
This book is of great value to organic chemists and researchers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
1. The Biosynthesis of Phenolic Compounds from Activated Acetic Acid Units
2. Some Structural and Biogenetic Relationships of Plant Phenolics
3. The Biosynthesis of Isoflavones
4. Isoprenoid Units In Natural Phenolic Compounds
5. Some Recent Studies Relating to the Intramolecular Free Radical Coupling of Phenols
6. Recent Work on Gallotannins
7. The Biosynthesis of Gallic Acid
8. Tannins from Algarobilla
9. Biflavonyls
10. New Phenolic C-Glycosides in Plants
11. The Betacyanins, a Class of Red Pigments in the Centrospermae
12. A New Family of Antibioticsd
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 246
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1961
- Published:
- 1st January 1961
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483223469