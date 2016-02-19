Recent Developments in Poultry Nutrition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780407015135, 9781483103501

Recent Developments in Poultry Nutrition

1st Edition

Editors: D.J.A. Cole W. Haresign
eBook ISBN: 9781483103501
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 3rd February 1989
Page Count: 352
Description

Recent Developments in Poultry Nutrition is a collection of studies that cover important developments in poultry nutrition. The book presents 23 papers that deal with the various areas of concerns in poultry nutrition. The coverage of the text includes materials that deal with poultry diet, such as metabolizable energy evaluation of poultry diets; the impact of declaration of the metabolizable energy value of poultry feeds; and the influence of fiber on digestibility of poultry feeds. The book also deals with egg production issues, including the influence of nutritional factors on hatchability; eggshell formation and quality; and dietary phosphorus for laying hens. The text will be of great use to researchers and professionals in the poultry industry. Consumers will also find this book interesting since it discusses topics that can directly affect them.

Table of Contents


Introduction

1 The Interpretation of Response Data from Animal Feeding

2 Metabolizable Energy Evaluation of Poultry Diets

3 Energy Evaluation of Poultry Rations

4 Techniques for Determining the Metabolizable Energy Content of Poultry Feeds

5 The Impact of Declaration of the Metabolizable Energy Value Poultry Feeds

6 Influence of Fibre on Digestibility of Poultry Feeds

7 Recent Advances in Dietary Anion-cation Balance in Poultry

8 A Bioeconomic Model of Turkey Production

9 The Nutritional Requirements of Turkeys to Meet Current Market Demands

10 Influence of Diet and Genotype on Carcass Quality in Poultry and their Consequences for Selection

11 Meat Quality in Broilers with Particular Reference to Pigmentation

12 Feeding the Replacement Pullet

13 Pullet Feeding Systems During Rearing in Relation to Subsequent Laying Performance

14 Response of Laying Hens to Energy and Amino Acids

15 Climatic Environment and Poultry Feeding in Practice

16 Dietary Phosphorous for Laying Hens

17 Natural Products for Egg Yolk Pigmentation

19 Influence of Nutritional Factors on Hatchability

20 Recent Development in the Field of Anticoccidial Agents for Poultry

21 Nutrition-Disease Interactions of Leg Weakness in Poultry

22 Problems of Diarrhea and Wet Litter in Meat Poultry

Index


About the Editor

D.J.A. Cole

W. Haresign

