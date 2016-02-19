Recent Developments in Poultry Nutrition is a collection of studies that cover important developments in poultry nutrition. The book presents 23 papers that deal with the various areas of concerns in poultry nutrition. The coverage of the text includes materials that deal with poultry diet, such as metabolizable energy evaluation of poultry diets; the impact of declaration of the metabolizable energy value of poultry feeds; and the influence of fiber on digestibility of poultry feeds. The book also deals with egg production issues, including the influence of nutritional factors on hatchability; eggshell formation and quality; and dietary phosphorus for laying hens. The text will be of great use to researchers and professionals in the poultry industry. Consumers will also find this book interesting since it discusses topics that can directly affect them.