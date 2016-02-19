Recent Developments in Network Theory presents the proceedings of the symposium on network theory, held at the College of Aeronautics, Cranfield in September 1961.

The book contains papers that cover the recent developments in network theory. The topics covered include the compound matrices in network theory; the synthesis of linear three-terminal networks composed of two kinds of elements; the flow-graph and signal flow-graph analysis of linear systems; the non-linear circuit theory by the methods of classical dynamics; and the search for a complete set of basic elements for the synthesis of non-linear electrical systems.

This text will be of use to computer and network scientists.