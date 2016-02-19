Recent Developments in Network Theory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483198538, 9781483223568

Recent Developments in Network Theory

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Symposium Held at the College of Aeronautics, Cranfield, September 1961

Editors: S. R. Deards
eBook ISBN: 9781483223568
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 262
Description

Recent Developments in Network Theory presents the proceedings of the symposium on network theory, held at the College of Aeronautics, Cranfield in September 1961.

The book contains papers that cover the recent developments in network theory. The topics covered include the compound matrices in network theory; the synthesis of linear three-terminal networks composed of two kinds of elements; the flow-graph and signal flow-graph analysis of linear systems; the non-linear circuit theory by the methods of classical dynamics; and the search for a complete set of basic elements for the synthesis of non-linear electrical systems.

This text will be of use to computer and network scientists.

Table of Contents


Session on Linear Passive Network Theory

Analysis

Compound Matrices in Network Theory

On Network Analysis by Polynomial Matrices

Metrical Mathematics and Operational Calculus

Squared Rectangles and Electronic Computation

Synthesis

A Review of the Synthesis of Linear Three-Terminal Networks Composed of Two Kinds of Elements

Generalized Brune Synthesis

A New Alternative to Bott and Duffin's Method of Two-Terminal Network Synthesis

Synthesis of Linear N-terminal Networks

Two Theorems on Passive Multi-Terminal Networks

Session on Linear Active Network Theory

Analysis

Flow-Graph and Signal Flow-Graph Analysis of Linear Systems

Synthesis

Network Synthesis in the Non-Reciprocal Domain

A Contribution to Active RC Network Synthesis

Session on Non-linear Network Theory

Analysis

Non-Linear Circuit Theory by the Methods of Classical Dynamics

Synthesis

Search for a Complete Set of Basic Elements for the Synthesis of Non-Linear Electrical Systems

About the Editor

S. R. Deards

