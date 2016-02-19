Recent Developments in Network Theory
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Symposium Held at the College of Aeronautics, Cranfield, September 1961
Editors: S. R. Deards
eBook ISBN: 9781483223568
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 262
Description
Recent Developments in Network Theory presents the proceedings of the symposium on network theory, held at the College of Aeronautics, Cranfield in September 1961.
The book contains papers that cover the recent developments in network theory. The topics covered include the compound matrices in network theory; the synthesis of linear three-terminal networks composed of two kinds of elements; the flow-graph and signal flow-graph analysis of linear systems; the non-linear circuit theory by the methods of classical dynamics; and the search for a complete set of basic elements for the synthesis of non-linear electrical systems.
This text will be of use to computer and network scientists.
Table of Contents
Session on Linear Passive Network Theory
Analysis
Compound Matrices in Network Theory
On Network Analysis by Polynomial Matrices
Metrical Mathematics and Operational Calculus
Squared Rectangles and Electronic Computation
Synthesis
A Review of the Synthesis of Linear Three-Terminal Networks Composed of Two Kinds of Elements
Generalized Brune Synthesis
A New Alternative to Bott and Duffin's Method of Two-Terminal Network Synthesis
Synthesis of Linear N-terminal Networks
Two Theorems on Passive Multi-Terminal Networks
Session on Linear Active Network Theory
Analysis
Flow-Graph and Signal Flow-Graph Analysis of Linear Systems
Synthesis
Network Synthesis in the Non-Reciprocal Domain
A Contribution to Active RC Network Synthesis
Session on Non-linear Network Theory
Analysis
Non-Linear Circuit Theory by the Methods of Classical Dynamics
Synthesis
Search for a Complete Set of Basic Elements for the Synthesis of Non-Linear Electrical Systems
About the Editor
S. R. Deards
