Recent Developments in Graphic Arts Research
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Tenth International Conference of Printing Research Institutes Held in Krems, Austria, 1969
Description
Recent Developments in Graphic Arts Research contains the proceedings of the 10th International Conference of Printing Research Institutes, held in Krems, Austria in June 1969. Contributors explore the developments in graphic arts research, including lithographic fountain solutions; the dichromate-sensitized polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) coatings used for lithographic platemaking; the application of electrostatic assist technique to gravure printing; and the physical drying of printing inks in drying systems. This book consists of 23 papers; the first of which investigates photochemical reactions in PVA coatings sensitized with hexavalent chromium. Attention of this book then turns to the influence of the behavior of the water-air boundary on the mechanism of lithography; the functions of isopropanol as it is used in lithographic fountain solutions; and the factors that affect the physical drying of printing inks in drying systems. Also discussed are the effects of rolling speed, surface friction, blanket tension, the presence of ink, and blanket indentation on the surface speed changes that occur in the blanket-plate nip in offset printing. This book concludes by appraising the printing developments in the United States. This text will be of interest to graphic arts students and professionals.
Table of Contents
IARIGAI Council, 1969
A Study of the Photochemical Reaction in Dichromate-Sensitized Polyvinyl Alcohol Coatings Used for Lithographic Platemaking
Discussion
The Behavior of the Water-Air Boundary in the Mechanism of Lithography
Discussion
A Study of Lithographic Fountain Solutions
Discussion
Printing Blanket Properties and Nip Conditions on Two Blanket-testing Instruments
Discussion
The Electrostatic Assist Technique in Gravure Printing: ESA
Discussion
Factors influencing the Physical Drying of Printing Inks in Drying Systems
Rapid Precision-Control of Color Proof-Prints
Discussion
Recognition of Small Details
Discussion
Changes of Evenness and Sharpness during Printing Measured by Integrated Densities
Discussion
Uneven Ink Transfer on Smooth Surfaces
Discussion
Normal Color Intensity of Prints
Discussion
An Extended Application of the Walker-Fetsko Ink Transfer Equation
Discussion
The Effect of Ink Pressure on the Sorption of Ink into Newsprint
Discussion
The Effect of Bulk and Roughness on the Printability of Newsprint
Discussion
New Developments in Newsprint Printability Evaluation
Discussion
Correlations between Some Printability Characteristics of a Paper and the Optical Density of Printed Solids
Discussion
On the Printability of Offset Paper
Discussion
Studies of Print-through by Means of Unevenness Measurements
Discussion
A Study of Ink Mottle
Discussion
Evaluation of Paper Surfaces by Contact-Ratio Measurement
Discussion
The Mechanism of Rub-off from a Printed Surface
Discussion
Fiber Level Interaction of Ink and Paper
Discussion
Status of Printing Developments in the U.S.
Discussion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 388
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483148090