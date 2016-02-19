Recent Developments in Graphic Arts Research contains the proceedings of the 10th International Conference of Printing Research Institutes, held in Krems, Austria in June 1969. Contributors explore the developments in graphic arts research, including lithographic fountain solutions; the dichromate-sensitized polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) coatings used for lithographic platemaking; the application of electrostatic assist technique to gravure printing; and the physical drying of printing inks in drying systems. This book consists of 23 papers; the first of which investigates photochemical reactions in PVA coatings sensitized with hexavalent chromium. Attention of this book then turns to the influence of the behavior of the water-air boundary on the mechanism of lithography; the functions of isopropanol as it is used in lithographic fountain solutions; and the factors that affect the physical drying of printing inks in drying systems. Also discussed are the effects of rolling speed, surface friction, blanket tension, the presence of ink, and blanket indentation on the surface speed changes that occur in the blanket-plate nip in offset printing. This book concludes by appraising the printing developments in the United States. This text will be of interest to graphic arts students and professionals.