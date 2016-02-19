Recent Developments in Graphic Arts Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080163499, 9781483148090

Recent Developments in Graphic Arts Research

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Tenth International Conference of Printing Research Institutes Held in Krems, Austria, 1969

Editors: W. H. Banks
eBook ISBN: 9781483148090
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 388
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Recent Developments in Graphic Arts Research contains the proceedings of the 10th International Conference of Printing Research Institutes, held in Krems, Austria in June 1969. Contributors explore the developments in graphic arts research, including lithographic fountain solutions; the dichromate-sensitized polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) coatings used for lithographic platemaking; the application of electrostatic assist technique to gravure printing; and the physical drying of printing inks in drying systems. This book consists of 23 papers; the first of which investigates photochemical reactions in PVA coatings sensitized with hexavalent chromium. Attention of this book then turns to the influence of the behavior of the water-air boundary on the mechanism of lithography; the functions of isopropanol as it is used in lithographic fountain solutions; and the factors that affect the physical drying of printing inks in drying systems. Also discussed are the effects of rolling speed, surface friction, blanket tension, the presence of ink, and blanket indentation on the surface speed changes that occur in the blanket-plate nip in offset printing. This book concludes by appraising the printing developments in the United States. This text will be of interest to graphic arts students and professionals.

Table of Contents


IARIGAI Council, 1969

A Study of the Photochemical Reaction in Dichromate-Sensitized Polyvinyl Alcohol Coatings Used for Lithographic Platemaking

Discussion

The Behavior of the Water-Air Boundary in the Mechanism of Lithography

Discussion

A Study of Lithographic Fountain Solutions

Discussion

Printing Blanket Properties and Nip Conditions on Two Blanket-testing Instruments

Discussion

The Electrostatic Assist Technique in Gravure Printing: ESA

Discussion

Factors influencing the Physical Drying of Printing Inks in Drying Systems

Rapid Precision-Control of Color Proof-Prints

Discussion

Recognition of Small Details

Discussion

Changes of Evenness and Sharpness during Printing Measured by Integrated Densities

Discussion

Uneven Ink Transfer on Smooth Surfaces

Discussion

Normal Color Intensity of Prints

Discussion

An Extended Application of the Walker-Fetsko Ink Transfer Equation

Discussion

The Effect of Ink Pressure on the Sorption of Ink into Newsprint

Discussion

The Effect of Bulk and Roughness on the Printability of Newsprint

Discussion

New Developments in Newsprint Printability Evaluation

Discussion

Correlations between Some Printability Characteristics of a Paper and the Optical Density of Printed Solids

Discussion

On the Printability of Offset Paper

Discussion

Studies of Print-through by Means of Unevenness Measurements

Discussion

A Study of Ink Mottle

Discussion

Evaluation of Paper Surfaces by Contact-Ratio Measurement

Discussion

The Mechanism of Rub-off from a Printed Surface

Discussion

Fiber Level Interaction of Ink and Paper

Discussion

Status of Printing Developments in the U.S.

Discussion


Details

No. of pages:
388
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483148090

About the Editor

W. H. Banks

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.