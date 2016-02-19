Recent Crustal Movements - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444414205, 9781483257280

Recent Crustal Movements

1st Edition

Editors: N. Pavoni Rylie Green
eBook ISBN: 9781483257280
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 568
Description

Developments in Geotectonics, 9: Recent Crustal Movements covers the papers presented at the Fifth International Symposium on Recent Crustal Movements, held in Zurich, Switzerland on August 26-31, 1974. The book focuses on geodetic investigations, geological-geomorphological investigations, geophysical investigations, in-situ stress measurements/crustal stresses, seismotectonics/active faults, and plate tectonics/continental drift. The book first takes a look at tectonic-plate motions from lunar ranging and long baseline interferometry for centimeter accuracy geodetic measurements. Discussions focus on proposed transportable lunar laser ranging station; expected plate-motion measurements from present lunar-ranging stations; and pacific plate motion experiment. The text then ponders on precision electromagnetic distance-measuring instrument for determining secular strain and fault movement and deep in-situ stress measurements by hydrofracturing.
The publication ponders on geotectonic relevance of rock-stress determinations, thermal runaway in the mantle and neotectonics, and data on plate tectonics of Alaska. The text also elaborates on geodetic surveys for monitoring crustal movements in the United States and determining earthquake recurrence intervals from deformational structures in young lacustrine sediments. The manuscript is a vital source of data for readers interested in crustal movements.

Table of Contents


Preface VII

The 5th International Symposium on Recent Crustal Movements

Topics

List of Authors

General Papers

1 Present Tectonic-Plate Motions From Lunar Ranging

2 Very Long Baseline Interferometry for Centimeter Accuracy Geodetic Measurements

3 Precision Electromagnetic Distance-Measuring Instrument For Determining Secular Strain and Fault Movement

4 Sources of Error in The Determination of In-Situ Stresses by Measurements

5 Deep In-Situ Stress Measurements by Hydrofracturing

6 Geotectonic Relevance of Rock-Stress Determinations

7 Thermal Runaway in the Mantle and Neotectonics

9 New Data on Plate Tectonics of Alaska

10 Geodetic Surveys for Monitoring Crustal Movements in the United States

11 Elevation Changes in the Central Transverse Ranges Near Ventura, California

12 Vertical Crustal Movements Preceding and Accompanying the San Fernando Earthquake of February 9, 1971 : A Summary

13 Determining Earthquake Recurrence Intervals from Deformational Structures in Young Lacustrine Sediments

14 Recent Movements and Stress Fields in the San Andreas Fault System by the Results of Modeling

15 Recent Activity of the Wasatch Fault, Northwestern Utah, U.S.A.




