Developments in Geotectonics, 9: Recent Crustal Movements covers the papers presented at the Fifth International Symposium on Recent Crustal Movements, held in Zurich, Switzerland on August 26-31, 1974. The book focuses on geodetic investigations, geological-geomorphological investigations, geophysical investigations, in-situ stress measurements/crustal stresses, seismotectonics/active faults, and plate tectonics/continental drift. The book first takes a look at tectonic-plate motions from lunar ranging and long baseline interferometry for centimeter accuracy geodetic measurements. Discussions focus on proposed transportable lunar laser ranging station; expected plate-motion measurements from present lunar-ranging stations; and pacific plate motion experiment. The text then ponders on precision electromagnetic distance-measuring instrument for determining secular strain and fault movement and deep in-situ stress measurements by hydrofracturing.

The publication ponders on geotectonic relevance of rock-stress determinations, thermal runaway in the mantle and neotectonics, and data on plate tectonics of Alaska. The text also elaborates on geodetic surveys for monitoring crustal movements in the United States and determining earthquake recurrence intervals from deformational structures in young lacustrine sediments. The manuscript is a vital source of data for readers interested in crustal movements.