Recent Crustal Movements, 1977

Table of Contents



Preface

The 6th International Symposium on Recent Crustal Movements, Stanford University, Palo Alto, California

List of authors

Opening Remarks and Special Reports

Welcoming remarks

The Symposium on the Recent Crustal Movements, Japan, 1976

Interim report 1975—1976 of the Fennoscandian Subcommission of the Commission on Recent Crustal Movements

Crustal Deformation Using Extra-Terrestrial Geodesy

Geodetic reference systems for crustal motion studies

The National Geodetic Survey project "Polaris"

High mobility radio interferometric geodetic monitoring of crustal movements

Comparison of a radio interferometric differential baseline measurement with conventional

geodesy

The measurement of fault motion by satellite laser ranging

Possible high-mobility LAGEOUS ranging station

Detection of crustal motion using spaceborne lasering system (Abstr.)

Measurement of Strain, Tilt and Gravity

Design of an extended-range, three-wavelength distance-measuring instrument

Long base line tilt and strain measurement (Abstr.)

A long base line precision tiltmeter (Abstr.)

Preliminary results from comparisons of redundant tiltmeters at three sites in central California (Abstr.)

Canadian precise gravity networks for crustal movement studies: an instrument evaluation

Estimation and removal of non-tectonic effects from gravity survey data (Abstr.)

Continuous measurements with the superconducting gravimeter

Plans for the development of a portable absolute gravimeter with a few parts in 109 accuracy

Monitoring of secular gravity change in southern California (Abstr.)

In-sity strain relief measurements in Iceland (Abstr.)

On radon emanation as a possible indicator of crustal deformation (Abstr.)

Strains and tilts on crustal blocks

Observed Vertical Crustal Deformation

Solvability and multiquadric analysis as applied to investigations of vertical crustal movements

Geodetic high-precision measurements in active tectonic areas; example: the Rhinegraben

Recent vertical movements and their determination in the Rhenish Massif

Archaeological evidence for tectonic activity in the region of the Haifa-Qishon graben, Israel (Abstr.)

The use of assumed displacement fields in finite-element analysis to calculate the gravity effect of crustal deformation (Abstr.)

Transcontinental profile of recent vertical crustal movements (Abstr.)

Vertical crustal movements in the Charleston, South Carolina—Savannah, Georgia area

Recent vertical crustal movements from precise leveling data in southwestern Montana, western Yellowstone National Park and the Snake River plain (Abstr.)

New results on the properties of recent crustal movements in the Bohemian Massif and its boundary with the West Carpathians

Surface deformation over the Garm geodynamic polygon

Holocene deformation and crustal movements in some type areas of India

Recent vertical crustal movements from precise leveling surveys in the Blue Ridge and Piedmont provinces, North Carolina and Georgia

Analysis of recent crustal movement in the central and northern Sierra Nevada, California, using repeated geodetic leveling data

Early 20th-century uplift of the northern Peninsular Ranges province of southern California

Recent Quaternary tectonics in the Hellenic Arc: examples of geological observations on land

Quaternary strike-slip faults in southeastern Spain

Four-dimensional modeling of recent vertical movements in the area of the southern California uplift

Initiation and development of the southern California uplift along its northern margin (Abstr.)

Fault location and fault activity assessment by analysis of historic level line data, oil-well data and groundwater data, Hollywood area, California (Abstr.)

Elastic expansion of the lithosphere caused by groundwater withdrawal in southcentral Arizona (Abstr.)

The interpretation of vertical crustal movements in the time—space domain

Geologic Studies of Holocene Deformation

Postglacial displacements along the Alpine fault and its significance to the New Zealand tectonic framework (Abstr.)

Evidence for recent coastal uplift near Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia

Migration of crustal deformation

Young magmatism in Afghanistan as the consequence of the Neogene—Quaternary tectonic movements (Abstr.)

The Neogene—Quaternary tectonics and regularities of the mineral-water springs arrangement in Afghanistan (Abstr.)

The Chaman—Moqur fault (Abstr.)

Active faulting, recent deformation and displacement of earth surface of large sedimentary basins of the earth's crust (Abstr.)

Holocene movements and state of stress in the Rhinegraben rift system

Evidences of dislocations on southern slope of the Nebrodi-Madonie mountains (northern Sicily, Italy), their neotectonics implications (Abstr.)

A study of earthquake focal mechanisms in the Hollister area, southern Coast Ranges, California

Surface faults in the Gulf coastal plain between Victoria and Beaumont, Texas (Abstr.)

Holocene displacement along branch and secondary faults in the San Andreas fault zone, southern California (Abstr.)

Quaternary crustal deformation along a major branch of the San Andreas fault in central California (Abstr.)

Anomalously high uplift rates along the Ventura—Santa Barbara Coast, California — Tectonic implications (Abstr.)

Remains of prehistoric human in strata deformed by the San Andreas fault near Stone Canyon, San Benito Country, California

Structure and neotectonics of the western Santa Ynez fault system in southern California

Marine terrace deformation, San Diego Country, California (Abstr.)

Tertiary and Holocene development of the southern Sierra Nevada and Coso Range, California (Abstr.)

Holocene offset and seismicity along the Panamint Valley fault zone, western Basinand- Range Province, California

Two areas of probable Holocene deformation in southwestern Utah

Quaternary faulting along the Caribbean—North American plate boundary in Central America

El Pilar fault zone, northeastern Venezuela: brief review

Observed Horizontal Crustal Deformation

Statistical analysis of geodetic measurements for the investigation of crustal movements

Horizontal deformation of the crust in western Japan revealed from first-order triangulation carried out three times

Strain measurements and tectonics of New Zealand (Abstr.)

A comparison of long-baseline strain data and fault creep records obtained near Hollister, California

Mekometer measurements in the Imperial Valley, California

Instrumentation and field monitoring of ground cracking

Changes in rate of fault creep (Abstr.)

Dislocation modeling of creep-related tilt changes (Abstr.)

Seismology

The May 1976 Friuli earthquake (northeastern Italy) and interpretations of past and future seismicity

Evidence for the recurrence of large-magnitude earthquakes along the Makran coast of Iran and Pakistan

Premonitory crustal deformations, strains and seismotectonic features (b-values) preceding Koyna earthquakes

Recent crustal movements in the Central Sierra Nevada—Walker Lane region of California—Nevada: Part I, Rate and style of deformation

Recent crustal movements in the Central Sierra Nevada—Walker Lane region of California—Nevada: Part II, The Pyramid Lake right-slip fault zone segment of the Walker Lane

Recent crustal movements in the central sierra Nevada—Walker Lane region of California—Nevada: Part III, The Olinghouse fault zone

Strain pattern represented by scarps formed during the earthquakes of October 2, 1915, Pleasant Valley, Nevada (Abstr.)

Fault-crossing ? delays, epicentral biasing, and fault behavior in central California (Abstr.)

A change in fault-plane orientation between foreshocks and aftershocks of the

Galway Lake earthquake, ML = 5.2, 1975, Mojave Desert, California (Abstr.)

Earthquake recurrence on the Calaveras fault east of San Jose, California

Earthquake and fault creep on the northern San Andreas fault

Experimental and Theoretical Models

Interferometric methods for distance measuring in the study of recent crustal movements

Aging and strain softening model for episodic faulting

Theoretical models of anelastic crustal deformation (Abstr.)

Rheology of the crust based on long-term creep tests of rocks

Monitoring massive fracture growth at 2-km depths using surface tiltmeter arrays (Abstr.)

Contribution to earthquake prediction by the data of recent crustal movement anomalies (Abstr.)

Modeling the local stress field and kinematics of the San Andreas fault system



