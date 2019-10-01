Recent Advances in Topological Ferroics and their Dynamics, Volume 70
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributions by:
Sang-Koog Kim
Dirk Grundler
Pawel Gruszecki
Jan Seidel
J. Hlinka Twin
Benjamin Jungfleisch
Anna N. Morozovska
Jeffrey Mccord
Description
Recent Advances in Topological Ferroics and Their Dynamics, Volume 70 in the Solid State Physics series, provides the latest information on the branch of physics that is primarily devoted to the study of matter in its solid phase, especially at the atomic level. This prestigious serial presents timely and state-of-the-art reviews pertaining to all aspects of solid state physics.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from leading authorities in the study of solid state physics, especially at the atomic level
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
- Presents timely, state-of-the-art reviews pertaining to all aspects of solid state physics
Readership
Solid state physicists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081029206
About the Editors
Robert Stamps Editor
Dr. Robert Stamps works at the Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Manitoba.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Manitoba, Canada
Helmut Schultheib Editor
Helmut Schultheiss finished his PhD in 2010 at the University of Technology Kaiserslautern in Germany. After his PhD he worked for three years at the Argonne National Laboratory in the U.S.A.. In 2014 he received the Emmy Noether fellowship of the German Science Foundation for starting his own research group at the Helmholtz-Center Dresden-Rossendorf in Germany. His research interest are magnons in micro- and nano-structures and their interaction with spin currents and magneto-optics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Helmholtz-Center Dresden-Rossendorf, Institute for Ion Beam Physics and Materials Research, Dresden, Germany