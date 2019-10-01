Recent Advances in Topological Ferroics and their Dynamics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081029206

Recent Advances in Topological Ferroics and their Dynamics, Volume 70

1st Edition

Editors: Robert Stamps Helmut Schultheib
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081029206
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st October 2019
Page Count: 310
Table of Contents

Contributions by:
Sang-Koog Kim
Dirk Grundler
Pawel Gruszecki
Jan Seidel
J. Hlinka Twin
Benjamin Jungfleisch
Anna N. Morozovska
Jeffrey Mccord

Description

Recent Advances in Topological Ferroics and Their Dynamics, Volume 70 in the Solid State Physics series, provides the latest information on the branch of physics that is primarily devoted to the study of matter in its solid phase, especially at the atomic level. This prestigious serial presents timely and state-of-the-art reviews pertaining to all aspects of solid state physics.

Key Features

  • Contains contributions from leading authorities in the study of solid state physics, especially at the atomic level
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
  • Presents timely, state-of-the-art reviews pertaining to all aspects of solid state physics

Readership

Solid state physicists

Details

No. of pages:
310
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780081029206

About the Editors

Robert Stamps Editor

Dr. Robert Stamps works at the Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Manitoba.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Manitoba, Canada

Helmut Schultheib Editor

Helmut Schultheiss finished his PhD in 2010 at the University of Technology Kaiserslautern in Germany. After his PhD he worked for three years at the Argonne National Laboratory in the U.S.A.. In 2014 he received the Emmy Noether fellowship of the German Science Foundation for starting his own research group at the Helmholtz-Center Dresden-Rossendorf in Germany. His research interest are magnons in micro- and nano-structures and their interaction with spin currents and magneto-optics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Helmholtz-Center Dresden-Rossendorf, Institute for Ion Beam Physics and Materials Research, Dresden, Germany

