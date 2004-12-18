Recent Advances in the Science and Technology of Zeolites and Related Materials, Volume 154A
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 14th International Zeolite Conference, Cape Town, South Africa, 25-30th April 2004
Series Volume Editors: E. van Steen L.H. Callanan M. Claeys
eBook ISBN: 9780080960838
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 18th December 2004
Page Count: 1158
About the Series Volume Editors
E. van Steen Series Volume Editor
Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Cape Town, Rondebosh, South Africa
L.H. Callanan Series Volume Editor
Department of Process Engineering, University of Stellenbosch, Matieland, South Africa
M. Claeys Series Volume Editor
Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Cape Town, Rondebosh, South Africa
