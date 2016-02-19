Recent Advances in the Pharmacology of Toxins
1st Edition
Proceedings of the First International Pharmacological Meeting Stockholm, 22-25 August, 1961
Recent Advances in the Pharmacology of Toxins brings together the proceedings of the Second International Pharmacological Meeting of the International Union of Physiological Sciences, held in Prague, Czechoslovakia, on August 20-23, 1963. The meeting provided a forum for discussing advances in the understanding of the pharmacology of toxins and addressed topics ranging from antagonists of bradykinin to the mode of the spread of tetanus toxin in experimental animals. This volume is comprised of 28 chapters and begins with an analysis of the effects of toxins from microorganisms on mammalian cellular metabolism and structure, followed by a review of SRS-A, a slow-reacting substance of anaphylaxis, as a potential factor in the symptoms produced by venoms and toxins. Subsequent chapters explore the release of pharmacologically active lipids by enzymes contained in toxins; the structure and function of some enzymes in snake venoms, with reference to disulfide linkages; biochemistry and pharmacology of small-molecular compounds of cobra venom; and the role of ganglioside in the mode of action of tetanus toxin. This book will be of particular value to pharmacologists and physiologists.
Table of Contents
List of Authors
General Aspects and Venoms
Opening Remarks
Some Effects of Toxins from Microorganisms on Mammalian Cellular Metabolism and Structure
SRS-A — the Slow-reacting Substance of Anaphylaxis — as a Potential Factor in the Symptoms Produced by Venoms and Toxins
Antagonists of Bradykinin
Liberation of Pharmacologically Active Lipids by Enzymes Contained in Toxins
Recent Studies on Hymenoptera Venoms
Some Pharmacological and Biochemical Characteristics of Centuroides sculpturatus Ewing Scorpion Venom
Pharmacological Analysis of the Venom of the "Bulldog" Ant Myrmecia forficata
Summing up by Chairman
Venoms, Botulinum Toxin, Tetanus Toxin and Streptolysin O
The Structure and Function of Some Enzymes in Snake Venoms with Reference to Disulfide Linkages.
Biochemistry and Pharmacology of Small-Molecular Compounds of Cobra Venom (Naia nivea)
Chemistry and Biological Activity of the Toxin of Clostridium botulinum. The Relation of Some Amino Acids to Toxicity
On the Action of Tetanus Toxin as a Neurotropic Agent
Action of Tetanus Toxin upon Inhibitory Mechanisms in the Spinal Cord of the Cat
The Role of Ganglioside in the Mode of Action of Tetanus Toxin
Studies on the Mode of the Spread of Tetanus Toxin in Experimental Animals
Quantitative Evaluation of EMG during the Development of Tetanus-Toxin Intoxication of Rabbits and its Possible Relation to the Effects of Myorelaxant Drugs
Summing up by Chairman
Introductory Remarks
Studies on the Role of Potassium Ions in the Lethal Toxicity of Streptolysin O
Biological Activity of Cellular Components of Haemolytic Streptococci with Special Reference to Pyrogenicity and Nonspecific Resistance
Staphylotoxin
The Effect of Staphylococcal a-toxin on the Smooth Muscle
Some Effects of Staphylolysin on the Circulation
Effects of Staphylococcal Toxin on Circulation and Respiration in Rabbits
Observations on the Spasmogenic Action of the α-toxin of Staphylococcus pyogenes on Isolated Intestinal Muscle
The Effect of Staphylotoxin on Skeletal Muscle
The Action of Staphylococcus β-hemolysin on Autonomous Functions
Summing up by Chairman
Index
- No. of pages:
- 252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483156637