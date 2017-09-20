Recent Advances in the Analysis of Marine Toxins, Volume 78

Mònica Campàs (Amposta, 1973) graduated in Chemical Sciences in 1996 and obtained the European PhD in Chemical Engineering in 2002 from the Universitat Rovira i Virgili (URV). In her doctoral thesis she developed a new method to produce DNA biosensor arrays, which was patented. In 1999, she did a doctoral stay in Ireland, at the Laboratory of Biosensors of the University College Cork (UCC), to learn about piezoelectric biosensors. In 2003 she started a postdoctoral stay in France, at the BIOMEM group of the Université de Perpignan-Via Domitia (UPVD), originally part of the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS). There, she initiated a research line on biosensors for the detection of toxins from aquatic media. She also carried out lecturer activity in the Department of Biological Engineering. In 2007, she came back to Spain and started her research career at IRTA through a “Beatriu de Pinós” research contract offered by the Generalitat de Catalunya. In 2009, she was awarded with a 5-year “Ramón y Cajal” research contract by the Ministerio de Ciencia e Innovación. Since 2014, she has a permanent position at IRTA. She has published 50 articles (44 SCI) and 8 book chapters. She has participated in more than 90 congresses. Since her arrival at IRTA, she has been principal investigator of 9 research projects and 1 research contract, being the coordinator of an INTERREG SUDOE IVB project. She has also participated in other 7 research projects. She has directed 1 PhD thesis and she is currently directing 3 more. She has been invited to 2 Master and 11 PhD theses juries (Poland, France, Northern Ireland and Spain). She has also been invited by ZEU-Inmunotec to participate in the validation study of the TOXILINE-DSP kit and by Neogen to participate in the validation study of the PST test kit. She has been invited to give seminars and courses in Concepción (Chile), Ermatingen (Switzerland), Boston (USA) and Dublin (Ireland). She is a member of the scientific committee of the “Transfrontier Meeting on Sensors and Biosensors”, which she organised in 2010.