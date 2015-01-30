Recent Advances in Structural Integrity Analysis - Proceedings of the International Congress (APCF/SIF-2014) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081002032, 9780081002254

Recent Advances in Structural Integrity Analysis - Proceedings of the International Congress (APCF/SIF-2014)

1st Edition

(APCFS/SIF 2014)

Authors: Lin Ye
eBook ISBN: 9780081002254
Paperback ISBN: 9780081002032
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 30th January 2015
Page Count: 350
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
220.00
187.00
315.00
267.75
225.00
191.25
338.14
287.42
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
315.00
267.75
190.00
161.50
225.00
191.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The proceedings of the International Congress (c) include about 120 papers selected out of 160 papers submitted for presentations at APCF/SIF-2014, to be held in Sydney, Australia, December 9-12, 2014, and uniting the Asian-Pacific Conference on Fracture and Strength 2014 (APCFS-2014) with the International Conference on Structural Integrity and Failure (SIF-2014). The congress will be hosted by The University of Sydney and co-organized by Australia Fracture Group (AFG), the Chinese Mechanical Engineering Society, Materials Institution (CMES-MI), the Korean Society of Mechanical Engineers, Materials and Fracture Division (KSME-MFD) and The Japanese Society of Mechanical Engineers, Materials and Mechanics Division (JSME-MMD). The congress follows the series of the previous very successful APCF and SIF international forums, in particular, APCFS 2012, Busan and the 8th SIF, Melbourne, 2013.

Key Features

  • Characterisations of complex mechanisms of damage accumulation and failure
  • Application of new multi-scale modelling approaches in problems associated with structural integrity
  • Development of more accurate technologies for structural damage assessment

Readership

Academics, engineers, researchers and in particular postgraduate research students in various R & D areas associated with aerospace, biomedical, energy, chemical and power plants, mining, and marine industries.

Table of Contents

  • APCFS/SIF-2014 Congress Chairs and Committees
  • Foreword
  • Fracture, Fatigue and Creep
    • Optimization and fracture mechanism analysis of TC17 titanium alloy simulated-blade with two-sided laser shock processing
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURE
      • 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
    • Investigation of fracture mechanism of electroplated coating subjected to contact loading
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 MATERIALS AND EXPERIMENTAL METHOD
      • 3 EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS
      • 4 DISCUSSION
      • 5 CONCLUSION
    • Effect of vertex singularities on the displacement and strain fields near a crack front
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 FINITE ELEMENT MODEL
      • 3 EFFECT OF VERTEX SINGULARITIES
      • 4 CONCLUSION
    • Calculating the essential work of fracture of proton exchange membranes using a finite element analysis
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 ESSENTIAL WORK OF FRACTURE
      • 3 FINITE ELEMENT MODEL
      • 4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 5 CONCLUSION
    • Stress singularity analysis and experimental determination of bonding strength of viscoelastic/viscoelastic bi-material interface
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 ANALYTICAL SOLUTION FOR ELASTIC/ELASTIC BONDED JOINT
      • 3 ANALYTICAL SOLUTION FOR VISCOELASTIC/VISCOELASTIC (PVC/EPOXY) BONDED JOINT
      • 4 DETERMINATION OF BONDING STRENGTH OF PVT/EPOXY INTERFACE
      • 5 CONCLUSIONS
    • Ductile fracture simulation for toughness specimens from low alloy and stainless steel pipes
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 DUCTILE FRACTURE SIMULATION
      • 3 FE ANALYSIS AND RESULTS
      • 4 CONCLUSION
      • ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
    • Cracks of classical modes in small-scale Cosserat continuum
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 COSSERAT MODEL OF PARTICULATE MATERIAL AND THE ASSOCIATED SCALES
      • 3 SMALL-SCALE COSSERAT CONTINUUM
      • 4 CRACKS OF CLASSICAL MODES. MOMENT STRESS SINGULARITY
      • 5 CONCLUSIONS
    • Ductile fracture simulation for A106 Gr.B carbon steel under high strain rate loading condition
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 DYNAMIC MATERIAL PROPERTIES
      • 3 SIMULATION OF DUCTILE FRACTURE UNDER HIGH STRAIN RATE
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
      • ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
    • Effect of plasticity hardening exponent and creep exponent on crack tip stress under elastic-plastic-creep conditions for SE(B) specimen
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 FINITE ANALYSIS METHOD
      • 3 RESULTS
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
      • ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
    • A new approach for evaluating stress intensity factor based on thermoelastic stress analysis
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 THEMOELASTIC STRESS ANALYSIS
      • 3 STRESS INTENSITY FACTOR EVALUATION BASED ON THERMOELASTIC ANALYSIS
      • 4 NUMERICAL SIMULATION OF STRESS INTENSITY FACTOR EVALUATION
      • 5 STRESS INTENSITY FACTOR EVALUATION BASED ON TSA MEASURED RESULTS
      • 6 CONCLUSIONS
    • Environmental stress cracking behavior of high crystalline polypropylene in different surface active agents using modified notched constant load test
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 MATERIALS AND TEST METHODS
      • 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 4 CONCLUSION
      • ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
    • Fracture and wear in shredder hammer tungsten carbide tips in the sugar cane shredding process
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURE
      • 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
      • ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
    • An investigation into variations in roughnessinduced crack closure in high strength aircraft alloys under fatigue loading
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 MATERIALS, TEST SPECIMENS AND CRACK GEOMETRIES CONSIDERED
      • EXPERIMENTAL METHODS
      • ANALYTICAL MODELLING
      • 3 RESULTS
      • 4 DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSION
    • An analysis of elasto-plastic fracture criteria
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 GENERAL EMPIRICAL TRENDS
      • 3 COMMON ELASTO-PLASTIC FRACTURE CRITERIA
      • 4 METHOD OF ANALYSIS
      • 5 DISCUSSION
      • 6 CONCLUSION
    • A high-frequency fatigue accelerated measuring method for P-S-N curve and fatigue limit
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 MEASURING PRINCIPLE
      • 3 DATA ANALYSIS
      • 4 MEASURING VALIDATION
      • 5 CONCLUSION
      • 6 ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
    • Study on fatigue damage of the Cu32W68 pseudo alloy
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENTAL
      • 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
      • ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
    • Small fatigue crack propagation in Al-Cu alloy laminated structure via ultrasonic consolidation
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 MATERIALS AND EXPERIMENTAL DETAILS
      • 3 RESULTS
      • 4 DISCUSSIONS
      • 5 CONCLUSIONS
      • ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
    • Fatigue life of lead free solder material with very sharp notch
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 LOW CYCLE FATIGUE TEST
      • 3 NUMERICAL STRESS STRAIN SIMULATIONS AROUND THE V NOTCH
      • 4 VERIFICATION OF 50 μm RULE
      • 5 CONCLUSIONS
    • Evaluation of the effects of low temperature nitriding on 4-points bending fatigue properties of Ti-6Al-4 V alloy
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURES
      • 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 4 SUMMARY
    • ΔKth estimation of aluminum die-casting alloy by means of √area method
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURES
      • 3 EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 4 SUMMARY
    • Effect of ultrasonic shot peening treatment on fatigue behavior of AZ61 magnesium alloy
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENTAL MATERIAL AND PROCEDURE
      • 3 EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 4 CONCLUSION
    • The effect of specimen thickness on fatigue crack growth under variable amplitude loading in 7075-T7351 Aluminium
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENTAL TEST PROGRAM
      • 3 RESULTS
      • 4 CRACK GROWTH ANALYSIS USING FASTRAN
      • 5 DISCUSSION
      • 6 CONCLUSION
      • 7 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
    • Fatigue behaviour of web penetration details with a slit in steel girder
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 TEST METHOD
      • 3 TEST RESULTS
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
    • Accelerated method of propagation threshold of intergranular stress corrosion cracking by using fretting fatigue
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENTAL METHOD
      • 3 RESULT AND DISCUSSIONS
      • 4 SUMMARY
      • ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
    • Effects of environment on fatigue crack growth behavior of 2000 and 7000 series aluminum alloys
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 SPECIMENS
      • 3 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURE
      • 4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 5 SUMMARY
    • Thermoelastic monitoring of fatigue degradation in aluminium alloy supersonic particle deposition coatings
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 METHOD
      • 3 RESULTS
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
    • Improvements to predicting fatigue crack growth rates in aluminium alloy (AA7050-T7451) loaded with a standard transport aircraft spectrum
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 THRESHOLD AND SHORT CRACK (TASC) PROGRAM AT DSTO
      • 3 IMPLEMENTING UPDATED DATA IN AFGROW AND FASTRAN
      • 4 COUPON TEST PROGRAM
      • 5 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 6 CONCLUSION
    • Optimal coupon design to achieve natural crack start in coupon fatigue tests
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 DESIGN OF OPTIMAL COUPON
      • 3 EXPERIMENTAL ASSESSMENT
      • 4 FINAL REMARKS
      • 5 ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
    • Small fatigue crack initiation mechanisms and growth behavior of 304 stainless steel at room temperature
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURE
      • 3 RESULT AND DISCUSSION
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
      • ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
    • Evaluation on dispersion and degradation of creep rupture property based on Z-parameter
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 ZCR FOR STATISTICS ANALYSIS OF CREEP RUPTURE DATA
      • 3 ZS FOR DESCRIBING THE FLUCTUATION OF SERVICE CONDITIONS AND THE PROPOSAL OF SCRI INTERFERENCE MODEL
      • 4 ZD FOR REPRESENTING THE DETERIORATION OF CREEP RUPTURE PROPERTY
      • 5 CONCLUSIONS
      • ACKNOWLEDGMENT
    • Creep-fatigue life prediction through multiple regression analyses
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 FRAMEWORK OF PROPOSED MODEL
      • 3 APPLICATION OF THE PROPOSED MODEL
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
      • ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
    • Tensile strength of silica optical fibers for high-temperature sensing applications
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENTAL DETAILS
      • 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
      • ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
  • Impact and Integrity
    • Numerical modelling of impact response of aluminium foam/FML sandwich panels
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 FINITE ELEMENT MODEL FOR IMPACT MODELLING
      • 3 FINITE ELEMENT MESH AND CONVERGENCE STUDY
      • 4 NUMERICAL RESULTS
      • 5 CONCLUSION
    • Numerical study on effects of buffer bulbous bow structure in collisions
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 MECHANICAL PROPERTY FOR BULBOUS BOWS
      • 3 COLLISION SIMULATIONS
      • 4 RESULTS OF THE SIMULATION
      • 5 CONCLUSION
    • Energy absorption of crashworthy structure for rolling stock of a railway
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 CRASHWORTHY STRUCTURE
      • 3 NUMERICAL SIMULATION
      • 4 DISCUSSION
      • 5 CONCLUDING REMARKS
    • Research on the strength of air cushion vehicle
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 TO ESTABLISH THE FINITE ELEMENT MODEL OF THE WHOLE SHIP
      • 3 THE DETERMINATION OF LOAD
      • 4 THE RESULT AND ANALYSIS OF STRESS CALCULATION
      • 5 CONCLUSION
    • A new super element for the use in failure assessment techniques utilising FAD concept
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 METHODOLOGY
      • 3 CASE STUDY
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
    • Real-time signal processing of guided waves acquired on high-speed trains for health monitoring of bogie systems
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 GUIDED WAVE-BASED SIM
      • 3 ONLINE DAMAGE DETECTION SYSTEM
      • 4 REAL-TIME SIGNAL PROCESSING
      • 5 DAMAGE DETECTION RESULTS
      • 6 CONCLUSIONS
    • Effects of mistuning patterns on forced response for an integrally bladed disk
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 THEORY FOR THE MISTUNING ANALYSIS
      • 3 MISTUNING ANALYSIS
      • 4 MISTUNING PATTERN ANALYSIS AND THE DISCUSSION
      • 5 CONCLUSIONS
    • Dynamic buckling tests of cylindrical tubes with and without pellets
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENTS
      • 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 4 CONCLUSION
    • Effects of leak rate on LOCA probability of pipes in nuclear power plants
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 THEORETICAL BACKGROUND
      • 3 ANALYSIS RESULTS
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
    • Investigation on acceleration methods for seismic analysis of through-wall cracked piping
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 FINITE ELEMENT SEISMIC ANALYSIS
      • 3 REVIEW OF THE ACCELERATION METHODS
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
      • ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
    • Simulation and failure analysis of strain clamp failed caused by deterioration of contact resistance
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 STRUCTURE OF STRAIN CLAMP
      • 3 FAILURE ANALYSIS OF STRAIN CLAMP
      • 4 MECHANISM AND CHARACTERISTIC OF FRACTURE
      • 5 CONCLUSIONS
    • Applicability of net section collapse load approach to assessment of pipes with multiple circumferential cracks
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 LIMIT LOAD SOLUTION BASED ON NET SECTION COLLAPSE LOAD APPROACH CONCEPT
      • 3 DUCTILE FRACTURE SIMULATIONS OF PIPES WITH TWO CIRCUMFERENTIAL CRACKS
      • 4 ASSESSMENT RESULTS AND CONCLUSION
      • 5 ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
    • Thermal aging effect on tensile and ratcheting behaviour of nuclear power pipeline steel
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 MATERIALS AND EXPERIMENTS
      • 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
      • ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
    • Effect of models and derivation methods for initial flaw size distribution on probability of failure of airframes
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 SINGLE FLIGHT PROBABILITY OF FAILURE (SFPOF)
      • 3 EIFS DISTRIBUTION DERIVATION METHODOLOGIES
      • 4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 5 CONCLUSIONS AND RECOMMENDATION
      • ACKNOWLEDGMENT
    • A life prediction method for aircraft structure based on enveloping life surface
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 CONCEPT OF AIRCRAFT STRUCTURE ENVELOPING LIFE SURFACE
      • 3 ESTABLISHMENT OF AIRCRAFT STRUCTURE ENVELOPING LIFE SURFACE
      • 4 APPLICATION OF AIRCRAFT STRUCTURE ENVELOPING LIFE SURFACE
      • 5 SUMMARY
      • ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
  • Multi-Scale Modelling
    • Fuzzy modeling to predict the adhesion strength of TiN ceramic thin film coating on aerospace AL7075-T6 alloy
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 DESIGN OF EXPERIMENTS
      • 3 TEST SPECIMENS AND COATING PREPARATION
      • 4 EXPERIMENTAL RESULT
      • 5 FUZZY LOGIC MODELLING
      • 6 CONCLUSION
      • ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
    • Solidification simulation of copper-iron alloy for lead frame by phase-field method
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 ANALYSIS OBJECT
      • 3 SIMULATION RESULTS
      • 4 CONCLUSION
    • Return mapping considerations for tangential inelastic effect on the subloading surface model
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 THE CONSTITUTIVE EQUATIONS
      • 2 NUMERICAL RESULTS
      • CONCLUSIONS
    • Evaluation of guided wave propagation in steel pipes
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 FUNDAMENTALS OF ELASTIC WAVE PROPAGATION IN CYLINDRICAL STRUCTURES
      • 3 FINITE ELEMENT MODELLING AND EXPERIMENTAL SETUP
      • 4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 5 CONCLUDING REMARKS
    • Nonlinear response of a closed defect to Lamb waves: perturbation analysis using hybrid finite element method
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 FORMULATION
      • 3 NUMERICAL ANALYSIS
      • 4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 5 SUMMARY
      • ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
    • Laser shock peening simulation of mitigation on residual stress in Alloy 600
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 ALLOY 600 LSP SIMULATION
      • 3 VERIFICATION OF SIMULATION
      • 4 SIMULATION RESULTS
      • ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
    • Deformation and behaviour of membrane structure by large deformation and contact simulation
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 SIMULATION MODEL AND DIMENSIONS
      • 3 FEM MODEL
      • 4 BOUNDARY CONDITION
      • 5 SIMULATION RESULTS
      • 6 CONCLUSIONS
    • Burst simulations of steam generator tubes using FE damage analyses
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENT
      • 3 FINITE ELEMENT DAMAGE ANALYSIS
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
      • ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
    • Effect of pile-ups of dislocations in numerical analysis of fatigue crack propagation using discrete dislocations method
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 ANALYTICAL PROCEDURE
      • 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 4 CONCLUSION
    • Effects of mesh size and specimen configuration in simulating ductile fracture of metals by GTN model
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 GURSON-TVERGAARD-NEEDLEMAN (GTN) MODEL
      • 3 NUMERICAL SIMULATION OF DUCTILE FRACTURE
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
      • ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
    • Modelling localisation and spatial scaling of constitutive behaviour: a kinematically enriched continuum approach
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 LOCALISED FAILURE IN QUASI-BRITTLE MATERIALS
      • 3 ENRICHING THE CONTINUUM KINEMATICS
      • 4 ONE-DIMENSIONAL NUMERICAL EXAMPLE
      • 5 CONCLUSIONS
      • 6 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
  • Bio-Materials and Composites
    • Natural frequency analysis of rat whiskers
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 THEORETICAL MODEL
      • 3 RESULTS
    • Age-related degradation of mouse cortical bone: implications for the α-klotho gene responsible for bone mechanical integrity in a series of nanoindentation experiments
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 MATERIALS AND METHODS
      • 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
    • Mechanical analysis of the influence of the change in the height of gravitational center on body sway properties for postural control in the human body
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 MATERIALS AND METHOD
      • 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
    • Evaluation of mechanical properties of porcine sclera
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 MATERIAL AND EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURE
      • 3 RESULT AND DISCUSSION
      • 4 CONCLUSION
    • Tensile behaviour of a sustainable fibre reinforced cementitious composite under different strain rates
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 A GREEN FIBRE REINFORCED CEMENTITIOUS COMPOSITE
      • 3 TENSION TESTING AND RESULTS ANALYSIS
      • 4 FRACTURE MECHANISM OF THE DOG-BONE SPECIMENS
      • 5 CONCLUSIONS
    • Deformation behavior of polymeric hollow fiber membranes for water purification
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 MATERIAL AND EXPERIMENTAL SETUP
      • 3 EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS
      • 4 DISCUSSION
      • 5 CONCLUSION
    • Effect of in-plane tension to blank on formability of carbon fiber non-crimp fabric
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURE
      • 3 RESULT AND DISCUSSION
      • 4 CONCLUSION
    • Effect of stitch tension of non-crimp fabric on the mechanical properties of CFRTP
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURE
      • 3 RESULT AND DISCUSSION
      • 4 CONCLUSION
    • Temperature effect on strength of aluminum based high thermal conductive composites containing VGCF-CNT filler
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 ALUMINUM BASED VGCF-CNT COMPOSITES (5)
      • 3 EXPERIMENTAL METHODS
      • 4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS
      • 5 CONCLUSIONS
      • ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
    • Mesoscale analysis of CFRP pressure vessel
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 MESOSCALE MODELING OF CFRP PRESSURE VESSEL
      • 3 STRESS CONCENTRATION IN FIBER BUNDLE
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
      • ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
    • Low temperature stress estimation of fiber reinforced material
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 PREPARATION OF FIBER REINFORCED MATERIAL
      • 3 IN-SITU THERMAL STRESS MEASUREMENT
      • 4 THERMAL SHOCK TESTING
      • 5 RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS
      • 6 CONCLUSIONS
      • ACKNOWLEDGMENT
    • Fracture of fiber reinforced materials under off-axis loading
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENTAL
      • CONCLUSIONS
    • Prediction of Young’s modulus: from effective clay clusters to polymer nanocomposites
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 SIMULATION METHODS
      • 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
      • ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
    • Effects of temperature and strain rate on fracture toughness of nano-rubber modified epoxies
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENTAL METHOD
      • 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 4 SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS
      • ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
    • Effect of silane coupling agent and air plasma treatment on interfacial shear strength of carbon fiber/polyphenylene sulfide composites
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENTAL
      • 3 EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
    • Electrical conductivity and mechanical performance of polymer/graphene composites developed by two compounding methods
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENTAL SECTION
      • 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
  • Environmental Effects
    • Effect of rare earth on the characterization of corrosion of low carbon steel in CSP
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENTAL
      • 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
    • Effect of the Ce on behavior of corrosion resistance and mechanical properties of A36 plate steel for shipbuilding
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURE
      • 3 EFFECT OF RE Ce ON THE MECHANICAL PROPERTIES OF A36 SHIP PLATE STEEL
      • 4 EFFECT OF RE Ce ON THE CORROSION PROPERTIES OF A36 SHIP PLATE STEEL
      • 5 CONCLUSIONS
      • ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
    • Stress corrosion cracking of sensitized stainless steel type 304 in high-temperature, high-purity water environment
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 MATERIAL AND EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURE
      • 3 EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
    • Hydrogen absorption amount of magnesium formate at room temperature
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENTS
      • 3 RESULTS
      • 4 DISCUSSION
      • 5 CONCLUSION
    • The influence of Ti layer on the hydrogen desorption properties of Mg in multi-layer
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENTS
      • 3 RESULTS
      • 4 DISCUSSION
      • 5 CONCLUSION
    • Reduction of hydrogen embrittlement cracking of stainless steel SUS316L by cavitation peening
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENTAL FACILITIES AND PROCEDURES
      • 3 RESULTS
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
      • ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
    • Evaluation for hydrogen embrittlement properties of ultra high-strength steel sheets by 4-Point Bending Technique
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURE
      • 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
      • ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
    • Hydrogen behavior in tensile-deformed Al-Zn-Mg alloy and Al-Mg alloy
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 PRINCIPLE OF HMPT AND CATHODIC ELECTROLYTIC CHRGING
      • 3 EXPERIMENTAL
      • 4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 5 CONCLUSION
    • Dynamic and quasi-static compressive properties of modified double-base propellant at low temperature
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENTAL METHODOLOGY
      • 3 EXPERIMENT RESULT AND DISCUSSION
      • 4 CONCLUSION
    • Mechanical property of microstructure in die-cast magnesium alloy evaluated by indentation testing at elevated temperature
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 MATERIAL AND EXPERIMENTAL SETUP
      • 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS
      • 4 CONCLUSION
    • Parametric study of the hydrogen diffusion in carbon steels under fatigue loading conditions using Green’s function
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 MODELING OF HYDROGEN DIFFUSION UNDER FATIGUE LOADING
      • 3 PARAMETRIC STUDY AND DISCUSSIONS
      • 4 CONCLUSION
      • ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
    • Experimental investigation on mechanical property of an integrated thermal protection structure
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 MATERIAL AND TESTING METHODS
      • 3 RESULTS
      • 4 MODELING OF THE ELASTIC PROPERTIES
      • 5 CONCLUSIONS
      • 6 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
  • Smart Materials/Structures
    • A novel positioning stage using piezoelectric actuator for antenna pointing
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 MECHANICAL SYSTEM DESIGN
      • 3 FINITE-ELEMENT ANALYSIS
      • 4 EXPERIMENTS
      • 5 CONCLUSION
    • Optimal design of the large stroke piezoelectric actuator using rhombic mechanism
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 DESIGN OF ACTUATOR AND OPTIMIZATION OF AMPLIFICATION RATIO
      • 3 SIMULATION AND EXPERIMENT
      • 4 CONCLUSION
    • Active vibration control of cantilever beam using MFC sensor and actuator
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENTAL OBJECT AND MODAL ANALYSIS
      • 3 SENSING CAPABILITY TEST OF MFC SENSOR
      • 4 ACTIVE VIBRATION CONTROL
      • 5 CONCLUSION
    • High temperature performance of a metal-packaged strain sensor based on a regenerated fiber Bragg grating in Boron–Germanium-codoped fiber
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENTAL DETAILS
      • 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
      • ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
  • Structure-Property Relationship
    • Study on thermal physical properties of 304 stainless steel
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 MATERIALS AND METHODS
      • 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
    • Microstructure and properties of W-TiC/Cf composites prepared by spark plasma sintering
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURES
      • 3 ANALYSIS DISCUSSION
      • 4 CONCLUSION
    • Study on the microstructure and properties of different intermediate coatings to RuO2-TiO2-SnO2/Ti Anodes
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENTAL
      • 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
      • ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
    • Influence of compound silicate gangue containing potassium in baiyunebo iron ore on solid-phase reactions during sintering process
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 EXPERIMENTAL MATERIALS AND METHODS
      • 2 EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 3 CONCLUSIONS
      • ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
    • Dynamic mechanical behavior and microstructure evolution of an AM80 magnesium alloy
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURE
      • 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
    • Effect of welding conditions on residual stress and stress intensity factor around remaining crack at seal welds
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 NUMERICAL PROCEDURE FOR ANALYZING RESIDUAL STRESS AND STRESS INTENSITY FACTOR AT SEAL WELDS
      • 3 EFFECT OF WELDING CONDITIONS ON RESIDUAL STRESS AND STRESS INTENSITY FACTOR AROUND REMAINING CRACK AT SEAL WELD
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
    • Influence of thermal boundary conditions on melting behaviour of an Ag nanowire mesh induced by Joule heating
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 NUMERICAL ANALYSIS
      • 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
      • ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
    • Study on structural lightweight design of oil tankers based on HCSR
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 IMPACT OF OIL TANKER OF HCSRON THE STRUCTURAL WEIGHT
      • 3 OPTIMIZATION OF AMIDSHIPS OF SHIP MODEL
      • 4 CONCLUSION
    • Mechanical properties of PSZ-Ti composites fabricated by spark plasma sintering
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 FABRICATION OF COMPOSITES BY SPS
      • 3 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURE
      • 4 EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS
      • 5 CONCLUSIONS
    • A study on compressive behaviour of aluminium foam-filled tubes
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURE AND FINITE ELEMENT MODELLING OF FOAM-FILLED TUBE SAMPLES UNDER COMPRESSION
      • 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 4 CONCLUDING REMARKS
    • Trial fabrication of Al micro-materials by electromigration using buildup structure
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENT
      • 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
      • ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
    • Evaluation of electromigration near a corner composed of dissimilar metals by analyzing atomic flux at the interface
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EM-INDUCED DAMAGE AT INTERFACE
      • 3 DISCUSSION
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
      • ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
    • Influence of substrate materials on deposition behaviour of cold spray emulated pure single Al particle
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENTAL
      • 3 RESULTS
      • 4 DISCUSSIONS
      • 5 CONCLUSION
    • Stress-induced anisotropic diffusion of component elements in stacked thin-film multi-layer structures
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 MOLECULAR DYNAMICS ANALYSIS OF STRAIN-INDUCED ANISOTROPIC DIFFUSION IN STACKED THIN-FILM MULTI-LAYER STRUCTURES
      • 3 EXPERIMENTAL VALIDATION OF STRAIN-INDUCED ANISOTROPIC DIFFUSION AROUND FCC(001)/FCC(001) INTERFACE
      • 4 CONCLUSION
    • Thermal shock resistances of AlO-CrO/NiCoCrAlYTa and AlO/NiCoCrAlYTa coatings deposited by atmosphere plasma spraying
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURES
      • 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
    • Vibration control of sandwich structure by integration of shear thickening fluid (STF)
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 DETERMINING SHEAR THICKENING FLUID (STF) PROPERTY
      • 3 VIBRATION REDUCTION WITH SHEAR THICKENING FLUID (STF)
      • 4 CONCLUSION
  • Testing Methods
    • Simulation of material behaviour of engineered cementitious composites under uniaxial tension
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 XFEM FOR CZM
      • 3 CRACK BRIDGING LAW-BASED CZM
      • 4 COMPUTATIONAL IMPLEMENTATION AND EXAMPLES
      • 5 CONCLUSION
    • Evaluation of martensite transformation process in austenitic stainless steel due to transient resistivity measurement
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 MATERIALS AND EXPERIMENTAL METHODS
      • 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
      • ACKNOWLEDGMENT
    • Image-guided morphological measurement for the rabbit aortic arch in the non-loaded state
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 METHOD
      • 3 MATERIALS AND MEASUREMENTS
      • 4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 5 CONCLUSIONS
      • ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
    • Estimation method of residual stress and plastic strain in austenitic stainless steel by single indentation test
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 MATERIALS
      • 3 NUMERICAL ANALYSIS
      • 4 ESTIMATION METHOD
      • 5 VALIDATION OF THE METHOD
      • 6 CONCLUSION
    • Measurement of the strength of a grain boundary by using the combination of focused ion beam and electron back-scatter diffraction methods
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 MEASUREMENT METHOD
      • 3 MEASUREMENT RESULT
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
      • ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
    • Tensile characteristics of Cu/Sn IMCs estimated by using miniature composite solder specimen
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURES
      • 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
    • In situ micro-mechanical testing of grain boundaries combined with environmental TEM
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 MATERIALS AND METHODS
      • 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 4 SUMMARY
      • ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
    • Stress estimation of polyamide material by X-ray diffraction
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 X-RAY STRESS MEASUREMENT
      • 3 MEASUREMENT METHOD
      • 4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 5 CONCLUSIONS
      • ACKNOWLEDGMENT
    • Prediction of the resistance to machining-induced cracking in zirconia by nanoindentation
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 MATERIALS AND METHODS
      • 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
      • ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
    • Lamb wave characterisation and damage imaging for isotropic plate-like structures using 3D laser vibrometry
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 EXPERIMENTAL SETUP
      • 3 EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS
      • 4 CONCLUSIONS
      • ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
    • Testing localized microstructural architectures with miniaturised cantilever beams
      • ABSTRACT
      • 1 INTRODUCTION
      • 2 MICROSTRUCTURAL ARCHITECTURE
      • 3 FABRICATION
      • 4 TESTING RESULTS
      • 5 DISCUSSION
      • 6 CONCLUSION
  • Author Index

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081002254
Paperback ISBN:
9780081002032

About the Author

Lin Ye

Lin Ye is a Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Sydney, Australia.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Sydney, Australia.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.