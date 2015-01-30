Recent Advances in Structural Integrity Analysis - Proceedings of the International Congress (APCF/SIF-2014)
1st Edition
(APCFS/SIF 2014)
Description
The proceedings of the International Congress (c) include about 120 papers selected out of 160 papers submitted for presentations at APCF/SIF-2014, to be held in Sydney, Australia, December 9-12, 2014, and uniting the Asian-Pacific Conference on Fracture and Strength 2014 (APCFS-2014) with the International Conference on Structural Integrity and Failure (SIF-2014). The congress will be hosted by The University of Sydney and co-organized by Australia Fracture Group (AFG), the Chinese Mechanical Engineering Society, Materials Institution (CMES-MI), the Korean Society of Mechanical Engineers, Materials and Fracture Division (KSME-MFD) and The Japanese Society of Mechanical Engineers, Materials and Mechanics Division (JSME-MMD). The congress follows the series of the previous very successful APCF and SIF international forums, in particular, APCFS 2012, Busan and the 8th SIF, Melbourne, 2013.
Key Features
- Characterisations of complex mechanisms of damage accumulation and failure
- Application of new multi-scale modelling approaches in problems associated with structural integrity
- Development of more accurate technologies for structural damage assessment
Readership
Academics, engineers, researchers and in particular postgraduate research students in various R & D areas associated with aerospace, biomedical, energy, chemical and power plants, mining, and marine industries.
Table of Contents
- APCFS/SIF-2014 Congress Chairs and Committees
- Foreword
- Fracture, Fatigue and Creep
- Optimization and fracture mechanism analysis of TC17 titanium alloy simulated-blade with two-sided laser shock processing
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURE
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- Investigation of fracture mechanism of electroplated coating subjected to contact loading
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MATERIALS AND EXPERIMENTAL METHOD
- 3 EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS
- 4 DISCUSSION
- 5 CONCLUSION
- Effect of vertex singularities on the displacement and strain fields near a crack front
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 FINITE ELEMENT MODEL
- 3 EFFECT OF VERTEX SINGULARITIES
- 4 CONCLUSION
- Calculating the essential work of fracture of proton exchange membranes using a finite element analysis
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 ESSENTIAL WORK OF FRACTURE
- 3 FINITE ELEMENT MODEL
- 4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 5 CONCLUSION
- Stress singularity analysis and experimental determination of bonding strength of viscoelastic/viscoelastic bi-material interface
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 ANALYTICAL SOLUTION FOR ELASTIC/ELASTIC BONDED JOINT
- 3 ANALYTICAL SOLUTION FOR VISCOELASTIC/VISCOELASTIC (PVC/EPOXY) BONDED JOINT
- 4 DETERMINATION OF BONDING STRENGTH OF PVT/EPOXY INTERFACE
- 5 CONCLUSIONS
- Ductile fracture simulation for toughness specimens from low alloy and stainless steel pipes
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 DUCTILE FRACTURE SIMULATION
- 3 FE ANALYSIS AND RESULTS
- 4 CONCLUSION
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
- Cracks of classical modes in small-scale Cosserat continuum
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 COSSERAT MODEL OF PARTICULATE MATERIAL AND THE ASSOCIATED SCALES
- 3 SMALL-SCALE COSSERAT CONTINUUM
- 4 CRACKS OF CLASSICAL MODES. MOMENT STRESS SINGULARITY
- 5 CONCLUSIONS
- Ductile fracture simulation for A106 Gr.B carbon steel under high strain rate loading condition
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 DYNAMIC MATERIAL PROPERTIES
- 3 SIMULATION OF DUCTILE FRACTURE UNDER HIGH STRAIN RATE
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
- Effect of plasticity hardening exponent and creep exponent on crack tip stress under elastic-plastic-creep conditions for SE(B) specimen
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 FINITE ANALYSIS METHOD
- 3 RESULTS
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
- A new approach for evaluating stress intensity factor based on thermoelastic stress analysis
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 THEMOELASTIC STRESS ANALYSIS
- 3 STRESS INTENSITY FACTOR EVALUATION BASED ON THERMOELASTIC ANALYSIS
- 4 NUMERICAL SIMULATION OF STRESS INTENSITY FACTOR EVALUATION
- 5 STRESS INTENSITY FACTOR EVALUATION BASED ON TSA MEASURED RESULTS
- 6 CONCLUSIONS
- Environmental stress cracking behavior of high crystalline polypropylene in different surface active agents using modified notched constant load test
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MATERIALS AND TEST METHODS
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSION
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
- Fracture and wear in shredder hammer tungsten carbide tips in the sugar cane shredding process
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURE
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- An investigation into variations in roughnessinduced crack closure in high strength aircraft alloys under fatigue loading
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MATERIALS, TEST SPECIMENS AND CRACK GEOMETRIES CONSIDERED
- EXPERIMENTAL METHODS
- ANALYTICAL MODELLING
- 3 RESULTS
- 4 DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSION
- An analysis of elasto-plastic fracture criteria
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 GENERAL EMPIRICAL TRENDS
- 3 COMMON ELASTO-PLASTIC FRACTURE CRITERIA
- 4 METHOD OF ANALYSIS
- 5 DISCUSSION
- 6 CONCLUSION
- A high-frequency fatigue accelerated measuring method for P-S-N curve and fatigue limit
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MEASURING PRINCIPLE
- 3 DATA ANALYSIS
- 4 MEASURING VALIDATION
- 5 CONCLUSION
- 6 ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
- Study on fatigue damage of the Cu32W68 pseudo alloy
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Small fatigue crack propagation in Al-Cu alloy laminated structure via ultrasonic consolidation
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MATERIALS AND EXPERIMENTAL DETAILS
- 3 RESULTS
- 4 DISCUSSIONS
- 5 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Fatigue life of lead free solder material with very sharp notch
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 LOW CYCLE FATIGUE TEST
- 3 NUMERICAL STRESS STRAIN SIMULATIONS AROUND THE V NOTCH
- 4 VERIFICATION OF 50 μm RULE
- 5 CONCLUSIONS
- Evaluation of the effects of low temperature nitriding on 4-points bending fatigue properties of Ti-6Al-4 V alloy
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURES
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 4 SUMMARY
- ΔKth estimation of aluminum die-casting alloy by means of √area method
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURES
- 3 EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 4 SUMMARY
- Effect of ultrasonic shot peening treatment on fatigue behavior of AZ61 magnesium alloy
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL MATERIAL AND PROCEDURE
- 3 EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSION
- The effect of specimen thickness on fatigue crack growth under variable amplitude loading in 7075-T7351 Aluminium
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL TEST PROGRAM
- 3 RESULTS
- 4 CRACK GROWTH ANALYSIS USING FASTRAN
- 5 DISCUSSION
- 6 CONCLUSION
- 7 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Fatigue behaviour of web penetration details with a slit in steel girder
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 TEST METHOD
- 3 TEST RESULTS
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- Accelerated method of propagation threshold of intergranular stress corrosion cracking by using fretting fatigue
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL METHOD
- 3 RESULT AND DISCUSSIONS
- 4 SUMMARY
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
- Effects of environment on fatigue crack growth behavior of 2000 and 7000 series aluminum alloys
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 SPECIMENS
- 3 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURE
- 4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 5 SUMMARY
- Thermoelastic monitoring of fatigue degradation in aluminium alloy supersonic particle deposition coatings
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 METHOD
- 3 RESULTS
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- Improvements to predicting fatigue crack growth rates in aluminium alloy (AA7050-T7451) loaded with a standard transport aircraft spectrum
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 THRESHOLD AND SHORT CRACK (TASC) PROGRAM AT DSTO
- 3 IMPLEMENTING UPDATED DATA IN AFGROW AND FASTRAN
- 4 COUPON TEST PROGRAM
- 5 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 6 CONCLUSION
- Optimal coupon design to achieve natural crack start in coupon fatigue tests
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 DESIGN OF OPTIMAL COUPON
- 3 EXPERIMENTAL ASSESSMENT
- 4 FINAL REMARKS
- 5 ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
- Small fatigue crack initiation mechanisms and growth behavior of 304 stainless steel at room temperature
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURE
- 3 RESULT AND DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Evaluation on dispersion and degradation of creep rupture property based on Z-parameter
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 ZCR FOR STATISTICS ANALYSIS OF CREEP RUPTURE DATA
- 3 ZS FOR DESCRIBING THE FLUCTUATION OF SERVICE CONDITIONS AND THE PROPOSAL OF SCRI INTERFERENCE MODEL
- 4 ZD FOR REPRESENTING THE DETERIORATION OF CREEP RUPTURE PROPERTY
- 5 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGMENT
- Creep-fatigue life prediction through multiple regression analyses
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 FRAMEWORK OF PROPOSED MODEL
- 3 APPLICATION OF THE PROPOSED MODEL
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Tensile strength of silica optical fibers for high-temperature sensing applications
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL DETAILS
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Impact and Integrity
- Numerical modelling of impact response of aluminium foam/FML sandwich panels
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 FINITE ELEMENT MODEL FOR IMPACT MODELLING
- 3 FINITE ELEMENT MESH AND CONVERGENCE STUDY
- 4 NUMERICAL RESULTS
- 5 CONCLUSION
- Numerical study on effects of buffer bulbous bow structure in collisions
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MECHANICAL PROPERTY FOR BULBOUS BOWS
- 3 COLLISION SIMULATIONS
- 4 RESULTS OF THE SIMULATION
- 5 CONCLUSION
- Energy absorption of crashworthy structure for rolling stock of a railway
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 CRASHWORTHY STRUCTURE
- 3 NUMERICAL SIMULATION
- 4 DISCUSSION
- 5 CONCLUDING REMARKS
- Research on the strength of air cushion vehicle
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 TO ESTABLISH THE FINITE ELEMENT MODEL OF THE WHOLE SHIP
- 3 THE DETERMINATION OF LOAD
- 4 THE RESULT AND ANALYSIS OF STRESS CALCULATION
- 5 CONCLUSION
- A new super element for the use in failure assessment techniques utilising FAD concept
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 METHODOLOGY
- 3 CASE STUDY
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- Real-time signal processing of guided waves acquired on high-speed trains for health monitoring of bogie systems
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 GUIDED WAVE-BASED SIM
- 3 ONLINE DAMAGE DETECTION SYSTEM
- 4 REAL-TIME SIGNAL PROCESSING
- 5 DAMAGE DETECTION RESULTS
- 6 CONCLUSIONS
- Effects of mistuning patterns on forced response for an integrally bladed disk
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 THEORY FOR THE MISTUNING ANALYSIS
- 3 MISTUNING ANALYSIS
- 4 MISTUNING PATTERN ANALYSIS AND THE DISCUSSION
- 5 CONCLUSIONS
- Dynamic buckling tests of cylindrical tubes with and without pellets
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTS
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSION
- Effects of leak rate on LOCA probability of pipes in nuclear power plants
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 THEORETICAL BACKGROUND
- 3 ANALYSIS RESULTS
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- Investigation on acceleration methods for seismic analysis of through-wall cracked piping
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 FINITE ELEMENT SEISMIC ANALYSIS
- 3 REVIEW OF THE ACCELERATION METHODS
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
- Simulation and failure analysis of strain clamp failed caused by deterioration of contact resistance
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 STRUCTURE OF STRAIN CLAMP
- 3 FAILURE ANALYSIS OF STRAIN CLAMP
- 4 MECHANISM AND CHARACTERISTIC OF FRACTURE
- 5 CONCLUSIONS
- Applicability of net section collapse load approach to assessment of pipes with multiple circumferential cracks
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 LIMIT LOAD SOLUTION BASED ON NET SECTION COLLAPSE LOAD APPROACH CONCEPT
- 3 DUCTILE FRACTURE SIMULATIONS OF PIPES WITH TWO CIRCUMFERENTIAL CRACKS
- 4 ASSESSMENT RESULTS AND CONCLUSION
- 5 ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
- Thermal aging effect on tensile and ratcheting behaviour of nuclear power pipeline steel
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MATERIALS AND EXPERIMENTS
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Effect of models and derivation methods for initial flaw size distribution on probability of failure of airframes
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 SINGLE FLIGHT PROBABILITY OF FAILURE (SFPOF)
- 3 EIFS DISTRIBUTION DERIVATION METHODOLOGIES
- 4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 5 CONCLUSIONS AND RECOMMENDATION
- ACKNOWLEDGMENT
- A life prediction method for aircraft structure based on enveloping life surface
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 CONCEPT OF AIRCRAFT STRUCTURE ENVELOPING LIFE SURFACE
- 3 ESTABLISHMENT OF AIRCRAFT STRUCTURE ENVELOPING LIFE SURFACE
- 4 APPLICATION OF AIRCRAFT STRUCTURE ENVELOPING LIFE SURFACE
- 5 SUMMARY
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Multi-Scale Modelling
- Fuzzy modeling to predict the adhesion strength of TiN ceramic thin film coating on aerospace AL7075-T6 alloy
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 DESIGN OF EXPERIMENTS
- 3 TEST SPECIMENS AND COATING PREPARATION
- 4 EXPERIMENTAL RESULT
- 5 FUZZY LOGIC MODELLING
- 6 CONCLUSION
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Solidification simulation of copper-iron alloy for lead frame by phase-field method
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 ANALYSIS OBJECT
- 3 SIMULATION RESULTS
- 4 CONCLUSION
- Return mapping considerations for tangential inelastic effect on the subloading surface model
- ABSTRACT
- 1 THE CONSTITUTIVE EQUATIONS
- 2 NUMERICAL RESULTS
- CONCLUSIONS
- Evaluation of guided wave propagation in steel pipes
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 FUNDAMENTALS OF ELASTIC WAVE PROPAGATION IN CYLINDRICAL STRUCTURES
- 3 FINITE ELEMENT MODELLING AND EXPERIMENTAL SETUP
- 4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 5 CONCLUDING REMARKS
- Nonlinear response of a closed defect to Lamb waves: perturbation analysis using hybrid finite element method
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 FORMULATION
- 3 NUMERICAL ANALYSIS
- 4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 5 SUMMARY
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
- Laser shock peening simulation of mitigation on residual stress in Alloy 600
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 ALLOY 600 LSP SIMULATION
- 3 VERIFICATION OF SIMULATION
- 4 SIMULATION RESULTS
- ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
- Deformation and behaviour of membrane structure by large deformation and contact simulation
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 SIMULATION MODEL AND DIMENSIONS
- 3 FEM MODEL
- 4 BOUNDARY CONDITION
- 5 SIMULATION RESULTS
- 6 CONCLUSIONS
- Burst simulations of steam generator tubes using FE damage analyses
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENT
- 3 FINITE ELEMENT DAMAGE ANALYSIS
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Effect of pile-ups of dislocations in numerical analysis of fatigue crack propagation using discrete dislocations method
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 ANALYTICAL PROCEDURE
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSION
- Effects of mesh size and specimen configuration in simulating ductile fracture of metals by GTN model
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 GURSON-TVERGAARD-NEEDLEMAN (GTN) MODEL
- 3 NUMERICAL SIMULATION OF DUCTILE FRACTURE
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
- Modelling localisation and spatial scaling of constitutive behaviour: a kinematically enriched continuum approach
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 LOCALISED FAILURE IN QUASI-BRITTLE MATERIALS
- 3 ENRICHING THE CONTINUUM KINEMATICS
- 4 ONE-DIMENSIONAL NUMERICAL EXAMPLE
- 5 CONCLUSIONS
- 6 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Bio-Materials and Composites
- Natural frequency analysis of rat whiskers
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 THEORETICAL MODEL
- 3 RESULTS
- Age-related degradation of mouse cortical bone: implications for the α-klotho gene responsible for bone mechanical integrity in a series of nanoindentation experiments
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MATERIALS AND METHODS
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- Mechanical analysis of the influence of the change in the height of gravitational center on body sway properties for postural control in the human body
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MATERIALS AND METHOD
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- Evaluation of mechanical properties of porcine sclera
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MATERIAL AND EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURE
- 3 RESULT AND DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSION
- Tensile behaviour of a sustainable fibre reinforced cementitious composite under different strain rates
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 A GREEN FIBRE REINFORCED CEMENTITIOUS COMPOSITE
- 3 TENSION TESTING AND RESULTS ANALYSIS
- 4 FRACTURE MECHANISM OF THE DOG-BONE SPECIMENS
- 5 CONCLUSIONS
- Deformation behavior of polymeric hollow fiber membranes for water purification
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MATERIAL AND EXPERIMENTAL SETUP
- 3 EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS
- 4 DISCUSSION
- 5 CONCLUSION
- Effect of in-plane tension to blank on formability of carbon fiber non-crimp fabric
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURE
- 3 RESULT AND DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSION
- Effect of stitch tension of non-crimp fabric on the mechanical properties of CFRTP
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURE
- 3 RESULT AND DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSION
- Temperature effect on strength of aluminum based high thermal conductive composites containing VGCF-CNT filler
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 ALUMINUM BASED VGCF-CNT COMPOSITES (5)
- 3 EXPERIMENTAL METHODS
- 4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS
- 5 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
- Mesoscale analysis of CFRP pressure vessel
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MESOSCALE MODELING OF CFRP PRESSURE VESSEL
- 3 STRESS CONCENTRATION IN FIBER BUNDLE
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
- Low temperature stress estimation of fiber reinforced material
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 PREPARATION OF FIBER REINFORCED MATERIAL
- 3 IN-SITU THERMAL STRESS MEASUREMENT
- 4 THERMAL SHOCK TESTING
- 5 RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS
- 6 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGMENT
- Fracture of fiber reinforced materials under off-axis loading
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL
- CONCLUSIONS
- Prediction of Young’s modulus: from effective clay clusters to polymer nanocomposites
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 SIMULATION METHODS
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
- Effects of temperature and strain rate on fracture toughness of nano-rubber modified epoxies
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL METHOD
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 4 SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
- Effect of silane coupling agent and air plasma treatment on interfacial shear strength of carbon fiber/polyphenylene sulfide composites
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL
- 3 EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- Electrical conductivity and mechanical performance of polymer/graphene composites developed by two compounding methods
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL SECTION
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- Environmental Effects
- Effect of rare earth on the characterization of corrosion of low carbon steel in CSP
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- Effect of the Ce on behavior of corrosion resistance and mechanical properties of A36 plate steel for shipbuilding
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURE
- 3 EFFECT OF RE Ce ON THE MECHANICAL PROPERTIES OF A36 SHIP PLATE STEEL
- 4 EFFECT OF RE Ce ON THE CORROSION PROPERTIES OF A36 SHIP PLATE STEEL
- 5 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
- Stress corrosion cracking of sensitized stainless steel type 304 in high-temperature, high-purity water environment
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MATERIAL AND EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURE
- 3 EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- Hydrogen absorption amount of magnesium formate at room temperature
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTS
- 3 RESULTS
- 4 DISCUSSION
- 5 CONCLUSION
- The influence of Ti layer on the hydrogen desorption properties of Mg in multi-layer
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTS
- 3 RESULTS
- 4 DISCUSSION
- 5 CONCLUSION
- Reduction of hydrogen embrittlement cracking of stainless steel SUS316L by cavitation peening
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL FACILITIES AND PROCEDURES
- 3 RESULTS
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Evaluation for hydrogen embrittlement properties of ultra high-strength steel sheets by 4-Point Bending Technique
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURE
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
- Hydrogen behavior in tensile-deformed Al-Zn-Mg alloy and Al-Mg alloy
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 PRINCIPLE OF HMPT AND CATHODIC ELECTROLYTIC CHRGING
- 3 EXPERIMENTAL
- 4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 5 CONCLUSION
- Dynamic and quasi-static compressive properties of modified double-base propellant at low temperature
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL METHODOLOGY
- 3 EXPERIMENT RESULT AND DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSION
- Mechanical property of microstructure in die-cast magnesium alloy evaluated by indentation testing at elevated temperature
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MATERIAL AND EXPERIMENTAL SETUP
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS
- 4 CONCLUSION
- Parametric study of the hydrogen diffusion in carbon steels under fatigue loading conditions using Green’s function
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MODELING OF HYDROGEN DIFFUSION UNDER FATIGUE LOADING
- 3 PARAMETRIC STUDY AND DISCUSSIONS
- 4 CONCLUSION
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
- Experimental investigation on mechanical property of an integrated thermal protection structure
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MATERIAL AND TESTING METHODS
- 3 RESULTS
- 4 MODELING OF THE ELASTIC PROPERTIES
- 5 CONCLUSIONS
- 6 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Smart Materials/Structures
- A novel positioning stage using piezoelectric actuator for antenna pointing
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MECHANICAL SYSTEM DESIGN
- 3 FINITE-ELEMENT ANALYSIS
- 4 EXPERIMENTS
- 5 CONCLUSION
- Optimal design of the large stroke piezoelectric actuator using rhombic mechanism
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 DESIGN OF ACTUATOR AND OPTIMIZATION OF AMPLIFICATION RATIO
- 3 SIMULATION AND EXPERIMENT
- 4 CONCLUSION
- Active vibration control of cantilever beam using MFC sensor and actuator
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL OBJECT AND MODAL ANALYSIS
- 3 SENSING CAPABILITY TEST OF MFC SENSOR
- 4 ACTIVE VIBRATION CONTROL
- 5 CONCLUSION
- High temperature performance of a metal-packaged strain sensor based on a regenerated fiber Bragg grating in Boron–Germanium-codoped fiber
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL DETAILS
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
- Structure-Property Relationship
- Study on thermal physical properties of 304 stainless steel
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MATERIALS AND METHODS
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- Microstructure and properties of W-TiC/Cf composites prepared by spark plasma sintering
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURES
- 3 ANALYSIS DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSION
- Study on the microstructure and properties of different intermediate coatings to RuO2-TiO2-SnO2/Ti Anodes
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
- Influence of compound silicate gangue containing potassium in baiyunebo iron ore on solid-phase reactions during sintering process
- ABSTRACT
- 1 EXPERIMENTAL MATERIALS AND METHODS
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 3 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
- Dynamic mechanical behavior and microstructure evolution of an AM80 magnesium alloy
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURE
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- Effect of welding conditions on residual stress and stress intensity factor around remaining crack at seal welds
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 NUMERICAL PROCEDURE FOR ANALYZING RESIDUAL STRESS AND STRESS INTENSITY FACTOR AT SEAL WELDS
- 3 EFFECT OF WELDING CONDITIONS ON RESIDUAL STRESS AND STRESS INTENSITY FACTOR AROUND REMAINING CRACK AT SEAL WELD
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- Influence of thermal boundary conditions on melting behaviour of an Ag nanowire mesh induced by Joule heating
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 NUMERICAL ANALYSIS
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Study on structural lightweight design of oil tankers based on HCSR
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 IMPACT OF OIL TANKER OF HCSRON THE STRUCTURAL WEIGHT
- 3 OPTIMIZATION OF AMIDSHIPS OF SHIP MODEL
- 4 CONCLUSION
- Mechanical properties of PSZ-Ti composites fabricated by spark plasma sintering
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 FABRICATION OF COMPOSITES BY SPS
- 3 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURE
- 4 EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS
- 5 CONCLUSIONS
- A study on compressive behaviour of aluminium foam-filled tubes
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURE AND FINITE ELEMENT MODELLING OF FOAM-FILLED TUBE SAMPLES UNDER COMPRESSION
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUDING REMARKS
- Trial fabrication of Al micro-materials by electromigration using buildup structure
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENT
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
- Evaluation of electromigration near a corner composed of dissimilar metals by analyzing atomic flux at the interface
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EM-INDUCED DAMAGE AT INTERFACE
- 3 DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
- Influence of substrate materials on deposition behaviour of cold spray emulated pure single Al particle
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL
- 3 RESULTS
- 4 DISCUSSIONS
- 5 CONCLUSION
- Stress-induced anisotropic diffusion of component elements in stacked thin-film multi-layer structures
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MOLECULAR DYNAMICS ANALYSIS OF STRAIN-INDUCED ANISOTROPIC DIFFUSION IN STACKED THIN-FILM MULTI-LAYER STRUCTURES
- 3 EXPERIMENTAL VALIDATION OF STRAIN-INDUCED ANISOTROPIC DIFFUSION AROUND FCC(001)/FCC(001) INTERFACE
- 4 CONCLUSION
- Thermal shock resistances of AlO-CrO/NiCoCrAlYTa and AlO/NiCoCrAlYTa coatings deposited by atmosphere plasma spraying
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURES
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- Vibration control of sandwich structure by integration of shear thickening fluid (STF)
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 DETERMINING SHEAR THICKENING FLUID (STF) PROPERTY
- 3 VIBRATION REDUCTION WITH SHEAR THICKENING FLUID (STF)
- 4 CONCLUSION
- Testing Methods
- Simulation of material behaviour of engineered cementitious composites under uniaxial tension
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 XFEM FOR CZM
- 3 CRACK BRIDGING LAW-BASED CZM
- 4 COMPUTATIONAL IMPLEMENTATION AND EXAMPLES
- 5 CONCLUSION
- Evaluation of martensite transformation process in austenitic stainless steel due to transient resistivity measurement
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MATERIALS AND EXPERIMENTAL METHODS
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGMENT
- Image-guided morphological measurement for the rabbit aortic arch in the non-loaded state
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 METHOD
- 3 MATERIALS AND MEASUREMENTS
- 4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 5 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
- Estimation method of residual stress and plastic strain in austenitic stainless steel by single indentation test
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MATERIALS
- 3 NUMERICAL ANALYSIS
- 4 ESTIMATION METHOD
- 5 VALIDATION OF THE METHOD
- 6 CONCLUSION
- Measurement of the strength of a grain boundary by using the combination of focused ion beam and electron back-scatter diffraction methods
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MEASUREMENT METHOD
- 3 MEASUREMENT RESULT
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Tensile characteristics of Cu/Sn IMCs estimated by using miniature composite solder specimen
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURES
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- In situ micro-mechanical testing of grain boundaries combined with environmental TEM
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MATERIALS AND METHODS
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 4 SUMMARY
- ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
- Stress estimation of polyamide material by X-ray diffraction
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 X-RAY STRESS MEASUREMENT
- 3 MEASUREMENT METHOD
- 4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 5 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGMENT
- Prediction of the resistance to machining-induced cracking in zirconia by nanoindentation
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MATERIALS AND METHODS
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Lamb wave characterisation and damage imaging for isotropic plate-like structures using 3D laser vibrometry
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL SETUP
- 3 EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
- Testing localized microstructural architectures with miniaturised cantilever beams
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MICROSTRUCTURAL ARCHITECTURE
- 3 FABRICATION
- 4 TESTING RESULTS
- 5 DISCUSSION
- 6 CONCLUSION
- Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 30th January 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081002254
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081002032
About the Author
Lin Ye
Lin Ye is a Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Sydney, Australia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Sydney, Australia.