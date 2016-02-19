Recent Advances in Steroid Biochemistry
1st Edition
Description
Recent Advances in Steroid Biochemistry contains the proceedings of the Second International Symposium of the Journal of Steroid Biochemistry.
Separating 38 papers as chapters, this book discusses the partial purification of steroid-receptor complexes; enzymatic techniques in steroid assay; mass fragmentography of steroid hormones; biological consequences of 18-hydroxylation; and steroidogenesis in adrenal cells.
This text also explores the regulation of steroidogenesis in testis; androgen binding proteins in different testis compartments; nuclear acceptor sites for glucocorticoid receptors; estrogen receptors in the pancreas; and molecular mechanisms of steroid hormone action.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Partial Purification of Steroid-Receptor Complexes by DNA-Cellulose Chromatography and Isoelectric Focusing
Introduction
Experimental
Results and Discussion
References
Chapter 2. Enzymatic Techniques in Steroid Assay
Introduction
Experimental
Method
Results
Discussion
References
Chapter 3. Mass Fragmentography of Steroid Hormones
Introduction
Experimental
Results and Discussion
Conclusions
References
Discussion
Chapter 4. Separation and Computerized Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry of Unconjugated Neutral Steroids in Plasma
Introduction
Experimental
Results
Discussion
References
Chapter 5. Steroids as Haptens: Optimal Design of Antigens for the Formation of Antibodies to Steroid Hormones
Definition of the Problem and Rationale of Approach
General Methods
Properties of Antisera to Gonadal Steroids in Relation to Structure of the Antigenic Conjugate
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 6. Some Aspects of the Use of 125i-Labelled Ligands for Steroid Radioimmunoassay
Introduction
Experimental
Results
Discussion
References
Chapter 7. Testosterone Binding Capacity in Relation to the Production and Metabolism of Testosterone in Dogs, Experiences of A New Method
Introduction
Materials and Methods
Results
Discussion
References
Chapter 8. Simultaneous Estimation of Testosterone, Progesterone and Androstenedione by Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry with A Single Ion Detection Correlation with Radioimmunoassay
Introduction
Discussion
References
General Discussion
Chapter 9. The Preparation and use of Purified and Unpurified Dispersed Adrenal Cells and a Study of the Relationship of Their Camp and Steroid Output
Introduction
Experimental and Results
Discussion
Appendix
References
Chapter 10. Biological Consequences of 18-Hydroxylation
Introduction
Experimental
Results
Discussion
References
Chapter 11. Multifactorial Regulation of the Final Steps of Aldosterone Biosynthesis in the Rat
Stimulators of An Early Biosynthetic Step
Variable Steroidogenic Response to Stimulators
Alterations in the Activity of Enzymes Involved in the Final Steps of Aldosterone Biosynthesis
Renin-Angiotensin
Potassium
Serotonin
Pituitary Gland and ACTH
Conclusions
References
Discussion
Chapter 12. Some Comparative Studies in Adrenocortical Steroidogenesis: An Interpretation of the Functional Homologies of the Mammalian and Non-Mammalian Adrenal Cortex
Introduction
Materials and Methods
Results
Discussion
References
Chapter 13. Steroidogenesis in Adrenal Cells
Introduction
Results and Discussion
References
Discussion
Chapter 14. Stimulation Factors for Cholesterol Side-Chain Cleavage in the Corpus Luteum and Adrenal Gland
Introduction
Methods
Results
Discussion
References
Chapter 15. In Vitro Study On Corticosterone Cytochrome P-450 Binding in Relation to the Regulation of Corticosterone Metabolism
Introduction
Materials and Methods
Results
Discussion
References
General Discussion
Chapter 16. Superfusion of Rat Testes With Mixtures of Labeled Testosterone and Androstenedione
Introduction
Experimental
Results
Discussion
References
Chapter 17. Regulation of Steroidogenesis in Testis
Introduction
Experimental
Results
Discussion
References
Chapter 18. Androgen Binding Proteins in Different Testis Compartments
Preparation of Samples
Sertoli Cell Production of ABP
Regulation of ABP Production
Androgens and Spermatogenesis
References
Chapter 19. Sexual Differentiation of Hepatic Steroid Metabolism in the Rat
Introduction
Experimental
Results and Discussion
References
Discussion
Chapter 20. Relation of Structure and Biological Action of Gonadotrophins
Introduction
References
Discussion
Chapter 21. ACTH and Sulfatase Activity
Introduction
References
Steroid Nomenclature
Results
Discussion
References
Chapter 22. New Results on Oestrogen Glucuronyltransferase
Introduction
Conclusions
References
General Discussion
Chapter 23. Effects of Estrogens on Uterine Poly (A)-Rich RNA
Introduction
Experimental
Results
Discussion
References
Chapter 24. In Vitro Stimulation of Nucleolar and Nucleoplasmic RNA Polymerases in Calf Uterus
Introduction
Materials and Methods
Results
References
Discussion
Chapter 25. Hormonal Regulation of Uterine Contractility: the Role of the Adenylate Cyclase System
Introduction
Materials and Methods
Results
Discussion
References
Chapter 26. A Specific Testosterone Receptor in the Cytosol of Rat Anterior Hypophysis
Introduction
Materials and Methods
Results
Discussion
References
Chapter 27. Interaction of Aldosterone and Corticosterone with Cell Nuclei of Target Organs Under Different Functional States
Introduction
Experimental
Results
Discussion
References
Chapter 28. Interactions of ACTH With Its Adrenal Receptors: Specific Binding of Acth1–24, Its O-Nitrophenyl Sulfenyl Derivative and ACTH
Experimental Procedure
Discussion
References
Chapter 29. Nuclear Acceptor Sites for Glucocorticoid Receptors
Introduction
Results and Discussion
References
Discussion
Chapter 30. Testosterone Metabolism: A Necessary Step for Activity?
Introduction
Materials and Methods
Results
Discussion
References
Chapter 31. Investigations of Androgen-Prostatic Tissue Relationships in Superfusion Experiments Using Steroid Concentrations Approaching Those Found In Vivo
References
Discussion
Chapter 32. High Affinity Binding of Oestradiol by Rat Testis Interstitial Tissue and by Several Other Tissues of the Male Rat
Introduction
Methods
Results
Discussion
References
Chapter 33. Interaction Between Oestrogens and Neurotransmitters at the Hypophysial-Hypothalamic Level
Introduction
Experimental
Results
Discussion
References
Chapter 34. Estrogen Receptors in the Pancreas
Introduction
Experimental
Results
Discussion
References
Chapter 35. Steroid Hormone Receptors in Fetal Guinea-Pig Kidney
Introduction
Experimental
Results
Discussion
References
Chapter 36. Hormone-Induced Transformation of Receptor Proteins
Discussion
Chapter 37. Molecular Mechanisms of Steroid Hormone Action
Introduction
Results
Discussion
References
Chapter 38. Influence of Ouabain on Sodium Transport by Aldosterone-Stimulated Amphibian Epithelia
Introduction
References
General Discussion
