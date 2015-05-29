Recent Advances in Smart Self-healing Polymers and Composites
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Preface
- 1: Overview of crack self-healing
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1.1 Review of existing self-healing systems
- 1.2 Future research opportunities
- 1.3 Concluding remarks
- 2: Modeling of self-healing smart composite materials
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Finite deformation kinematics: elastic, plastic, damage, and healing in polymers
- 2.3 Plastic deformation in polymers
- 2.4 Continuum damage and healing mechanics
- 2.5 Physically consistent evolution laws for the damage and healing processes
- 2.6 Concluding remarks
- 3: Solid-state healing of resins and composites
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Diffusional solid-state healing
- 3.3 Two-phase solid-state healing
- 3.4 Smart composites
- 3.5 Conclusions
- 4: Microcapsule-based self-healing materials
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Microencapsulation techniques
- 4.3 Healing chemistries
- 4.4 Conclusions
- 5: Microvascular-based self-healing materials
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction to microvascular-based self-healing
- 5.2 Biological inspiration for microvascular self-healing systems
- 5.3 Design of microvascular self-healing systems
- 5.4 Fabrication of embedded microvascular structures
- 5.5 Applications, performance, and assessment of microvascular-based self-healing
- 5.6 Future directions for microvascular-based self-healing
- 5.7 Resources for further information
- 6: Reversible cross-linking polymer-based self-healing materials
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Autonomically self-healing polymeric materials
- 6.3 Healable polymeric materials
- 6.4 Prospects
- 7: Supramolecular network-based self-healing polymer materials
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Self-healing supramolecular polymers based on hydrogen bonds
- 7.3 Self-healing supramolecular polymers based on π–π stacking interactions
- 7.4 Self-healing supramolecular polymers based on metal–ligand interactions
- 7.5 Self-healing ionomers
- 7.6 Summary and outlook
- 8: Self-healing coatings
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 General definitions of self-healing
- 8.3 Coatings versus other polymer applications
- 8.4 Polymer healing mechanisms adopted for coatings
- 8.5 Functional recovery in coating applications
- 8.6 The marriage of polymer healing and functional repair
- 8.7 Conclusions
- 9: Self-sensing and self-healing in composites
- Abstract
- 9.1 Terminology
- 9.2 The principles of self-sensing
- 9.3 Thermally and optically activated self-healing
- 9.4 Strategies for linking self-sensing and self-healing systems
- 10: Rubber-like polymeric shape memory hybrids with repeatable heat-assisted, self-healing, and joule heating functions
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Working mechanism of a shape memory hybrid (SMH)
- 10.3 Raw materials and samples preparation
- 10.4 Thermo-mechanical characterization
- 10.5 Characterization of heat-assisted self-healing
- 10.6 Rubber-like electrically conductive SMHs for joule heating-induced shape recovery
- 10.7 Conclusions
- 11: Shape memory polymer-based self-healing composites
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Approaches for self-healing polymer composites
- 11.3 Shape memory polymer-based self-healing composite
- 11.4 Self-sensing and self-healing polymer composites
- 11.5 Concluding remarks
- 11.6 Future perspectives
- 12: Self-healing materials with embedded shape memory polymer fibers and wires
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Fabrication of the 1-D, 2-D, and 3-D fiber composite panels
- 12.3 Characterization
- 12.4 Results and discussions
- 12.5 Conclusion
- Index
Description
Recent Advances in Smart Self-Healing Polymers and Composites examines the advances made in smart materials over the last few decades and their significant applications in aerospace, automotive, civil, mechanical, medical, and communication engineering fields.
Based on a thorough review of the literature, the book identifies “smart self-healing polymers and composites” as one of the most popular, challenging, and promising areas of research.
Readers will find valuable information compiled by a large pool of researchers who not only studied the latest datasets, but also reached out to leading contributors for insights and forward-thinking analogies.
Key Features
- Examines the advances made in smart materials over the last few decades
- Presents significant applications in aerospace, automotive, civil, mechanical, medical, and communication engineering fields
- Compiled by a large pool of researchers who not only studied the latest datasets, but also reached out to leading contributors for insights and forward-thinking analogies
Readership
Scientists and engineers working in smart composite materials research from diverse backgrounds such as chemistry, materials science, aerospace, physics, engineering, and biological science, as well as materials developers working in the manufacturing industries.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 426
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 29th May 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782422921
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782422808
About the Editors
Guoqiang Li Editor
Guoqiang Li is Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, Louisiana State University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA, USA
Harper Meng Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Southern University, Baton Rouge, LA, USA