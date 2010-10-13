Recent Advances in Parkinsons Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444537508, 9780444537515

Recent Advances in Parkinsons Disease, Volume 184

1st Edition

Part II: Translational and Clinical Research

Serial Volume Editors: Anders Bjorklund Angela Cenci-Nilsson
eBook ISBN: 9780444537515
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444537508
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 13th October 2010
Page Count: 368
Table of Contents

Section I: Animal models of PD

  1. What have we learned from Drosophila Models of Parkinson's Disease? - Ming Guo

  2. Neurotoxic in vivo models of Parkinson’s disease: recent advances - Timothy Greenamyre & Jason R. Cannon

  3. Behavioural analysis of motor and non-motor symptoms in rodent models of Parkinson’s disease - Stephen B. Dunnett & Mariah Lelos

  4. Genetic mouse models of Parkinson’s disease: the state of the art - Marie-Francoise Chesselet & Iddo Magen

  5. Viral vector mediated overexpression of a-synuclein as a progressive model of Parkinson’s disease - Anders Bjorklund, Ayse Ulusoy, Mickael Decressac, Deniz Kirik

  6. Modelling inflammatory pathogenesis of Parkinson's Disease - Malu Tansey & Christopher J. Barnum

  7. The MPTP-lesioned non-human primate models of Parkinson’s disease. Past, present and future - Susan Fox & Jonathan Brotchie

    8. Section II: Exploring PD with brain imaging

  8. Abnormal Metabolic Brain Networks in Parkinson’s Disease: From Blackboard to Bedside - David Eidelberg & Chris C. Tang

  9. Imaging the Nigrostriatal System to Monitor Disease Progression and Treatment-Induced Complications - Jon Stoessl & Renju Kuriakose

  10. Brain imaging after neural transplantation - Paola Piccini & Marios Politis

  11. Imaging non-motor aspects of Parkinson’s disease - David Brooks & Nicola Pavese

    12. Section III: Frontiers in PD treatment

  12. Gene therapy for dopamine replacement - Deniz Kirik & Tomas Björklund, Erik Ahlm Cederfjäll

  13. Neurotrophic Factor Therapy for Parkinson’s disease - Jeffrey Kordower, Rangasamy Suresh Babu, Katherine Soderstrom, Roy A.E. Bakay

  14. Neural grafting in Parkinson’s disease: Problems and possibilities - Patrik Brundin, Roger A Barker and Malin Parmar

  15. Neural grafting in Parkinson´s disease: Unraveling the mechanisms underlying graft-induced dyskinesia - Emma L Lane, Anders Björklund, Stephen B Dunnett, Christian Winkler

  16. Deep Brain Stimulation: State of the Art and Novel Stimulation Targets - Andres Lozano & Francisco A. Ponce

  17. The challenge of Non-Motor Symptoms in Parkinson´s Disease - Ray Chaudhuri & Per Odin

Description

This second volume follows on from Part I by reviewing the variety of animal models of PD current available (from drosophila to rodents to non-human primate species) and their specific contributions to PD research. This is followed by comprehensive coverage of functional neuroimaging studies that explore different pathophysiological questions and evaluate treatment outcome in PD patients. Different areas of experimental therapeutics and outstanding challenges to PD treatment are presented in a concluding group of articles.

Key Features

  • Complete overview of hot topics and approaches to current PD research, from molecules, to brain circuits, to clinical and therapeutic applications
  • Leading authors review the state-of-the-art in their field of investigation, and provide their views and perspectives for future research
  • All chapters include comprehensive background information and are written in a clear form that is also accessible to the non-specialist

Readership

Neuroscientists, psychologists, neurologists

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444537515
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444537508

About the Serial Volume Editors

Anders Bjorklund Serial Volume Editor

As a neuroanatomist and developmental neurobiologist, during the 1970s Björklund’s lab originated reliable methods for transplantation of embryonic tissues into brain that pioneered practical cell transplantation in the central nervous system, providing the basis for technologies that are now used by laboratories world-wide. In parallel, work in the field has progressed from basic anatomical and developmental studies in experimental animals, via applications for assessing cell replacement and repair using primary and stem cells in the damaged brain, and now underpinning the majority of methods in development for cell therapy in patients. His laboratory continues to analyse the fundamental neurobiology and principles of cell transplantation, regeneration and integration in the CNS, as well as originating the first trials of effective clinical cell transplantation (for Parkinson’s disease) in patients

Affiliations and Expertise

Lund University, Lund, Sweden

Angela Cenci-Nilsson Serial Volume Editor

Angela Cenci Nilsson (author name M. A. Cenci) is Professor of Experimental Medical Research at Lund University (Sweden) where she heads the Basal Ganglia Pathophysiology Group). The group’s research activities address the pathophysiology and pharmacology of Parkinson’s disease (PD) and L-DOPA-induced dyskinesia using a multidisciplinary and translational approach. Current projects span a large variety of topics, including synaptic dysfunctions, dopamine receptor signaling, gliovascular-neuronal interactions, and neurorestorative treatments to enhance function and plasticity in the damaged nigrostriatal pathway. Angela has a combined clinical-basic science background, having graduated in Medicine and specialized in Neurology at the University of Verona (Italy) before obtaining a PhD degree in Neurobiology at Lund University under the supervision of Prof. Anders Björklund. In 2002 Angela received a tenured appointment as Associate Professor at Lund University, which was followed by an appointment as Full Professor in 2008. Angela has pioneered the development of symptomatic models of parkinsonism and L-DOPA-induced dyskinesia in rodents, and exploited these models to discover cellular mechanisms of disease and new therapeutic approaches. For these research achievements, she has received several awards (such as, the Erik K. Fernström Award for Young Promising Investigators, the Medal of Honours for Parkinson´s Research by the Swedish Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, and a recent membership in the Royal Academy for the Natural Sciences, Medicine and Technology in Lund). Angela currently serves on the scientific advisory boards and steering committees of several national and international research organizations, including the Swedish National Microscopy Infrastructure, The Swedish Parkinson’s Research Foundation, the Swedish Brain Foundation, the International Association for Parkinsonism and Related Disorders (IAPDR), and the International Basal Ganglia Society (IBAGS).

Affiliations and Expertise

Lund University, Sweden

