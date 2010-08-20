Recent Advances in Parkinsons Disease, Volume 183
1st Edition
Part I: Basic Research
Table of Contents
Section I: Genetic and molecular mechanisms of neurodegeneration in PD
1
Identifying PD-causing genes and genetic susceptibility factors: current approaches and future prospects
Thomas Gasser
2
The impact of genetic research on our understanding of Parkinson's Disease
Ted Dawson
Ian Martin, Valina L. Dawson
3
Unraveling the role of defective genes
Mark Cookson
4
What causes the death of dopaminergic neurons in Parkinson’s disease?
James Surmeier
Jaime N. Guzman, Javier Sanchez-Padilla and Joshua Goldberg
5
Intracellular Signaling Pathways In Dopamine Cell Death And Axonal Degeneration
Robert Burke
6
Control of mitochondrial integrity in Parkinson’s Disease
Serge Przedborski
Cristofol Vives-Bauza, Maja Tocilescu, Rosa L. A. deVries, Dana M. Alessi, Vernice Jackson-Lewis
7
Role of Post-Translational Modifications in Modulating the Structure, Function and Toxicity of α-synuclein: Implications for Parkinson’s Disease Pathogenesis and Therapies
Hilal Lashuel
Abid Oueslati, Margot Fournier
Section II: Cellular and system-level pathophysiology of the basal ganglia in PD
8
The role of dopamine in modulating the structure and function of striatal circuits
James Surmeier
Weixing Shen, Michelle Day, Tracy Gertler, Savio Chan, Xianyong Tian and Joshua L. Plotkin
9
Assemblies of glutamate receptor subunits with post-synaptic density proteins and their alterations in Parkinson’s disease
Monica Di Luca
Paolo Calabresi
10
Adenosine-dopamine interactions
Micaela Morelli
Anna R Carta, Anil Kachroo, Michael A. Schwarzschild
11
Maladaptive plasticity in L-DOPA-induced dyskinesia
M. Angela Cenci
Christine Konradi
12
Effects of GPi and STN inactivation on physiological, motor, cognitive
and motivational processes in animal models of Parkinson's disease
Chistelle Baunez
Paolo Gubellini
13
Computational physiology of the basal ganglia in Parkinson’s disease
Hagai Bergman
Michal Rivlin-Etzion, Shlomo Elias, Gali Heimer
14
Neurocomputational models of motor and cognitive
deficits in Parkinson's Disease
Michael J. Frank
Thomas V. Wiecki
Description
This first volume starts with an overview on current perspectives in genetic research and on the molecular mechanisms of neurodegeneration. This is followed by a selection of hot topics in pathophysiological research, from molecular studies to system-level investigations based on in vivo electrophysiological recordings and neurocomputational methods.
Key Features
- Complete overview of hot topics and approaches to current PD research, from molecules, to brain circuits, to clinical and therapeutic applications
- Leading authors review the state-of-the-art in their field of investigation, and provide their views and perspectives for future research
- All chapters include comprehensive background information and are written in a clear form that is accessible also to the non-specialist
Readership
Neuroscientists, psychologists, neurologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2010
- Published:
- 20th August 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444536242
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444536143
About the Serial Volume Editors
Anders Bjorklund Serial Volume Editor
As a neuroanatomist and developmental neurobiologist, during the 1970s Björklund’s lab originated reliable methods for transplantation of embryonic tissues into brain that pioneered practical cell transplantation in the central nervous system, providing the basis for technologies that are now used by laboratories world-wide. In parallel, work in the field has progressed from basic anatomical and developmental studies in experimental animals, via applications for assessing cell replacement and repair using primary and stem cells in the damaged brain, and now underpinning the majority of methods in development for cell therapy in patients. His laboratory continues to analyse the fundamental neurobiology and principles of cell transplantation, regeneration and integration in the CNS, as well as originating the first trials of effective clinical cell transplantation (for Parkinson’s disease) in patients
Affiliations and Expertise
Lund University, Lund, Sweden
Angela Cenci-Nilsson Serial Volume Editor
Angela Cenci Nilsson (author name M. A. Cenci) is Professor of Experimental Medical Research at Lund University (Sweden) where she heads the Basal Ganglia Pathophysiology Group). The group’s research activities address the pathophysiology and pharmacology of Parkinson’s disease (PD) and L-DOPA-induced dyskinesia using a multidisciplinary and translational approach. Current projects span a large variety of topics, including synaptic dysfunctions, dopamine receptor signaling, gliovascular-neuronal interactions, and neurorestorative treatments to enhance function and plasticity in the damaged nigrostriatal pathway. Angela has a combined clinical-basic science background, having graduated in Medicine and specialized in Neurology at the University of Verona (Italy) before obtaining a PhD degree in Neurobiology at Lund University under the supervision of Prof. Anders Björklund. In 2002 Angela received a tenured appointment as Associate Professor at Lund University, which was followed by an appointment as Full Professor in 2008. Angela has pioneered the development of symptomatic models of parkinsonism and L-DOPA-induced dyskinesia in rodents, and exploited these models to discover cellular mechanisms of disease and new therapeutic approaches. For these research achievements, she has received several awards (such as, the Erik K. Fernström Award for Young Promising Investigators, the Medal of Honours for Parkinson´s Research by the Swedish Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, and a recent membership in the Royal Academy for the Natural Sciences, Medicine and Technology in Lund). Angela currently serves on the scientific advisory boards and steering committees of several national and international research organizations, including the Swedish National Microscopy Infrastructure, The Swedish Parkinson’s Research Foundation, the Swedish Brain Foundation, the International Association for Parkinsonism and Related Disorders (IAPDR), and the International Basal Ganglia Society (IBAGS).
Affiliations and Expertise
Lund University, Sweden