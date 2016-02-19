Recent Advances in Ophthalmology focuses on developments in ophthalmology, including therapy, keratotomy, phototoxicity, and retinopathy.

The compilation first offers information on the therapy of herpes simplex, anterior segment surgery, and use of viscous and viscoelastic substances in ophthalmology. Topics include systemic antiviral agents and ocular disease; influence of new instruments and technology; criteria for the selection of viscous or viscoelastic material; and indications for the use of viscous substances. The text then ponders on radial keratotomy, intraocular lenses, and treatment of congenital cataracts.

The publication takes a look at ocular phototoxicity and vitreous surgery, as well as proliferative diabetic retinopathy, posterior penetrating trauma, effects of non-ionizing radiation on biological systems, body temperature and light damage, and retinal photodamage. The text also touches on the management of diabetic retinopathy; treatment of malignant melanomas of the posterior uvea; and macular disease with serious retinal detachment.

The compilation is highly recommended for ophthalmologists and readers interested in the developments in ophthalmology.