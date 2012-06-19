Recent Advances in Nutrigenetics and Nutrigenomics, Volume 108
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Fundamentals of Nutrigenetics and Nutrigenomics
- Advances in Technologies and Study Design
- A Nutrigenomics View of Protein Intake: Macronutrient, Bioactive Peptides, and Protein Turnover
- Nutrigenomics and Nutrigenetics of Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids
- Carbohydrate Intake
- Genetic and Epigenomic Footprints of Folate
- The Nutrigenetics and Nutrigenomics of the Dietary Requirement for Choline
- Genetic Determinants of Dietary Antioxidant Status
- Mineral Intake
- Gene-Sodium Interaction and Blood Pressure: Findings from Genomics Research of Blood Pressure Salt-Sensitivity
- Alcohol Intake
- Coffee Intake
- Nutrigenetics and Nutrigenomics of Caloric Restriction
- Individualized Weight Management: What can be Learned from Nutrigenomics and Nutrigenetics?
- Taste Preferences
- Nutrition and the Wpigenome
- Gene-Exercise Interactions
- Adaptive Genetic Variation and Population Differences
Claude Bouchard and Jose M. Ordovas
Laurence D. Parnell
Chieh Jason Chou, Michael Affolter, and Martin Kussmann
John P. Vanden Heuvel
Armelle Leturque, Edith Brot-Laroche, and Maude Le Gall
J. Michael Salbaum and Claudia Kappen
Karen D. Corbin and Steven H. Zeisel
Laura A. Da Costa, Bibiana García-Bailo, Alaa Badawi, and Ahmed El-Sohemy
Maria G Stathopoulou, Stavroula Kanoni, George Papanikolaou, Smaragdi Antonopoulou, Tzortzis Nomikos and George Dedoussis
Tanika N. Kelly and Jiang He
Dolores Corella
Marilyn C. Cornelis
Itziar Abete, Santiago Navas-Carretero, Amelia Marti and J. Alfredo Martinez
Iwona Rudkowska and Louis Pérusse
María Mercedes Galindo, Nanette Yvette Schneider, Frauke Stähler, Jonas Töle and Wolfgang Meyerhof
Paul Haggarty
Tuomo Rankinen and Claude Bouchard
Chao-Qiang Lai
Description
This volume of Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science covers the recent advances in the expanding fields of nutrigenetics and nutrigenomics. Forty authors from eight countries have contributed to the publication, representing the most cutting-edge research available.
