Recent Advances in Nutrigenetics and Nutrigenomics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123983978, 9780123984050

Recent Advances in Nutrigenetics and Nutrigenomics, Volume 108

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: C Bouchard JM Ordovas
eBook ISBN: 9780123984050
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123983978
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th June 2012
Page Count: 518
Table of Contents

  1. Fundamentals of Nutrigenetics and Nutrigenomics

    2. Claude Bouchard and Jose M. Ordovas

  2. Advances in Technologies and Study Design

    3. Laurence D. Parnell

  3. A Nutrigenomics View of Protein Intake: Macronutrient, Bioactive Peptides, and Protein Turnover

    4. Chieh Jason Chou, Michael Affolter, and Martin Kussmann

  4. Nutrigenomics and Nutrigenetics of Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids

    5. John P. Vanden Heuvel

  5. Carbohydrate Intake

    6. Armelle Leturque, Edith Brot-Laroche, and Maude Le Gall

  6. Genetic and Epigenomic Footprints of Folate

    7. J. Michael Salbaum and Claudia Kappen

  7. The Nutrigenetics and Nutrigenomics of the Dietary Requirement for Choline

    8. Karen D. Corbin and Steven H. Zeisel

  8. Genetic Determinants of Dietary Antioxidant Status

    9. Laura A. Da Costa, Bibiana García-Bailo, Alaa Badawi, and Ahmed El-Sohemy

  9. Mineral Intake

    10. Maria G Stathopoulou, Stavroula Kanoni, George Papanikolaou, Smaragdi Antonopoulou, Tzortzis Nomikos and George Dedoussis

  10. Gene-Sodium Interaction and Blood Pressure: Findings from Genomics Research of Blood Pressure Salt-Sensitivity

    11. Tanika N. Kelly and Jiang He

  11. Alcohol Intake

    12. Dolores Corella

  12. Coffee Intake

    13. Marilyn C. Cornelis

  13. Nutrigenetics and Nutrigenomics of Caloric Restriction

    14. Itziar Abete, Santiago Navas-Carretero, Amelia Marti and J. Alfredo Martinez

  14. Individualized Weight Management: What can be Learned from Nutrigenomics and Nutrigenetics?

    15. Iwona Rudkowska and Louis Pérusse

  15. Taste Preferences

    16. María Mercedes Galindo, Nanette Yvette Schneider, Frauke Stähler, Jonas Töle and Wolfgang Meyerhof

  16. Nutrition and the Wpigenome

    17. Paul Haggarty

  17. Gene-Exercise Interactions

    18. Tuomo Rankinen and Claude Bouchard

  18. Adaptive Genetic Variation and Population Differences

Chao-Qiang Lai

Description

This volume of Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science covers the recent advances in the expanding fields of nutrigenetics and nutrigenomics. Forty authors from eight countries have contributed to the publication, representing the most cutting-edge research available.

Key Features

  • Contributions from leading authorities
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field

Readership

Molecular biologists, researchers in genetics and genomics

Details

No. of pages:
518
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123984050
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123983978

About the Serial Volume Editors

C Bouchard Serial Volume Editor

JM Ordovas Serial Volume Editor

