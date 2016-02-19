Recent Advances in Numerical Analysis provides information pertinent to the developments in numerical analysis. This book covers a variety of topics, including positive functions, Sobolev spaces, computing paths, partial differential equations, and perturbation theory.

Organized into 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of stability conditions for numerical methods that can be expressed in the form that some associated function is positive. This text then examines the polynomial approximation theory having applications to finite element Galerkin methods. Other chapters consider the numerical condition of polynomials by examining three particular problem areas, namely, the representation of polynomials, algebraic equations, and the problem of orthogonalization. This book discusses as well a general theory that leads to a systematic way to prepare the initial data. The final chapter deals with the derivation of the Kronecker canonical form.

This book is a valuable resource for applied mathematicians, numerical analysts, physicists, engineers, and research workers.