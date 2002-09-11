Recent Advances in Nucleosides: Chemistry and Chemotherapy
1st Edition
Description
The book covers up-to-date information on nucleosides and antiviral chemotherapy contributed by the world experts in the field of nucleoside. This book is the result of a meeting honoring Dr. Jack J. Fox, who was one of the pioneers in nucleoside chemistry and chemotherapy. This book consists of 15 excellent chapters in the area, which include topics from recent synthetic methodologies, nucleoside kinase implicated in chemotherapy and drug design, excellent reviews on antiviral agents, nucleoside metabolism/mode of action in parasites, new compounds under clinical and pre-clinical trials, IMPDH inhibitors to review on nucleoside prodrugs.
Table of Contents
- Mission oriented research: An experience in Dr. Jack Fox's laboratory (K. Watanabe). 2. Development of new radical reactions with a vinylsilyl group and their application to the synthesis of branched-chain sugar nucleosides (S. Shuto et al.). 3. Synthesis of purine acyclonucleosides via ribofuranose-ring cleavage of purine nucleosides by diisobutylaluminum hydride
(Y. Monguchi et al.). 4. The chemistry of nucleoside and dinucleotide inhibitors of inosine monophosphate dehydrogenase (IMPDH) (K. Pankiewicz, B.M. Goldstein). 5. Nucleoside prodrugs (J.S. Cooperwood et al.). 6. Antiviral Isonucleosides: discovery, chemistry and chemical biology (V. Nair). 7. Synthesis and biological activity of isopolar acyclic nucleotide analogs
(A. Holy). 8. Synthesis of pyranose nucleosides and related nucleosides with a six-membered carbohydrate mimic
(P. Herdewijn). 9. 5'-Norcarbanucleosides in L-like configurations (S. Schneller et al.). 10. Tricyclic nucleosides revisited (K.L. Seley). 11. Unusual analogues of nucleosides: chemistry and biological activity
(J. Zemlicka). 12. Lithiation-based silylation and stannylation for nucleoside synthesis
(H. Kumamoto et al.). 13. Purine metabolism in parasites: potential targets for chemotherapy (M. el Kouni). 14. Antiviral &bgr;-L-nucleosides specific for hepatits B virus infection (D.N. Standring et al.). 15. Antiviral activity of nucleoside analogues: the BVDU connection
(E. DeClercq). 16. The role of the cellular deoxynucleoside kinases in activation of nucleoside analogs used in chemotherapy (S. Eriksson et al.). 17. Cellular transport of nucleotide analogs (T. Cihlar et al.). 18. 5-Aza-7-deazapurines: synthesis and properties of nucleosides and oligonucleotides (F. Seela, H. Rosemeyer).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2002
- Published:
- 11th September 2002
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080540368
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444509512
About the Author
C.K. Chu
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Pharmacy, The University of Georgia, Athens, GA 30602, USA