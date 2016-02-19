Recent Advances in Neuropsycho-Pharmacology
1st Edition
Selected Papers from the 12th Congress of the Collegium Internationale Neuro-Psychopharmacologicum, Göteborg, Sweden, 22-26 June 1980
Description
Recent Advances In Neuropsychopharmacology contains selected papers from the 12th Congress of the Collegium Internationale Neuro-Psychopharmacologicum held in Gõteborg, Sweden, 22-26 June 1980. The 47 papers in the volume are organized into six parts. The papers in Part I deal with the subject of psychostimulants in psychiatric research. Topics covered include the effect of chronic d-amphetamine and chronic apomorphine treatment on non-human primate social and solitary behavior; and the behavioral effects of dopamine agonists. Part II assesses the prescription of psychotropic drugs by general practitioners. Part III examines blood platelets as a model system for central monoaminergic neurons. Part IV focuses on anxiety pathways in the brain. Part V considers prospects for a biochemical classification system in psychiatry. Part VI presents pharmacokinetic studies of psychotropic drugs. Part VI contains two papers on the renal function and renal histology of lithium patients on maintenance lithium therapy and pre-lithium patients; and the treatment of refractory schizophrenia.
Table of Contents
Psychostimulants in Psychiatric Research
Similarities in the Behavioral Effects of d-Amphetamine and Apomorphine in Selected Members of a Primate Social Colony
Effects on Behavior of Acute and Chronic Intracerebral Instillation of Dopamine Agonists
Noradrenaline, Dopamine and Mood
GABA: An Important Moderator and Mediator of Dopamine Dependent Behaviors
d-Amphetamine and Schizophrenia: Behavioral, Pharmacological and Physiological Evaluations
Relationships Between Responses to Dopamine Agonists, Psychopathology, Neuroleptic Treatment Response, and Need for Neuroleptic Maintenance in Schizophrenic Subjects
Dopaminergic Mechanisms in Affective Illness
Mental and Behavioral Stereotypies Elicited by Stimulant Drugs. Relation to the Dopamine Hypothesis of Schizophrenia, Mania and Depression
Effects of Methylphenidate on Interpersonal Perceptions
Sex, Plasma Prolactin and Plasma 3-Methoxy-4-Hydroxyphenylglycol (MHPG) Predict Heritable D-Amphetamine Excitation in Man
Evaluation of Psychotropic Drugs in General Practice
Depression in the Community
Assessment of Depression and the Non-Psychiatrist
General Practice Patients in Clinical Research: Relevant Issues
A Research Network of Walloon Psychiatrists Working Both on In- and Out-Patients for Specialists and General Practitioners
Organization and Methodological Aspects of Outpatient Studies
Psychopharmacological Aspects of Organic Diseases
Evaluation of Psychotropic Drugs in General Practice Discussion
Blood Platelets as a Model System for Central Monoaminergic Neurons
Introduction
Methodological Approaches for the Comparative Study of Platelet and CNS Aminergic Function
Platelet Uptake of Serotonin in Pathological Conditions
The Kinetics of Serotonin Efflux from Human Blood Platelets, and how it is Influenced by Different Drugs In Vivo and In Vitro
Action of Neurotropic Agents on Platelet Membrane
Platelet Shape Change in Patients with Psychiatric Disorders and Treated with Phenothiazines, Thioxanthines3 Butyrophenones, Benzodiazepines, Tricyclic Antidepressants and ß-Adrenergic Blocking Agents
High Affinity Binding Sites for [3H] Imipramine in Human Brain and Platelet: Clinical Implications
Monoamine Oxidase Activity in Platelets as Related to Monoamine Oxidase Activity and Monoaminergic Function in the Brain
Neurone Specific Enolase (NSE) in Human Blood Platelets: Implications for the Neuronal Model
Platelet Neurotransmitter-related Enzymes in Psychopharmacologic Studies
Anxiety: Neurotransmitters, Pathways and Drugs
Introduction: Clinical Aspects Modulation of Benzodiazepine Receptors
Interactions of Anxiolytic Drugs with Benzodiazepine Receptors
Neuroanatomical Aspects of Anxiety
Animal Tests of Anxiety
Biochemistry of the Human CSF. Towards a Biochemical Classification of Psychiatric Disorders
Introduction
Monoamine Metabolites in Cerebrospinal Fluid in Relation to Depressive Illness, Suicidal Behaviour and Personality
5-HTP and Lithium Prophylaxis in Uni- and Bi-Polar Depression
Cerebrospinal Fluid Amines and Peptides in Affective Illness
Cerebrospinal Fluid Norepinephrine and Dopamine-betahydroxylase in Affective Illness and Schizophrenia
CSF Tryptophane, 5-HIAA, and HVA in 132 Psychiatric Patients Categorized by Diagnosis and Clinical State
Relationships Between Aberrant Monoamine Metabolite Concentration in Cerebrospinal Fluid and Family Disposition for Psychiatric Disorders in Healthy and Schizophrenic Subjects
Suicide, Neuroendocrine Dysfunction and CSF 5-HIAA Concentrations in Depression
Spinal Fluid GABA Levels in Schizophrenia
Patterns of Urinary Peptide-protein Complexes in Patients Diagnosed as Anorexia Nervosa
Endorphin Measurements in Schizophrenia, a Progress Report
Pharmacokinetic Studies of Psychotropic Drugs
Pharmacokinetics of Tricyclic Antidepressants
Notes on Kinetics and Metabolism of Benzodiazepines
Pharmacokinetics of Antipsychotic Agents
Relationships Between Plasma Lithium Levels and Clinical and Biological Responses
Pharmacokinetic Studies of Psychotropic Drugs Lithium: Serum, RBC and CSF Levels
Additional Papers
Renal Biopsy Studies of Lithium, Pre-Uthium and Donor Kidneys
The Treatment of Refractory Schizophrenia (Blood Levels of Antipsychotic Agents)
Index
- No. of pages:
- 414
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 30th April 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483154725
About the Editor
B. Angrist
G. D. Burrows
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychiatry, The University of Melbourne, Austin Hospital, Heidelberg, Victoria, Australia