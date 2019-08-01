Recent Advances in Natural Products Analysis

Ana Sanches-Silva is a researcher at the National Institute of Agrarian and Veterinary Research (INIAV, IP). She obtained a degree in Pharmacy from the University of Coimbra, Portugal, and received her European Ph.D. in Pharmacy from the University of Santiago de Compostela, Spain, with honors. In addition, she was awarded with the prize for best doctorate student. After two years post-doc at this university through competitive programs, she joined the department of Food and Nutrition of the INSA through the post-doc grant funded by FCT and later through the prestigious national program of human resources Science 2007. Ana Sanches-Silva has a remarkable track record (over 100 scientific contributions in peer-reviewed journals or book chapters). She has more than 250 communications in national and international conferences. Her research interests are focused on the evaluation of safety and composition of food and food packaging. Moreover, her special interest is the study of food bioactive compounds and dietary supplements, and development of analytical methodologies for the analysis of bioactive compounds in food.