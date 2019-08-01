Recent Advances in Natural Products Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128164556

Recent Advances in Natural Products Analysis

1st Edition

Editors: Seyed Mohammad Nabavi Mina Saeedi Seyed Fazel Nabavi Ana Sanches Silva
Description

Recent Advances in Natural Products Analysis is a thorough guide to the latest analytical methods used for identifying and studying bioactive phytochemicals and other natural products. Chemical compounds, such as flavonoids, alkaloids, carotenoids and saponins are examined, highlighting the many techniques for studying their properties. Each chapter is devoted to a compound category, beginning with the underlying chemical properties of the main components followed by techniques of extraction, purification and fractionation, and then techniques of identification and quantification. Biological activities, possible interactions, levels found in plants, the effects of processing, and current and potential industrial applications are also included.

Key Features

  • Focuses on the latest analytical techniques used for studying phytochemical and other biological compounds
  • Authored and edited by the top worldwide experts in their field
  • Discusses the current and potential applications and predicts future trends of each compound group

Readership

Researchers, health professionals, industry and government regulatory agencies interested in using chromatography and spectroscopy for characterization and identification of isolated chemicals from natural resources (e.g. scientists working with food matrices, nutrients and natural products as well as pharmacists, biochemists, nutritionists, and dietitians); students in phytochemistry, pharmacognosy, and natural product synthesis; experts in formulation of herbal and natural pharmaceutics

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction to Phenolics and Terpenes and Terpenoids Analysis

Part 1: Analysis of Phenolics
Chapter 2: Analysis of Monophenols
Chapter 3: Analysis of Polyphenols
3.1. Flavonoids (Flavones, Flavonols, Flavanones, Flavanonols, Flavanols or Flavan-3-ols, Isoflavones, Anthocyanins, Chalcones/coumestans)
3.2. Isoflavonoids
3.3. Lignans and flavonolignans
3.4. Stilbenoids
3.5. Tannins (hydrolysable tannins, condensed tannins, phlorotannins, flavono-ellagitannins)
3.6. Curcuminoids
3.7. Coumarins
Chapter 4: Analysis of Aromatic acids (Phenolic acids and Hydroxycinnamic acids)
Chapter 5: Analysis of Tyrosol esters or phenylethanoids
Chapter 6: Analysis of other phenolics (capsaicin, gingerol, alkylresorcinols)

Part 2: Analysis of Terpenes and Terpenoids

Chapter 7: Analysis of Monoterpenes and monoterpenoids
Chapter 8: Analysis of Diterpenes and Diterpenoids
Chapter 9: Analysis of Triterpenoids
 9.1- Steroids
 9.2- Saponins and others
Chapter 10: Analysis of Tetraterpenoids (carotenoids)
Chapter 11: Analysis of Sesquiterpenes and sesquiterpenoids
Chapter 12: Analysis of Pentaterpenoids

About the Editor

Seyed Mohammad Nabavi

Seyed Mohammad Nabavi is a biotechnologist and senior researcher of Applied Biotechnology Research Center, Baqiyatallah University of Medical Science and a member of Iran’s National Elites Foundation. His research focuses on the health-promotion effects of natural products. He is author/co-author of 150 publications in international journals, 51 communications at national and international congress, and six chapters in book series. He is referee of several international journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Medical Sciences, Tehran, Iran

Mina Saeedi

Mina Saeedi received her Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry in 2011 from Alzahra University under the direction of Professor Majid M. Heravi. The main focus of her Ph.D. research was synthesis of novel heterocyclic compounds. During a sabbatical leave, she joined Professor Lars Engman at Uppsala University, Sweden and worked on the synthesis of chalcogenide antioxidants. Then, she joined the group of Professor Abbas Shafiee at Pharmaceutical Sciences Research Center, Tehran University of Medical Sciences (TUMS) as a postdoctoral fellow. Currently she is an Assistant Professor at TUMS, Persian Medicine and Pharmacy Research Center. Her research has focused on the isolation and identification of organic compounds obtained from natural sources as well as design and synthesis of potentially bioactive compounds, especially those possessing anti-Alzheimer’s activity.

Affiliations and Expertise

Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Iran

Seyed Fazel Nabavi

Seyed Fazel Nabavi is a biotechnologist and Senior Scientist of Applied Biotechnology Research Center, Baqiyatallah University of Medical Science and a member of Iran’s National Elites Foundation. His research focused on the health-promotion effects of natural products. He is author/co-author of 170 publications in international journals, 45 communications at national and international congress and 4 chapters in book series. He is a referee of several international journals. He is also in the top 1% top scientists in the world in the fields of Agricultural Sciences and Pharmacology & Toxicology according to Essential Science Indicator from Thompson Reuters ISI.

Affiliations and Expertise

Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences, Iran

Ana Sanches Silva

Ana Sanches-Silva is a researcher at the National Institute of Agrarian and Veterinary Research (INIAV, IP). She obtained a degree in Pharmacy from the University of Coimbra, Portugal, and received her European Ph.D. in Pharmacy from the University of Santiago de Compostela, Spain, with honors. In addition, she was awarded with the prize for best doctorate student. After two years post-doc at this university through competitive programs, she joined the department of Food and Nutrition of the INSA through the post-doc grant funded by FCT and later through the prestigious national program of human resources Science 2007. Ana Sanches-Silva has a remarkable track record (over 100 scientific contributions in peer-reviewed journals or book chapters). She has more than 250 communications in national and international conferences. Her research interests are focused on the evaluation of safety and composition of food and food packaging. Moreover, her special interest is the study of food bioactive compounds and dietary supplements, and development of analytical methodologies for the analysis of bioactive compounds in food.

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institute of Agrarian and Veterinary Research, Portugal

