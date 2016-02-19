Recent Advances in Liquid-liquid Extraction focuses on the applications of liquid extraction. The selection first discusses solvent extraction. Concerns include organic and inorganic separations, mass transfer process, solvent extraction economics, and coalescence in liquid-liquid systems. The book focuses on the chemistry of solvent extraction. Extraction by acidic organophosphorus compounds; extraction by phosphorus-bonded oxygen-donor solvents; extraction by high-molecular weight amines; and synergistic extraction are elaborated. The book also focuses on industrial organic processes; industrial contacting equipment; response characteristics and control of extraction processes; and calculation of contactors with longitudinal mixing. The selection presents the study of longitudinal mixing in liquid-liquid contactors. Rotating disc contactors, packed columns, vibrating plate extractors, and Oldshue-Rushton columns are described. The text also discusses heat transfer by direct liquid-liquid contact and the coalescence of liquid droplets and liquid dispersion. The selection is a vital source of data for readers interested in liquid extraction.

Table of Contents



Contents

Preface

Chapter 1. Solvent Extraction: The Current Position

Classification of Extraction Processes

Inorganic Separations

Organic Separations

Equipment

Solvent Extraction Economics

The Mass Transfer Process

Coalescence in Liquid-Liquid Systems

Bibliography

Chapter 2. The Chemistry of Solvent Extraction

Principles of Solvent Extraction

Physical Distribution

Extraction by Chelating Agents

Extraction by Carboxylic and Sulphonic Acids

Extraction by Acidic Organophosphorus Compounds

Extraction by Carbon-bonded Oxygen-Donor Solvents

Extraction by Phosphorus-bonded Oxygen-Donor Solvents

Extraction of Ion-pairs Involving Bulky Ions

Extraction by High-molecular Weight Amines

Synergistic Extraction

References

Chapter 3. Industrial Inorganic Processes

Extractive Metallurgy

Heavy Inorganic Chemical Industry

Water Desalination and Waste Disposal

Selection of Solvents for Industrial Processes

References

Chapter 4. Industrial Organic Processes

Petroleum and Petrochemicals Industries

Coal-tar Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Difficult Separations by Extraction

Conclusions

References

Chapter 5. Industrial Contacting Equipment

Types of Contacting Equipment

Discrete Stage Contactors

Continuous Differential Contactors

Centrifugal Contactors

Choice of Contactors

Ancillary Equipment

References

Chapter 6. Response Characteristics and Control of Extraction Processes

Concentration Profiles

Control

General Conclusions

References

Chapter 7. Calculation of Contactors with Longitudinal Mixing

Stage Model

Backflow Model

Diffusion Model

Combined Model with Forward Mixing

Approximate Calculation Methods

References

Chapter 8. The Study of Longitudinal Mixing in Liquid-Liquid Contactors

Spray Columns

Packed Columns

Pulsed Packed Columns

Vibrating Plate Extractors

Pulsed Perforated-plate Columns

Rotating Disc Contactors

Oldshue-Rushton Columns

Conclusions

References

Chapter 9. Interfacial Phenomena

Historical Background

Interfacial Phenomena and Mass Transfer Coefficients

Interfacial Phenomena and Interfacial Area

References

Chapter 10. Mass Transfer to Drops

Formation

Release

Formed Drops

Coalescence

Bibliography

Chapter 11. Simultaneous Heat and Mass Transfer

Theory

Experimental

References

Chapter 12. Mass Transfer with Simultaneous Chemical Reaction

Liquid-Liquid Reactions

Generalized Treatments

Continuous Reactors

Aromatic Nitration

Other Reactions

Criteria of Mass Transfer or Kinetic Control

Conclusions

References

Chapter 13. Heat Transfer by Direct Liquidliquid Contact

Heat Transfer to Single Drops in Immiscible Media

Heat Transfer in Counter-current Liquid-Liquid Heat Exchangers

Heat Transfer in Co-current Flow

References

Chapter 14. Coalescence of Liquid Droplets and Liquid Dispersion

Introduction

Coalescence of a Drop at a Liquid Interface

Inter-drop Coalescence

Coalescence and Separation of Droplet Dispersions

Coalescence of Droplets on Solid Surfaces and in Packings

Coalescence in Agitated Systems

References

