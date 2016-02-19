Recent Advances in Liquid-Liquid Extraction
1st Edition
Recent Advances in Liquid-liquid Extraction focuses on the applications of liquid extraction. The selection first discusses solvent extraction. Concerns include organic and inorganic separations, mass transfer process, solvent extraction economics, and coalescence in liquid-liquid systems. The book focuses on the chemistry of solvent extraction. Extraction by acidic organophosphorus compounds; extraction by phosphorus-bonded oxygen-donor solvents; extraction by high-molecular weight amines; and synergistic extraction are elaborated. The book also focuses on industrial organic processes; industrial contacting equipment; response characteristics and control of extraction processes; and calculation of contactors with longitudinal mixing. The selection presents the study of longitudinal mixing in liquid-liquid contactors. Rotating disc contactors, packed columns, vibrating plate extractors, and Oldshue-Rushton columns are described. The text also discusses heat transfer by direct liquid-liquid contact and the coalescence of liquid droplets and liquid dispersion. The selection is a vital source of data for readers interested in liquid extraction.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Solvent Extraction: The Current Position
Classification of Extraction Processes
Inorganic Separations
Organic Separations
Equipment
Solvent Extraction Economics
The Mass Transfer Process
Coalescence in Liquid-Liquid Systems
Bibliography
Chapter 2. The Chemistry of Solvent Extraction
Principles of Solvent Extraction
Physical Distribution
Extraction by Chelating Agents
Extraction by Carboxylic and Sulphonic Acids
Extraction by Acidic Organophosphorus Compounds
Extraction by Carbon-bonded Oxygen-Donor Solvents
Extraction by Phosphorus-bonded Oxygen-Donor Solvents
Extraction of Ion-pairs Involving Bulky Ions
Extraction by High-molecular Weight Amines
Synergistic Extraction
References
Chapter 3. Industrial Inorganic Processes
Extractive Metallurgy
Heavy Inorganic Chemical Industry
Water Desalination and Waste Disposal
Selection of Solvents for Industrial Processes
References
Chapter 4. Industrial Organic Processes
Petroleum and Petrochemicals Industries
Coal-tar Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Difficult Separations by Extraction
Conclusions
References
Chapter 5. Industrial Contacting Equipment
Types of Contacting Equipment
Discrete Stage Contactors
Continuous Differential Contactors
Centrifugal Contactors
Choice of Contactors
Ancillary Equipment
References
Chapter 6. Response Characteristics and Control of Extraction Processes
Concentration Profiles
Control
General Conclusions
References
Chapter 7. Calculation of Contactors with Longitudinal Mixing
Stage Model
Backflow Model
Diffusion Model
Combined Model with Forward Mixing
Approximate Calculation Methods
References
Chapter 8. The Study of Longitudinal Mixing in Liquid-Liquid Contactors
Spray Columns
Packed Columns
Pulsed Packed Columns
Vibrating Plate Extractors
Pulsed Perforated-plate Columns
Rotating Disc Contactors
Oldshue-Rushton Columns
Conclusions
References
Chapter 9. Interfacial Phenomena
Historical Background
Interfacial Phenomena and Mass Transfer Coefficients
Interfacial Phenomena and Interfacial Area
References
Chapter 10. Mass Transfer to Drops
Formation
Release
Formed Drops
Coalescence
Bibliography
Chapter 11. Simultaneous Heat and Mass Transfer
Theory
Experimental
References
Chapter 12. Mass Transfer with Simultaneous Chemical Reaction
Liquid-Liquid Reactions
Generalized Treatments
Continuous Reactors
Aromatic Nitration
Other Reactions
Criteria of Mass Transfer or Kinetic Control
Conclusions
References
Chapter 13. Heat Transfer by Direct Liquidliquid Contact
Heat Transfer to Single Drops in Immiscible Media
Heat Transfer in Counter-current Liquid-Liquid Heat Exchangers
Heat Transfer in Co-current Flow
References
Chapter 14. Coalescence of Liquid Droplets and Liquid Dispersion
Introduction
Coalescence of a Drop at a Liquid Interface
Inter-drop Coalescence
Coalescence and Separation of Droplet Dispersions
Coalescence of Droplets on Solid Surfaces and in Packings
Coalescence in Agitated Systems
References
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483151663