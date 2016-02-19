Recent Advances in Lifeline Earthquake Engineering, Volume 49
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Pipeline Response to Large Ground Deformations. Earthquake damage caused by liquefaction induced permanent ground displacement (M. Hamada et al.). Upgrading seismic reliability of large scale lifeline networks (T. Sato, K. Toki). Seismic response analyses of buried pipelines with many branch pipes (S. Takada et al.). Dynamic relative displacement between liquefied area and non-liquefied area (T. Katada). Failure of buried pipelines under large ground deformations (T. Ariman et al.). Infrastructure management for pipelines (J.P. Zaniewski, A.C. Singhal). 2. Experiments, Field Observations and Analysis in Earthquake Behaviour of Buried Pipelines. Kumagai Gumi array system for strong earthquake motion in Tohoku area (northeastern part of Japan) and the characteristics of the analysed seismic wave (T. Shimizu et al.). Analysis of buried, jointed pipelines (M.S. Zuroff, A.C. Singhal). Stochastic analysis of spatial variability of seismic ground deformation (T. Harada, M. Shinozuka). Seismic response of buried pipes in back-filled trench (S.K. Datta, A.H. Shah). Model experiment on the strain in buried pipeline associated with soil liquefaction (N. Nishio et al.). 3. Earthquake Behaviour and Safety of Buried Structures and Liquid Storage Tanks. Pull-out behavior of rubber gasketed joints (M. O'Rourke, K. El Hmadi). An estimation of allowable deformation of pipe-bend for earthquake resistant design of pipelines (H. Sato, H. Ohuchi). Practical simulation method for restoration process of electric power system damaged by earthquake (T. Ando et al.). Earthquake damage and damage prediction method of underground telecommunications conduits (S. Takada et al.). Experimental vibration tests of LNG storage tanks (W.E. Gates et. al.).
Description
Lifeline earthquake engineering is the application of all relevant knowledge and skill to provide economically feasible engineering safeguards for critical systems such as energy, transportation, water, power, communications, etc. Natural gas and oil pipelines, water and sewage lines, oil and gas storage facilities, tunnels, power, voice and data communication lines and equipment are some of the recognized examples in this relatively new area of interest which has attracted an ever-increasing number of researchers in the past few years.
This volume contains most of the papers on lifeline earthquake engineering which were presented at the Third International Conference on Soil Dynamics and Earthquake Engineering, Princeton University, Princeton, New Jersey, USA, 22-24 June 1987. A number of recent major developments in analytical/experimental investigations and field observations for buried pipelines, underground structures and storage tanks were presented by some of the leading experts from the United States, Japan and China.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1987
- Published:
- 1st January 1987
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444596970
About the Editors
T. Ariman Editor
M. Hamada Editor
A.C. Singhal Editor
M.A. Haroun Editor
A.S. Cakmak Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Civil Engineering, Princeton University, Princeton, NJ, USA