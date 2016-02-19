Recent Advances in Lifeline Earthquake Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444989345, 9780444596970

Recent Advances in Lifeline Earthquake Engineering, Volume 49

1st Edition

Editors: T. Ariman M. Hamada A.C. Singhal M.A. Haroun A.S. Cakmak
eBook ISBN: 9780444596970
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1987
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
35.19
35.19
54.95
43.96
43.96
72.95
58.36
58.36
101.77
81.42
81.42
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Pipeline Response to Large Ground Deformations. Earthquake damage caused by liquefaction induced permanent ground displacement (M. Hamada et al.). Upgrading seismic reliability of large scale lifeline networks (T. Sato, K. Toki). Seismic response analyses of buried pipelines with many branch pipes (S. Takada et al.). Dynamic relative displacement between liquefied area and non-liquefied area (T. Katada). Failure of buried pipelines under large ground deformations (T. Ariman et al.). Infrastructure management for pipelines (J.P. Zaniewski, A.C. Singhal). 2. Experiments, Field Observations and Analysis in Earthquake Behaviour of Buried Pipelines. Kumagai Gumi array system for strong earthquake motion in Tohoku area (northeastern part of Japan) and the characteristics of the analysed seismic wave (T. Shimizu et al.). Analysis of buried, jointed pipelines (M.S. Zuroff, A.C. Singhal). Stochastic analysis of spatial variability of seismic ground deformation (T. Harada, M. Shinozuka). Seismic response of buried pipes in back-filled trench (S.K. Datta, A.H. Shah). Model experiment on the strain in buried pipeline associated with soil liquefaction (N. Nishio et al.). 3. Earthquake Behaviour and Safety of Buried Structures and Liquid Storage Tanks. Pull-out behavior of rubber gasketed joints (M. O'Rourke, K. El Hmadi). An estimation of allowable deformation of pipe-bend for earthquake resistant design of pipelines (H. Sato, H. Ohuchi). Practical simulation method for restoration process of electric power system damaged by earthquake (T. Ando et al.). Earthquake damage and damage prediction method of underground telecommunications conduits (S. Takada et al.). Experimental vibration tests of LNG storage tanks (W.E. Gates et. al.).

Description

Lifeline earthquake engineering is the application of all relevant knowledge and skill to provide economically feasible engineering safeguards for critical systems such as energy, transportation, water, power, communications, etc. Natural gas and oil pipelines, water and sewage lines, oil and gas storage facilities, tunnels, power, voice and data communication lines and equipment are some of the recognized examples in this relatively new area of interest which has attracted an ever-increasing number of researchers in the past few years.

This volume contains most of the papers on lifeline earthquake engineering which were presented at the Third International Conference on Soil Dynamics and Earthquake Engineering, Princeton University, Princeton, New Jersey, USA, 22-24 June 1987. A number of recent major developments in analytical/experimental investigations and field observations for buried pipelines, underground structures and storage tanks were presented by some of the leading experts from the United States, Japan and China.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444596970

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

T. Ariman Editor

M. Hamada Editor

A.C. Singhal Editor

M.A. Haroun Editor

A.S. Cakmak Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept. of Civil Engineering, Princeton University, Princeton, NJ, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.