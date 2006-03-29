Recent Advances in Laser Processing of Materials
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction (J. Perrière, E. Millon and E. Fogarassy) Chapter 1. Laser Ablation-Based Synthesis of Nanomaterials (A.V. Kabashin and M. Meunier) Chapter 2. Metal-Dielectric Nanocomposites Produced by Pulsed-Laser Deposition: A Route for New Functional Materials (C.N. Afonso, J. Gonzalo, R. Serna and J. Solis) Chapter 3. Carbon-Based Materials by Pulsed Laser Deposition: From Thin Films to Nanostructures (T. Szörényi) Chapter 4. Fabrication of Micro-Optics in Polymers and in UV Transparent Materials (G. Kopitkovas, L. Urech, M. Hauer and T. Lippert) Chapter 5. UV Laser Ablation of Polymers and the Role of Liquid Formation and Expulsion (S. Lazare and V. Tokarev) Chapter 6. Nanoscale Laser Processing and Micromachining of Biomaterials and Biological Components (D. Chrisey, S. Qadi, R. Modi, DM. Bubb, A. Doraiswamy, T. Patz and R. Narayan) Chapter 7. Direct Transfer and Microprinting of Functional Materials by Laser Induced Forward Transfer Process (KD. Kyrkis, AA. Andreadaki, D.G. Papazoglou and I. Zergioti) Chapter 8. Recent Progress in Direct Write 2D and 3D Photofabrication Technique with Femtosecond Laser Pulses (J. Koch, T. Bauer, C. Reinhardt and B.N. Chichkov) Chapter 9. Self-Organized Surface Nano-Structuring by Femtosecond Laser Processing (J. Reif, F. Costache and M. Bestehorn) Chapter 10. Three-Dimensional Micromachining with Femtosecond Laser Pulses (W. Watanabe and K. Itoh) Chapter 11. Laser Crystallisation of Si Thin Films for Flat Panel Display Applications (AT. Voutsas) Chapter 12. Laser Doping of Semiconductors: Application to Silicon and Silicon Carbide (E. Fogarassy and J. Venturini) Chapter 13. Laser Cleaning: State of the Art (Ph. Delaporte and R. Oltra)
Description
Laser materials interaction and processing is an established and growing field within the materials science community. By taking a detailed look at the fundamentals of laser matter interaction, Recent Advances in Laser Processing of Materials charts the recent progress of laser materials interaction and processing in various emerging materials science domains.
With special emphasis placed on nanostructures and future developments, this book provides an interdisciplinary support for basic and applied photo-assisted processing research.
Coverage includes:
- laser assisted synthesis of new materials (nanoparticles, nanotubes, active molecules, new phases...)
- laser assisted surface transformation (nanostructuring, lithography, etching...)
- laser assisted bulk material transformation (doping, marking, crystallisation...)
Key Features
