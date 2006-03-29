Recent Advances in Laser Processing of Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080447278, 9780080459714

Recent Advances in Laser Processing of Materials

1st Edition

Editors: Jacques Perriere Eric Millon Eric Fogarassy
eBook ISBN: 9780080459714
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080447278
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 29th March 2006
Page Count: 472
Table of Contents

Introduction (J. Perrière, E. Millon and E. Fogarassy) Chapter 1. Laser Ablation-Based Synthesis of Nanomaterials (A.V. Kabashin and M. Meunier) Chapter 2. Metal-Dielectric Nanocomposites Produced by Pulsed-Laser Deposition: A Route for New Functional Materials (C.N. Afonso, J. Gonzalo, R. Serna and J. Solis) Chapter 3. Carbon-Based Materials by Pulsed Laser Deposition: From Thin Films to Nanostructures (T. Szörényi) Chapter 4. Fabrication of Micro-Optics in Polymers and in UV Transparent Materials (G. Kopitkovas, L. Urech, M. Hauer and T. Lippert) Chapter 5. UV Laser Ablation of Polymers and the Role of Liquid Formation and Expulsion (S. Lazare and V. Tokarev) Chapter 6. Nanoscale Laser Processing and Micromachining of Biomaterials and Biological Components (D. Chrisey, S. Qadi, R. Modi, DM. Bubb, A. Doraiswamy, T. Patz and R. Narayan) Chapter 7. Direct Transfer and Microprinting of Functional Materials by Laser Induced Forward Transfer Process (KD. Kyrkis, AA. Andreadaki, D.G. Papazoglou and I. Zergioti) Chapter 8. Recent Progress in Direct Write 2D and 3D Photofabrication Technique with Femtosecond Laser Pulses (J. Koch, T. Bauer, C. Reinhardt and B.N. Chichkov) Chapter 9. Self-Organized Surface Nano-Structuring by Femtosecond Laser Processing (J. Reif, F. Costache and M. Bestehorn) Chapter 10. Three-Dimensional Micromachining with Femtosecond Laser Pulses (W. Watanabe and K. Itoh) Chapter 11. Laser Crystallisation of Si Thin Films for Flat Panel Display Applications (AT. Voutsas) Chapter 12. Laser Doping of Semiconductors: Application to Silicon and Silicon Carbide (E. Fogarassy and J. Venturini) Chapter 13. Laser Cleaning: State of the Art (Ph. Delaporte and R. Oltra)

Description

Laser materials interaction and processing is an established and growing field within the materials science community. By taking a detailed look at the fundamentals of laser matter interaction, Recent Advances in Laser Processing of Materials charts the recent progress of laser materials interaction and processing in various emerging materials science domains.

With special emphasis placed on nanostructures and future developments, this book provides an interdisciplinary support for basic and applied photo-assisted processing research.

Coverage includes:

  • laser assisted synthesis of new materials (nanoparticles, nanotubes, active molecules, new phases...)
  • laser assisted surface transformation (nanostructuring, lithography, etching...)
  • laser assisted bulk material transformation (doping, marking, crystallisation...)

Key Features

  • Laser assisted synthesis of new materials (nanoparticles, nanotubes, active molecules, new phases...)
  • Laser assisted surface transformation (nanostructuring, lithography, etching...)
  • Laser assisted bulk material transformation (doping, marking, crystallisation...)

Readership

Materials scientists & researchers; students involved in research into the characterisation, properties and processing of materials

About the Editors

