Recent Advances in iPSC-Derived Cell Types - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128222300

Recent Advances in iPSC-Derived Cell Types, Volume 4

1st Edition

Editor: Alexander Birbrair
Paperback ISBN: 9780128222300
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents

1. iPSC derived erythroid cells
2. iPSC-derived mucosal-associated invariant T cells
3. iPSC-derived Megakaryocytes
4. From human pluripotent stem cells to cerebral cortical neurons
5. Differentiation of inner ear cell types from human induced pluripotent stem cells for the therapeutic application in sensorineural hearing loss
6. Application of iPS cell-derived airway epithelial cells for cell-based therapy and disease models
7. Male germ cell derivation from iPSCs
8. Cell Adhesion Restriction Induces Trophoblast Differentiation from Human Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
9. Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-derived cardiomyocytes (iPSC-CMs); generation and enrichment protocols, immature and mature structure and function
10. A demanding path from iPSCs towards pancreatic β- and α-cells

Description

The series Advances in Stem Cell Biology is a timely and expansive collection of comprehensive information and new discoveries in the field of stem cell biology. Recent Advances in iPSC-derived Cell Types, Volume 4 addresses the use of induced pluripotent stem cells to different cell types in vitro, enabling us to study the cellular and molecular mechanisms involved in different pathologies.

The volume is written for researchers and scientists in stem cell therapy, cell biology, regenerative medicine and organ transplantation; and is contributed by world-renowned authors in the field.

Key Features

  • Provides overview of the fast-moving field of stem cell biology and function, regenerative medicine and therapeutics
  • Covers the following organs and tissues: adipose, urothelial, skeletal muscle, mammary, cardiac and more
  • Contributions from stem cell leaders around the world

Readership

Researchers and scientists in stem cell therapy, cell biology, regenerative medicine, and organ transplantation. Graduate and undergraduate students in the above fields

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st March 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128222300

About the Editor

Alexander Birbrair

Dr. Alexander Birbrair received his bachelor’s biomedical degree from Santa Cruz State University in Brazil. He completed his PhD in Neuroscience, in the field of stem cell biology, at the Wake Forest School of Medicine under the mentorship of Osvaldo Delbono. Then, he joined as a postdoc in stem cell biology at Paul Frenette’s laboratory at Albert Einstein School of Medicine in New York. In 2016, he was appointed faculty at Federal University of Minas Gerais in Brazil, where he started his own lab. His laboratory is interested in understanding how the cellular components of different tissues function and control disease progression. His group explores the roles of specific cell populations in the tissue microenvironment by using state-of-the-art techniques. His research is funded by the Serrapilheira Institute, CNPq, CAPES, and FAPEMIG. In 2018, Alexander was elected affiliate member of the Brazilian Academy of Sciences (ABC), and, in 2019, he was elected member of the Global Young Academy (GYA). He is the Founding Editor and Editor-in-Chief of Current Tissue Microenvironment Reports, and Associate Editor of Molecular Biotechnology. Alexander also serves in the editorial board of several other international journals: Stem Cell Reviews and Reports, Stem Cell Research, Stem Cells and Development, and Histology and Histopathology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Radiology, Columbia University, USA; Department of Pathology, Federal University of Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, Brazil

