Recent Advances in Imaging with PET, CT, and MR Techniques, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 15-4
1st Edition
Description
This issue of PET Clinics focuses on Recent Advances in Imaging with PET, CT, and MR Techniques and is edited by Drs. Habib Zaidi, Abass Alavi and Drew A. Torigian. Articles will include: Total-body PET imaging: Developments in instrumentation; Prospects for total-body PET imaging using plastic scintillators; Total-body imaging: Potential clinical applications; New challenges for PET image reconstruction for total-body imaging; Advances in preclinical PET instrumentation; Applications of hybrid PET/MRI in CNS disorders; Applications of hybrid PET-MRI in MSK disorders; Assessment of total body atherosclerosis burden by PET-CT; Recent advances on CT and MR imaging in radiology; Potential impact of Total Body PET imaging in measuring global disease burden in systemic inflammatory disorders; Applications of PET-MRI in CV disorders; and more!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 9th September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323757874
About the Editors
Habib Zaidi
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging Geneva University Hospital CH-1211 Geneva 4 Switzerland
Abass Alavi
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Division of Nuclear Medicine, Department of Radiology, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
