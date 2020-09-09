Recent Advances in Imaging with PET, CT, and MR Techniques, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 15-4

This issue of PET Clinics focuses on Recent Advances in Imaging with PET, CT, and MR Techniques and is edited by Drs. Habib Zaidi, Abass Alavi and Drew A. Torigian. Articles will include: Total-body PET imaging: Developments in instrumentation; Prospects for total-body PET imaging using plastic scintillators; Total-body imaging: Potential clinical applications; New challenges for PET image reconstruction for total-body imaging; Advances in preclinical PET instrumentation; Applications of hybrid PET/MRI in CNS disorders; Applications of hybrid PET-MRI in MSK disorders; Assessment of total body atherosclerosis burden by PET-CT; Recent advances on CT and MR imaging in radiology; Potential impact of Total Body PET imaging in measuring global disease burden in systemic inflammatory disorders; Applications of PET-MRI in CV disorders; and more!