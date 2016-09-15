Recent Advances in High-Temperature PEM Fuel Cells
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Biographies
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 Fuel Cells
- 1.2 Fuel Cells in the Future Energy Mix
- 1.3 High-Temperature Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells
- Reference
- Chapter 2. Catalysts for High-Temperature Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Catalyst Supports
- 2.3 Catalysts for HT-PEMFCs
- 2.4 Summary
- References
- Chapter 3. Advances in HT-PEMFC MEAs
- Abstract
- 3.1 Selection of the Binder for HT-MEA
- 3.2 Techniques Used for HT-MEA Fabrication
- 3.3 Development of HT-MEA With Improved Pt Utilization
- 3.4 Novel CL Structure of HT-MEA
- 3.5 Durability and Reproducibility of HT-MEA
- 3.6 Summary
- References
- Chapter 4. HT-PEMFC Modeling and Design
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Modeling and Simulation of HT-PEMFC
- 4.3 Stack Design Principles
- 4.4 Summary
- References
- Chapter 5. Stationary HT-PEMFC-Based Systems—Combined Heat and Power Generation
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 HT-PEMFC-Based FC-CHP System
- 5.3 FC-CHP Systems, Demonstration Programs, and HT-PEMFC-Based Systems
- 5.4 Summary
- References
Description
Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Primers is a series focused on Energy applications. Its concise volumes present those coming into this broad and multidisciplinary field with the most recent advances in each of its particular topics. They bring together information that has thus far been scattered in many different sources under one single title, which makes them a useful reference for industry professionals, researchers and graduate students, especially those starting in a new topic of research.
This volume, Recent Advances in High Temperature PEM Fuel Cells, provides an up-to-date progress of High Temperature Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells (HTPEMFCs), including three critical subjects for this type of fuel cells: Membrane Electrode Assembly (MEA) development, stack development and systems development. The MEA and stack development sections cover the recent advances in this area and highlight the areas in most need of improvement. The systems development section focuses on stationary systems, mainly Combined Heat and Power (CHP), based on HTPEMFCs. Finally the conclusions summarize the recent advances of HTPEMFCs in all these areas and provide some insights for future developments.
Prof. Bruno G. Pollet, Series Editor
Key Features
- Presents the most current knowledge in membrane electrode assembly, stack, and systems development for HTPEMFCs
- Highlights the areas that need improvement in electrode assembly and stack development
- Examines stationary high temperature PEMFC systems, including CHP
Readership
Industry or academia-based Mechanical Engineers, Electrical Engineers, Chemical Engineers or Material Engineers working on all aspects of fuel cell component or systems modeling
Details
- No. of pages:
- 86
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 15th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128103869
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128099896
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Sivakumar Pasupathi Author
Sivakumar Pasupathi is programme manager for HySA Systems competence centre, one of three national centres under Hydrogen South Africa (HySA), hosted by the South African Institute for Advanced Materials Chemistry (SAIAMC) at the University of the Western Cape (UWC), South Africa. He is also a senior lecturer at the University of the Western Cape. He obtained his PhD from the University of Pisa, Italy and has been working in the field of hydrogen and fuel cells since late 1990’s. He is a NRF rated scientist and principal investigator in several bilateral projects with international partners. In his role at HySA Systems, he is managing combined heat and power (CHP) programme. His current focus is on developing components and systems, covering the whole value chain of PEM fuel cells, for CHP and FCXV applications. His interests include PEM based fuel cells and electrolysers. He has published over 100 publications including papers in peer-reviewed international journals and conference proceedings, and is an inventor of 11 patents and counting. He has been spoken at several events and successfully organized international workshops and conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Programme Manager for HySA Systems Competence Centre, Senior Lecturer at the University of the Western Cape, South Africa
Juan Carlos Calderon Gomez Author
Juan Carlos Calderón Gómez received his PhD degree in 2013, at the University of La Laguna, Spain with a thesis on catalysts for direct methanol fuel cells. He went on to be a post-doctoral researcher at Instituto de Carboquimica (CSIC), Spain. Currently, he is a post-doctoral research fellow at HySA Systems, at the University of the Western Cape, South Africa. His research is focused on the design of Pd@Pt and Co@Pt core shells supported on different carbon materials with the goal of obtaining low-Pt content cathodic catalysts able to improve the oxygen reduction reaction, thus increasing the performance of proton exchange membrane fuel cells.
Affiliations and Expertise
HySA Systems, University of the Western Cape, South Africa
Huaneng Su Author
Huaneng Su graduated from South China University of Technology in 2010 with a PhD in Applied Chemistry during which he worked in the development of high performance Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEAs) with Ultra-Low Platinum loading for Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC). Dr. Su continued his research as a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the South African Institute for Advanced Materials Chemistry at the University of the Western Cape, focusing particularly on water electrolysers, H2/O2 fuel cells and Unitised Regenerative Fuel Cells (URFCs). For his research work, he received a NRF Innovation Postdoctoral Fellowship (South Africa, 2011), a Guangdong Province Outstanding Doctoral Dissertation (Guangdong, China, 2011), an Innovation Fund for Excellent Doctoral Dissertation (South China University of Technology, 2010), and a Best Paper Award (National PhD Candidates Academic Conference, 2010). He is currently Head of the R & D Group at HySA Systems in South Africa.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of R & D Group, HySA Systems, University of the Western Cape, South Africa
Harikishan Reddy Author
Harikishan Reddy graduated from the National Institute of Technology Rourkela with Master of Technology in Chemical Engineering and received his PhD degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad in 2013. During his PhD research, Dr. Reddy worked on thermal management studies for a high temperature proton exchange membrane fuel cell stack. In September 2013 he joined the HySA Systems as a Postdoctoral Research Fellow. Dr. Reddy’s current work focuses on the assembling and testing high temperature proton exchange membrane fuel cell stack for CHP and Hybrid Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles, in-depth characterization of the fuel cell stack system and specific sub-units, characterizing sub-units and components for their integration into modular systems, to be extensively involved in the bench-top integration of the FC module and sub-units and testing of the integrated power module for stationary and mobile applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoctoral Research Fellow, HySA Systems, University of the Western Cape, South Africa
Piotr Bujlo Author
Piotr Bujlo obtained his PhD from the Wroclaw University of Technology, focusing on the R&D of Polymer Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC), specifically in materials aspects, cell construction, cell and stack testing or stationary and automotive applications. Dr. Bujlo is a member of the scientific advisory boards of Polish Ministry of Science and Higher Education, Ministry of Regional Development and Polish Agency for Enterprise Development and project evaluator at Polish Ministry of Science and Higher Education and National Center for Research and Development. He is currently a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at HySA Systems Competence Centre, University of the Western Cape. His project focuses on the development, integration and validation of fuel cell stacks for CHP Systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoctoral Research Fellow, HySA Systems, University of the Western Cape, South Africa
Cordellia Sita Author
Cordellia Sita holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Pretoria. During her 17 year career, Dr. Sita has worked in academia, private and public sectors. She is currently Director of HySA Systems Competence Centre at the University of Western Cape, South Africa.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, HySA Systems, University of the Western Cape, South Africa
About the Series Editors
Bruno Pollet Series Editor
Bruno G. Pollet is a full Professor of Renewable Energy at the Department of Energy and Process Engineering at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) in Trondheim. His research covers a wide range of areas in Electrochemical Engineering, Electrochemical Energy and Sono-electrochemistry (the use of Power Ultrasound in Electrochemistry) from the development of novel materials, hydrogen fuel cell to water treatment/disinfection demonstrators & prototypes. He was a Professor of Energy Materials and Systems at the University of the Western Cape (South Africa) and R&D Director of the National Hydrogen South Africa (HySA) Systems Competence Centre. He was also a co-founder and an Associate Director of the University of Birmingham Centre for Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Research in the UK. He was awarded a Diploma in Chemistry and Material Sciences from the Université Joseph Fourier (France), a BSc (Hons) in Applied Chemistry from Coventry University (UK) and an MSc in Analytical Chemistry from The University of Aberdeen (UK). He also gained his PhD in Physical Chemistry in the field of Electrochemistry and Sonochemistry at the Coventry University Sonochemistry Centre.
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Renewable Energy, Department of Energy and Process Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), Trondheim, Norway