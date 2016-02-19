Recent Advances in Field Theory presents the proceedings of the Fourth Annecy Meeting on Theoretical Physics, held in Annecy-le-Vieux, France, on March 5–9, 1990. This book presents several relevant developments on the subject, including quantum algebra, two-dimensional quantum gravity, and topological quantum theories. Organized into 29 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the Hamiltonian quantization of the topological Chern–Simons theory. This text then examines the conformal affine Liouville model. Other chapters consider the global analyticity properties of functions correlated with causal kernels on de Sitter space. This book discusses as well the three particle models in terms of noncommutative gauge theory, namely, the Peccei-Quinn model, the Glashow–Weinberg–Salam model, and the standard model. The final chapter deals with the development on the construction of lattice integrable models corresponding to the SU (N) coset conformal field theories. This book is a valuable resource for physicists and scientists.

Remarks on Topological Chern-Simons Theory

Integrability and Conformal Invariance

Chern-Simons Model in the Landau Gauge and Its Connection to the Kac-Moody Algebra

Complexified De Sitter Space: Analytic Causal Kernels and Källen-Lehmann-Type Representation

Particle Models and Noncommutative Geometry

Lie Balls and Relativistic Quantum Fields

Strong Coupling Limit of Chern-Simons Theories on the 3 Sphere

Quasi Hopf Algebras, Group Cohomology and Orbifold Models

Local Observables, Gauge Symmetries and Broken Symmetries

Geometry of Wess-Zumino-Witten Models of Conformal Field Theory

Unitary Truncation Theorem for 2D Gravity With Central Charges 7, 13 and 19

Integrability and Quantum Symmetries

Geometry of Supergravity-Matter Coupling

Link Invariants from Chern-Simons Theory

Thoughts on the Synthesis of Quantum Physics and General Relativity and the Rôle of Space-Time

Extended Chiral Conformal Theories with a Quantum Symmetry

Combinatorics of Mapping Class Groups and Matrix Integration

New Covariantly Quantizable Action for Superparticle

Equivariant Calculus in the Differential Envelope

Revisiting the Mackey-Stone-Von Neumann Theorem: The C*-Algebra of A Presymplectic Space

Integrable Systems and Gauge Theories

Variational Improvement of Perturbation Theory and/or Perturbative Improvement of Variational Calculations

Anyon Model, Axial Anomaly and Planar Brownian Winding

Markov Traces as Characters for Local Algebras

Koszul Resolutions and Quantum Groups

The Algebraic Versus Geometric Approach to Quantum Field Theory

Quantum and Non-Quantum Anomalies in General Relativity

Covariant Differential Calculus on the Quantum Hyperplane

Graphs, Algebras, Conformal Field Theories and Integrable Lattice Models

