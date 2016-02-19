Recent Advances in Field Theory
Proceedings of the Fourth Annecy Meeting on Theoretical Physics, Annecy-le-Vieux, France, 5–9 March 1990
Recent Advances in Field Theory presents the proceedings of the Fourth Annecy Meeting on Theoretical Physics, held in Annecy-le-Vieux, France, on March 5–9, 1990. This book presents several relevant developments on the subject, including quantum algebra, two-dimensional quantum gravity, and topological quantum theories. Organized into 29 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the Hamiltonian quantization of the topological Chern–Simons theory. This text then examines the conformal affine Liouville model. Other chapters consider the global analyticity properties of functions correlated with causal kernels on de Sitter space. This book discusses as well the three particle models in terms of noncommutative gauge theory, namely, the Peccei-Quinn model, the Glashow–Weinberg–Salam model, and the standard model. The final chapter deals with the development on the construction of lattice integrable models corresponding to the SU (N) coset conformal field theories. This book is a valuable resource for physicists and scientists.
Remarks on Topological Chern-Simons Theory
Integrability and Conformal Invariance
Chern-Simons Model in the Landau Gauge and Its Connection to the Kac-Moody Algebra
Complexified De Sitter Space: Analytic Causal Kernels and Källen-Lehmann-Type Representation
Particle Models and Noncommutative Geometry
Lie Balls and Relativistic Quantum Fields
Strong Coupling Limit of Chern-Simons Theories on the 3 Sphere
Quasi Hopf Algebras, Group Cohomology and Orbifold Models
Local Observables, Gauge Symmetries and Broken Symmetries
Geometry of Wess-Zumino-Witten Models of Conformal Field Theory
Unitary Truncation Theorem for 2D Gravity With Central Charges 7, 13 and 19
Integrability and Quantum Symmetries
Geometry of Supergravity-Matter Coupling
Link Invariants from Chern-Simons Theory
Thoughts on the Synthesis of Quantum Physics and General Relativity and the Rôle of Space-Time
Extended Chiral Conformal Theories with a Quantum Symmetry
Combinatorics of Mapping Class Groups and Matrix Integration
New Covariantly Quantizable Action for Superparticle
Equivariant Calculus in the Differential Envelope
Revisiting the Mackey-Stone-Von Neumann Theorem: The C*-Algebra of A Presymplectic Space
Integrable Systems and Gauge Theories
Variational Improvement of Perturbation Theory and/or Perturbative Improvement of Variational Calculations
Anyon Model, Axial Anomaly and Planar Brownian Winding
Markov Traces as Characters for Local Algebras
Koszul Resolutions and Quantum Groups
The Algebraic Versus Geometric Approach to Quantum Field Theory
Quantum and Non-Quantum Anomalies in General Relativity
Covariant Differential Calculus on the Quantum Hyperplane
Graphs, Algebras, Conformal Field Theories and Integrable Lattice Models
Details
- 340
- English
- © North Holland 1991
- 1st January 1991
- North Holland
- 9781483257327