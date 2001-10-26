Recent Advances in Environmentally Compatible Polymers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855735453, 9781845693749

Recent Advances in Environmentally Compatible Polymers

1st Edition

Cellucon ’99 Proceedings

Editors: J F Kennedy Glyn O. Phillips P A Williams
eBook ISBN: 9781845693749
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855735453
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 26th October 2001
Page Count: 448
Description

Based on the proceedings of the eleventh international Cellucon conference held in Tsukuba, Japan, this book offers a comprehensive overview of important research undertaken into all aspects of environmentally compatible polymers.

It deals with natural and synthetic polymer materials such as gels, fibres, pulp and paper, films, foams, blends and composites and shows how environmental compatibility such as biodegradability and recyclability can be developed by utilising natural polymers such as polysaccharides and polyphenols.

  • Based on the proceedings of the eleventh international Cellucon conference held in Tsukuba, Japan
  • Offers a comprehensive overview of important research undertaken into all aspects of environmentally compatible polymers
  • Deals with natural and synthetic polymer materials such as gels, fibres, pulp and paper, films, foams, blends and composites

Part 1 An overview of the degradation of polymer materials. Part 2 Synthesis and derivatisation of biocompatible polymers. Part 3 Production and use of biocompatible materials. Part 4 Biodegradable polyurethane-based polymers. Part 5 Analysis and characterisation of new polymers and materials. Part 6 Bioengineering of new materials.

448
English
© Woodhead Publishing 2001
Woodhead Publishing
9781845693749
9781855735453

J F Kennedy

John F. Kennedy is Director of the Birmingham Carbohydrate and Protein Tehcnology Group, School of Chemistry, University of Birmingham. He is Director of Chembiotech laboratories and is also Professor of Applied Chemistry at The North East Wales Institute of higher Education (NEWI). He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, the Institute of Management, the Institute of Food Science and Technology and the Institute of Biology. He is also editor of the journal, Carbohydrate Polymers.

University of Birmingham

Glyn O. Phillips

Glyn O. Phillips is Chairman of Phillips Hydrocolloids Research Ltd, UK. Glyn O. Phillips is a internationally renowned expert on hydrocolloids and food proteins. Along with Peter A. Williams he was the founder of the international journal Food Hydrocolloids, founding Directors of the Food Hydrocolloids Trust and the Gums and Stabilisers for the Food Industry Conferences.

Phillips Hydrocolloid Research Ltd, UK

P A Williams

Peter A. Williams is a director of the Centre for Water Soluble Polymers.

The North East Wales Institute, UK

