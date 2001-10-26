Recent Advances in Environmentally Compatible Polymers
1st Edition
Cellucon ’99 Proceedings
Description
Based on the proceedings of the eleventh international Cellucon conference held in Tsukuba, Japan, this book offers a comprehensive overview of important research undertaken into all aspects of environmentally compatible polymers.
It deals with natural and synthetic polymer materials such as gels, fibres, pulp and paper, films, foams, blends and composites and shows how environmental compatibility such as biodegradability and recyclability can be developed by utilising natural polymers such as polysaccharides and polyphenols.
Key Features
- Based on the proceedings of the eleventh international Cellucon conference held in Tsukuba, Japan
- Offers a comprehensive overview of important research undertaken into all aspects of environmentally compatible polymers
- Deals with natural and synthetic polymer materials such as gels, fibres, pulp and paper, films, foams, blends and composites
Table of Contents
Part 1 An overview of the degradation of polymer materials. Part 2 Synthesis and derivatisation of biocompatible polymers. Part 3 Production and use of biocompatible materials. Part 4 Biodegradable polyurethane-based polymers. Part 5 Analysis and characterisation of new polymers and materials. Part 6 Bioengineering of new materials.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2001
- Published:
- 26th October 2001
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845693749
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855735453
About the Editor
J F Kennedy
John F. Kennedy is Director of the Birmingham Carbohydrate and Protein Tehcnology Group, School of Chemistry, University of Birmingham. He is Director of Chembiotech laboratories and is also Professor of Applied Chemistry at The North East Wales Institute of higher Education (NEWI). He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, the Institute of Management, the Institute of Food Science and Technology and the Institute of Biology. He is also editor of the journal, Carbohydrate Polymers.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Birmingham
Glyn O. Phillips
Glyn O. Phillips is Chairman of Phillips Hydrocolloids Research Ltd, UK. Glyn O. Phillips is a internationally renowned expert on hydrocolloids and food proteins. Along with Peter A. Williams he was the founder of the international journal Food Hydrocolloids, founding Directors of the Food Hydrocolloids Trust and the Gums and Stabilisers for the Food Industry Conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Phillips Hydrocolloid Research Ltd, UK
P A Williams
Peter A. Williams is a director of the Centre for Water Soluble Polymers.
Affiliations and Expertise
The North East Wales Institute, UK