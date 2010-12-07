Recent Advances in Electron Cryomicroscopy, Part A, Volume 81
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- From envelopes to atoms: the remarkable progress of biological electron microscopy
- Single-particle applications at intermediate resolution
- Visualizing molecular machines in action: single particle analysis with structural variability
- Cellular Tomography
R. Anthony Crowther
Bettina Böttcher and Katharina Hipp
Sjors H.W. Scheres
Andreas Hoenger and Cédric Bouchet-Marquis
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 7th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123813572
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123813589