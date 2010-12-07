Recent Advances in Electron Cryomicroscopy, Part A - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123813572, 9780123813589

Recent Advances in Electron Cryomicroscopy, Part A, Volume 81

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: B.V Venkataram Prasad Steve Ludtke
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123813572
eBook ISBN: 9780123813589
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th December 2010
Page Count: 144
Table of Contents

  1. From envelopes to atoms: the remarkable progress of biological electron microscopy

    2. R. Anthony Crowther

  2. Single-particle applications at intermediate resolution

    3. Bettina Böttcher and Katharina Hipp

  3. Visualizing molecular machines in action: single particle analysis with structural variability

    4. Sjors H.W. Scheres

  4. Cellular Tomography

Andreas Hoenger and Cédric Bouchet-Marquis

Description

Structural genomics is the systematic determination of 3-D structures of proteins representative of the range of protein structure and function found in nature. The goal is to build a body of structural information that will predict the structure and potential function for almost any protein from knowledge of its coding sequence. This is essential information for understanding the functioning of the human proteome, the ensemble of tens of thousands of proteins specified by the human genome.

While most structural biologists pursue structures of individual proteins or protein groups, specialists in structural genomics pursue structures of proteins on a genome wide scale. This implies large-scale cloning, expression and purification. One main advantage of this approach is economy of scale.

Key Features

  • Examines the three dimensional structure of all proteins of a given organism, by experimental methods such as X-ray crystallography and NMR spectroscopy
  • Looks at structural genomics as a foundation of drug discovery as discovering new medicines is becoming more challenging and the pharmaceutical industry is looking to new technologies to help in this mission

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, cell biologists, protein chemists, structural geneticists, and structural biologists

Details

No. of pages:
144
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123813572
eBook ISBN:
9780123813589

