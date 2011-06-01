Recent Advances in Cytometry, Part B, Volume 103
5th Edition
Advances in Applications
Table of Contents
Recent Advances in Cytometry Applications: Preclinical, Clinical, and Cell Biology
I. Preclinical and Clinical Applications
II. Cell Biology and Cell Transplantation Therapy
Acknowledgment
Detection of Hematopoietic Stem Cells by Flow Cytometry
I. Introduction
II. The side population is highly enriched in hematopoietic stem cells
III. Surface markers for LT-HSC purification
Identification of Very Small Embryonic/Epiblast-Like Stem Cells (VSELs) Circulating in Peripheral Blood During Organ/Tissue Injuries
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Materials
IV. Methods
V. Results
VI. Critical Aspects of the Methodology
VII. Applications
VIII. Future Directions
Acknowledgments
Apoptosis and Beyond: Cytometry in Studies of Programmed Cell Death
I. Introduction
II. The Biology of Apoptosis
III. Cytometry in Cell Necrobiology
IV. Cytometric Methods to Detect Apoptosis
V. Time-Window in Measuring Incidence of Apoptosis
VI. Multiparameter Detection of Apoptosis: Choosing the Right Method
VII. Beyond Apoptosis – Analysis of Alternative Cell Death Modes
VIII. Future Outlook
Acknowledgements
Assessment of Oxidative Stress-Induced DNA Damage by Immunoflourescent Analysis of 8-OxodG
I. Redox Regulation of Cell Fate Signaling
II. 8-OxodG as a Marker of Oxidative DNA Damage
III. Detection of Oxidative DNA Damage Involving 8-OxodG
IV. Concluding Remarks
Analysis of Individual Molecular Events of DNA Damage Response by Flow- and Image-Assisted Cytometry
I. Introduction
II. Events of the DDR
III. Detection of DDR Events by Cytometry
IV. Application of Cytometry to Detect DDR Induced by Different Genotoxic Agents
V. Interpretation of Cytometric Data: Role of Image-Assisted Cytometry
VI. Role of Microfluidic Lab-on-a-Chip Platforms for DDR Analysis
Fluorescence-Based Detection and Quantification of Features of Cellular Senescence
I. Introduction
II. Features Associated with Loss of Reproductive Cell Capability
III. Cellular Hypertrophy
IV. Changes Associated with Lysosomes
V. Changes Associated with Mitochondria
VI. Changes in the Level of Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS)
VII. Changes Associated with Nucleus and Chromosomes
VIII. Use of Flow Cytometry for Analysis of Cellular Senescence
IX. Conclusion
Acknowledgments
Measurement of Telomere Length Using PNA Probe by Cytometry
I. Introduction to Telomeres
II. Technical Background
III. Methods
IV. Results
V. Critical Aspects of the Flow-FISH Methodology
VI. Conclusion and Perspectives
Cytometry of Intracellular Signaling: From Laboratory Bench to Clinical Application
I. Introduction
II. Rationale
III. Methods
IV. Pathway Activators
V. Pathway Inhibitors
VI. Materials
VII. Discussion
VIII. Summary
Immunophenotypic Pattern of Myeloid Populations by Flow Cytometry Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Granulocytes
III. Basophils
IV. Eosinophils
V. Monocytes
VI. Erythroid Precursors
VII. Megakaryocytes
VIII. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) with Minimal Differentiation and AML without Maturation
IX. AML with Maturation
X. AML with t(8;21)
XI. Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia (APL)
XII. Acute Myelomonocytic Leukemia (AML-M4)
XIII. Acute Monoblastic Leukemia
XIV. Acute Erythroid Leukemia (FAB: AML-M6)
XV. Acute Megakaryoblastic Leukemia (FAB: AML-M7)
XVI. Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm
XVII. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML, BCR–ABL+)
XVIII. Granulocytes/Maturing Myeloid Precursors with Dyspoietic Features Associated with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS)
XIX. Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia (CMML)
Flow Cytometry-Based Pharmacodynamic Monitoring After Organ Transplantation
I. Introduction
II. T Cells
III. Regulatory T Cells
IV. Dendritic Cells
V. Conclusions
Clinical Cytometry and Progress in HLA Antibody Detection
I. Introduction
II. Cell-Based Assays
III. Antigen-Based Assays
IV. Current Frontiers in Transplant-Related Antibody Testing
V. Summary
Clinical Utility of Flow Cytometry in the Study of Erythropoiesis and Nonclonal Red Cell Disorders
I. Introduction
II. Normal Erythroid Development
Immunophenotypic Characterization of Bone Marrow Mast Cells in Mastocytosis and Other Mast Cell Disorders
I. Introduction
1. Background
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Immunophenotypic Analysis of MC from Biological Specimens Other than BM
V. Medical Indications
VI. Summary
Acknowledgments
Description
Cytometry is one of the most rapidly growing methodologies available for basic cell and molecular biology, cytogenetics, immunology, oncology, environmental sciences and also various fields of clinical medicine. This new edition, split into 2 Parts, is an almost completely new book, with nearly all of the chapters devoted to new topics. Like the previous volumes on cytometry published as part of the Methods in Cell Biology series, it provides a comprehensive description of particular cytometric methods and reviews their applications. Chapters present the theoretical foundations of the described methods, their applicability in experimental laboratory and clinical settings, and describes common traps and pitfalls such as problems with data interpretation, comparison with alternative assays, and choosing the optimal assay.
Key Features
- Comprehensive presentation of cytometric methods covering theoretical applications, applicability, potential pitfalls, and comparisions to alternative assays
- Discusses many new assays developed since the previous edition
- Presents recent developments in cytometric intrumentation/technology
Readership
Researchers in the fields of cell and molecular biology, immunology, and cytogenetics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 1st June 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123854940
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123854933
