Recent Advances in Cytometry, Part B, Volume 103

Recent Advances in Cytometry Applications: Preclinical, Clinical, and Cell Biology

I. Preclinical and Clinical Applications

II. Cell Biology and Cell Transplantation Therapy

Acknowledgment

Detection of Hematopoietic Stem Cells by Flow Cytometry

I. Introduction

II. The side population is highly enriched in hematopoietic stem cells

III. Surface markers for LT-HSC purification

Identification of Very Small Embryonic/Epiblast-Like Stem Cells (VSELs) Circulating in Peripheral Blood During Organ/Tissue Injuries

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Materials

IV. Methods

V. Results

VI. Critical Aspects of the Methodology

VII. Applications

VIII. Future Directions

Acknowledgments

Apoptosis and Beyond: Cytometry in Studies of Programmed Cell Death

I. Introduction

II. The Biology of Apoptosis

III. Cytometry in Cell Necrobiology

IV. Cytometric Methods to Detect Apoptosis

V. Time-Window in Measuring Incidence of Apoptosis

VI. Multiparameter Detection of Apoptosis: Choosing the Right Method

VII. Beyond Apoptosis – Analysis of Alternative Cell Death Modes

VIII. Future Outlook

Acknowledgements

Assessment of Oxidative Stress-Induced DNA Damage by Immunoflourescent Analysis of 8-OxodG

I. Redox Regulation of Cell Fate Signaling

II. 8-OxodG as a Marker of Oxidative DNA Damage

III. Detection of Oxidative DNA Damage Involving 8-OxodG

IV. Concluding Remarks

Analysis of Individual Molecular Events of DNA Damage Response by Flow- and Image-Assisted Cytometry

I. Introduction

II. Events of the DDR

III. Detection of DDR Events by Cytometry

IV. Application of Cytometry to Detect DDR Induced by Different Genotoxic Agents

V. Interpretation of Cytometric Data: Role of Image-Assisted Cytometry

VI. Role of Microfluidic Lab-on-a-Chip Platforms for DDR Analysis

Fluorescence-Based Detection and Quantification of Features of Cellular Senescence

I. Introduction

II. Features Associated with Loss of Reproductive Cell Capability

III. Cellular Hypertrophy

IV. Changes Associated with Lysosomes

V. Changes Associated with Mitochondria

VI. Changes in the Level of Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS)

VII. Changes Associated with Nucleus and Chromosomes

VIII. Use of Flow Cytometry for Analysis of Cellular Senescence

IX. Conclusion

Acknowledgments

Measurement of Telomere Length Using PNA Probe by Cytometry

I. Introduction to Telomeres

II. Technical Background

III. Methods

IV. Results

V. Critical Aspects of the Flow-FISH Methodology

VI. Conclusion and Perspectives

Cytometry of Intracellular Signaling: From Laboratory Bench to Clinical Application

I. Introduction

II. Rationale

III. Methods

IV. Pathway Activators

V. Pathway Inhibitors

VI. Materials

VII. Discussion

VIII. Summary

Immunophenotypic Pattern of Myeloid Populations by Flow Cytometry Analysis

I. Introduction

II. Granulocytes

III. Basophils

IV. Eosinophils

V. Monocytes

VI. Erythroid Precursors

VII. Megakaryocytes

VIII. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) with Minimal Differentiation and AML without Maturation

IX. AML with Maturation

X. AML with t(8;21)

XI. Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia (APL)

XII. Acute Myelomonocytic Leukemia (AML-M4)

XIII. Acute Monoblastic Leukemia

XIV. Acute Erythroid Leukemia (FAB: AML-M6)

XV. Acute Megakaryoblastic Leukemia (FAB: AML-M7)

XVI. Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm

XVII. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML, BCR–ABL+)

XVIII. Granulocytes/Maturing Myeloid Precursors with Dyspoietic Features Associated with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS)

XIX. Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia (CMML)

Flow Cytometry-Based Pharmacodynamic Monitoring After Organ Transplantation

I. Introduction

II. T Cells

III. Regulatory T Cells

IV. Dendritic Cells

V. Conclusions

Clinical Cytometry and Progress in HLA Antibody Detection

I. Introduction

II. Cell-Based Assays

III. Antigen-Based Assays

IV. Current Frontiers in Transplant-Related Antibody Testing

V. Summary

Clinical Utility of Flow Cytometry in the Study of Erythropoiesis and Nonclonal Red Cell Disorders

I. Introduction

II. Normal Erythroid Development

Immunophenotypic Characterization of Bone Marrow Mast Cells in Mastocytosis and Other Mast Cell Disorders

I. Introduction

1. Background

II. Methods

III. Results

IV. Immunophenotypic Analysis of MC from Biological Specimens Other than BM

V. Medical Indications

VI. Summary

Acknowledgments