Recent Advances in Chaotic Systems and Synchronization

Part I. New Chaotic Systems: Design and Analysis

1. Experimental observations and circuit realization of a jerk chaotic system with piecewise nonlinear function

2. Analytical, numerical and experimental analysis of a RC chaotic circuit with diodes in anti-parallel

3. Chaos in a system with parabolic equilibrium

4. A new four-dimensional chaotic system with no equilibrium point

5. A new five-dimensional multi-stable chaotic system with hidden attractors

6. Extreme Multistability in a Hyperjerk Memristive System with Hidden Attractors

7. Parameter estimation in a new chaotic system by the help of GMM based cost function

Part II. Real World Applications

8. Virtualization of Chua's circuit state space

9. Some new chaotic maps with engineering applications

10. Chaotic solutions in a forced two-dimensional Hindmarsh-Rose neuron

11. Period-Doubling bifurcation and Chaos in a new algebraic structure of predator-prey BB-model

12. Chaotic path planning for a two-link flexible manipulator using composite control techniques

Part III. New trends in Chaos Synchronization

13. Robust Synchronization of Master Slave Chaotic Systems: A Continuous Sliding-Mode Control Approach with Experimental Study

14. A four-dimensional chaotic system with one and without equilibrium points: dynamical analysis and its application to text encryption

15. FPGA implementation of chaotic oscillators, their synchronization and application to secure communications

16. On discrete-time hyperchaotic systems synchronization: Toward secure image transmission

17. Fractional-Order Hybrid Synchronization for Multiple Hyperchaotic Systems