Recent Advances in Chaotic Systems and Synchronization - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128158388, 9780128162668

Recent Advances in Chaotic Systems and Synchronization

1st Edition

From Theory to Real World Applications

Editors: Olfa Boubaker Sajad Jafari
eBook ISBN: 9780128162668
Paperback ISBN: 9780128158388
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th November 2018
Page Count: 391
Table of Contents

Part I. New Chaotic Systems: Design and Analysis
1. Experimental observations and circuit realization of a jerk chaotic system with piecewise nonlinear function
2. Analytical, numerical and experimental analysis of a RC chaotic circuit with diodes in anti-parallel
3. Chaos in a system with parabolic equilibrium
4. A new four-dimensional chaotic system with no equilibrium point
5. A new five-dimensional multi-stable chaotic system with hidden attractors
6. Extreme Multistability in a Hyperjerk Memristive System with Hidden Attractors
7. Parameter estimation in a new chaotic system by the help of GMM based cost function

Part II. Real World Applications
8. Virtualization of Chua's circuit state space
9. Some new chaotic maps with engineering applications
10. Chaotic solutions in a forced two-dimensional Hindmarsh-Rose neuron
11. Period-Doubling bifurcation and Chaos in a new algebraic structure of predator-prey BB-model
12. Chaotic path planning for a two-link flexible manipulator using composite control techniques

Part III. New trends in Chaos Synchronization
13. Robust Synchronization of Master Slave Chaotic Systems: A Continuous Sliding-Mode Control Approach with Experimental Study
14. A four-dimensional chaotic system with one and without equilibrium points: dynamical analysis and its application to text encryption
15. FPGA implementation of chaotic oscillators, their synchronization and application to secure communications
16. On discrete-time hyperchaotic systems synchronization: Toward secure image transmission
17. Fractional-Order Hybrid Synchronization for Multiple Hyperchaotic Systems

Description

Recent Advances in Chaotic Systems and Synchronization: From Theory to Real World Applications is a major reference for scientists and engineers interested in applying new computational and mathematical tools for solving complex problems related to modeling, analyzing and synchronizing chaotic systems. Furthermore, it offers an array of new, real-world applications in the field. Written by eminent scientists in the field of control theory and nonlinear systems from 19 countries (Cameroon, China, Ethiopia, France, Greece, India, Italia, Iran, Japan, Mexico, and more), this book covers the latest advances in chaos theory, along with the efficiency of novel synchronization approaches.

Readers will find the fundamentals and algorithms related to the analysis and synchronization of chaotic systems, along with key applications, including electronic design, text and image encryption, and robot control and tracking.

Key Features

  • Explores and evaluates the latest real-world applications of chaos across various engineering and biomedical engineering fields
  • Investigates advances in chaos synchronization techniques, including the continuous sliding-mode control approach, hybrid synchronization between chaotic and hyperchaotic systems, and neural network synchronization
  • Presents recent advances in chaotic systems through an overview of new systems and new proprieties

Readership

Graduate students and researches in the fields of nonlinear systems, chaos theory, control theory, telecommunications and Signal processing, applied mathematics, physics. Engineering and professionals in the fields of telecommunications and signal processing, modelling and simulation, statistics

About the Editors

Olfa Boubaker Editor

Olfa Boubaker received the Ph.D. degree (2000) in Electrical Engineering from the National Engineering School of Tunis (ENIT) and the Habilitation Universitaire degree (2007) in Control Engineering from the National Engineering School of Sfax (ENIS), Tunisia. Since 1997, Professor Boubaker is a Permanent Visitor of the Laboratory of Analysis and Architecture of Systems (LAAS) of CNRS, Toulouse (France). She is currently Full Professor at National Institute of Applied Science and Technology (INSAT) of University of Carthage where she was actively engaged, since 2000, in teaching and research in Control theory, Nonlinear Systems and Robotics. Since 2017, she is the Head of the Research Laboratory ‘Energy, Robotics, control and Optimization’. Professor Boubaker is closely associated with several reputable international journals as a reviewer. She is Member of the scientific editorial board of the International Journal of Advanced Robotic Systems (SAGE publishing), Guest Editor for the journals Complexity and Mathematical Problems in Engineering (Hindawi Publishing) and Regional Editor of the Book series Emerging Methodologies and Applications in Modelling, Identification and Control (Elsevier Publishing). She also serves as scientific committee member in several international and peer-reviewed conferences. Professor Boubaker is the principal author of (03) books, (12) book's chapters and the author/coauthor of more than 100 peer-reviewed papers.

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institute of Applied Science and Technology (INSAT), University of Carthage, Tunisia

Sajad Jafari Editor

Sajad Jafari was born in Kermanshah, Iran, in 1983. He received his BSc., M.S., and Ph.D. degrees in biomedical engineering in 2005, 2008, 2013 from biomedical engineering department, Amirkabir University of technology, Tehran, Iran. He is currently an Assistant Professor in there (since 2013). His research interests include artificial intelligence, optimization, pattern recognition and especially nonlinear and chaotic signals and systems. Dr Sajad Jafari is closely associated with several reputable international journals as a reviewer and he is the author/coauthor of more than 100 peer-reviewed papers.

Affiliations and Expertise

Amirkabir University of Technology, Iran

