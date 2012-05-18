Recent Advances in Cancer Research and Therapy
1st Edition
Description
Cancer continues to be one of the major causes of death throughout the developed world, which has led to increased research on effective treatments. Because of this, in the past decade, rapid progress in the field of cancer treatment has been seen. Recent Advances in Cancer Research and Therapy reviews in specific details some of the most effective and promising treatments developed in research centers worldwide. While referencing advances in traditional therapies and treatments such as chemotherapy, this book also highlights advances in biotherapy including research using Interferon and Super Interferon, HecI based and liposome based therapy, gene therapy, and p53 based cancer therapy. There is also a discussion of current cancer research in China including traditional Chinese medicine. Written by leading scientists in the field, this book provides an essential insight into the current state of cancer therapy and treatment.
Key Features
- Includes a wide range of research areas including a focus on biotherapy and the development of novel cancer therapeutic strategies.
- Formatted for a broad audience including all working in researching cancer treatments and therapies.
- Discusses special traits and results of Chinese cancer research.
Readership
Scientists, researchers, medical professionals, and students working in the various fields related to cancer research and treatment.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Contributors
1. Cancer Biotherapy: Progress in China
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Immunotherapy
1.3 Gene Therapy
1.4 Antiangiogenesis Therapy
1.5 Targeted Therapy
REFERENCES
2. Cancer Targeting Gene–Viro–Therapy and its Promising Future: A Trend in Both Cancer Gene Therapy and Cancer Virotherapy
2.1 Gene Therapy of Cancer
2.2 Replicating Oncolytic Virus on Cancer Therapy
2.3 Cancer Targeting Gene–Viro–Therapy (CTGVT)
2.4 Modification of CTGVT
2.5 Questions
2.6 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
REFERENCES
3. Relationship Between Antiproliferative Activities and Class I MHC Surface Expression of Mouse Interferon Proteins on B16-F10 Melanoma Cells
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Materials and Methods
3.3 Results
3.4 Discussion
REFERENCES
4. Mitotic Regulator Hec1 as a Potential Target for Cancer Therapy
4.1 Cell Growth and Cancer
4.2 Mitotic Regulators as Cancer Therapy Targets
4.3 Discovery of Hec1, a Novel Protein in Mitotic Regulation
4.4 Development of Hec1 Inhibitors for Cancer Therapeutics
4.5 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
REFERENCES
5. Advances in Liposome-Based Targeted Gene Therapy of Cancer
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Cationic Liposome-Mediated Nonviral Gene Delivery
5.3 Improvement of Therapeutic Efficiency of Liposome-Mediated Gene Therapy
5.4 Improvement of Nonviral Gene Expression System
5.5 Therapeutic Genes for Cancer Gene Therapy
5.6 Conclusion
REFERENCES
6. Rewiring the Intracellular Signaling Network in Cancer
6.1 Introduction
6.2 The JNK Signaling Pathway
6.3 The NF-κB Signaling Pathway
6.4 The Negative Crosstalk Between NF-κB and JNK1 Wires the TNF-α Signaling Circuitry for Cell Survival
6.5 The Positive Crosstalk Between NF-κB and JNK1 Wires the UV Signaling Circuitry for Cell Death
6.6 Toward Cell Signaling–Based Cancer Therapy
Acknowledgments
REFERENCES
7. Research and Development of Highly Potent Antibody-Based Drug Conjugates and Fusion Proteins for Cancer Therapy
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Intact ADCs
7.3 Downsizing ADCs
7.4 Conclusion
REFERENCES
8. Cancer Stem Cell
8.1 Introduction
8.2 History of CSC
8.3 Controversy Over CSC
8.4 Origin of CSC
8.5 Pivotal Signaling Pathways in CSCs
8.6 CSCs and Metastasis
8.7 Cancer Therapies Targeting CSCs
8.8 Future Directions of CSC
REFERENCES
9. p53: A Target and a Biomarker of Cancer Therapy?
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Can p53 Act as a Biomarker in Cancer Management and Therapy?
9.3 p53-Based Cancer Therapy
9.4 What Can We Do to Accelerate p53-Based Cancer Management and Therapy?
Acknowledgments
REFERENCES
10. Recombinant Adenoviral-p53 Agent (Gendicine®): Quality Control, Mechanism of Action, and Its Use for Treatment of Malignant Tumors
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Recombinant Adenoviral-p53 Agent (Trademarked Gendicine)
10.3 Mechanisms of Actions
10.4 Safety of Gendicine in Clinics
10.5 Efficacy of Gendicine in Clinics
10.6 Overview of Intellectual Property Rights of Recombinant Ad-p53, Methods of Manufacture, and Clinical Applications
10.7 Summary and Prospective
REFERENCES
11. Three-Dimensional Tumor Model and T-Lymphocytes Immunotherapy for Cancer
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Three-Dimensional Tumor Models
11.3 3D Tumor Model and T-Lymphocytes Immune Therapy for Cancer
11.4 Recent Advances in Cancer Immune Therapy
11.5 New Strategies for Cancer Therapy Based on Immune Intervention
11.6 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
REFERENCES
12. Advances in Cancer Chemotherapeutic Drug Research in China
12.1 Introduction of Background of Anticancer Drug Research in China
12.2 Natural-Derived Anticancer Agents Developed in China
12.3 Synthetic Anticancer Drugs
12.4 New Inhibitors of Topoisomerases and Molecular-Targeted Anticancer Agents
12.5 Recent Work on Design, Synthesis, and Antitumor Evaluation of Several Series of Derivatives
12.6 Discussion and Perspectives
REFERENCES
13. Doxorubicin Cardiotoxicity Revisited: ROS Versus Top2
13.1 Doxorubicin Kills Tumor Cells Through Top2 Poisoning
13.2 Doxorubicin Causes Unique Tissue Toxicities
13.3 Doxorubicin Cardiotoxicity, an ROS Theory
13.4 Doxorubicin Cardiotoxicity, a Top2 Twist
13.5 Prevention of Doxorubicin Cardiotoxicity by ICRF-187
13.6 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
REFERENCES
14. Biochemistry and Pharmacology of Human ABCC1/MRP1 and Its Role in Detoxification and in Multidrug Resistance of Cancer Chemotherapy
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Structure of ABCC1
14.3 Monomer Versus Dimer
14.4 Regulations of ABCC1 Expression
14.5 Biogenesis and Trafficking
14.6 Mechanism of Action
14.7 Substrates of ABCC1
14.8 Inhibitors of ABCC1
14.9 Physiologic Functions of ABCC1
14.10 ABCC1 in Clinical Drug Resistance
14.11 Conclusion and Perspectives
REFERENCES
15. The Role of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Clinical Oncology
15.1 Historical Note on the Understanding of Cancer: West and East
15.2 Search for Anticancer Agents from Medicinal Plants
15.3 Traditional Medicinal Herbs as BRMs
15.4 TCM as Angiogenesis Inhibitors
15.5 Future Perspective–Integration of TCM with Modern Medicine Both in Experimental and in Clinical Study
REFERENCES
16. Effect of Arsenic Trioxide on Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia and Glioma: Experimental Studies, Clinical Applications, and Perspectives
16.1 Historical Perspectives of Arsenic Derivatives in Medicine
16.2 Effect of Arsenic Trioxide in APL
16.3 The Application of Arsenic Trioxide in Glioma
16.4 Experimental Studies and Clinical Applications of As2O3 in Harbin Medical University
16.5 Conclusions
REFERENCES
17. Recent Advances in Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Research and Its Pathogenesis
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Molecular Pathogenesis of NPC
17.3 Molecular Diagnosis of NPC
17.4 Advances in the Treatment of NPC
17.5 Summary
REFERENCES
18. Esophageal Carcinoma
18.1 An Overview of Esophageal Carcinoma
18.2 The Pathogenesis of Esophageal Carcinoma
18.3 The Etiopathogenesis of Esophageal Carcinoma
18.4 The Treatment of Esophageal Carcinoma
18.5 The Prevention of Esophageal Carcinomas
REFERENCES
19. Research on Colorectal Cancer in China
19.1 The Progress of Epidemiological Study on CRC
19.2 CRC Screening and Early Detection in China
19.3 The Clue of Microbe Pathogens and CRC—Study on the Carcinogenesis of Microcystin and H. pylori
19.4 CRC-Related Gene (SNC6/ST13, SNC19/ST14, SNC73)
REFERENCES
20. Molecular and Cellular Characteristics of Small Cell Lung Cancer: Implications for Molecular-Targeted Cancer Therapy
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Clinical Diagnosis and Staging of SCLC
20.3 The Clinical Management of SCLC
20.4 Genetic Alteration of SCLC
20.5 Transition from SCLC to its Variants and/or NSCLC
20.6 SCLC Metastasis
20.7 Drug Resistance of SCLC
20.8 Perspective
Acknowledgments
REFERENCES
21. Possibility to Partly Win the War Against Cancer
21.1 Cancer Targeting Gene-Viro-Therapy with Excellent Antitumor Effects
21.2 Super Interferon (sIFN-I) with Super Antitumor Effects on Solid Tumor in Animals and in Patients
21.3 Cytokine-Induced Killer Cell Therapy and its Important Modification
21.4 Antibody Protein Therapy and Antibody Gene Therapy or Armed Antibody Gene Therapy
21.5 Cancer Crusade at 40141
21.6 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
REFERENCES
About the Editors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 700
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2012
- Published:
- 18th May 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123978363
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123978332
About the Editor
Xin-Yuan Liu
Institute of Biochemistry and Cell Biology, Shanghai Institutes for Biological Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences, China
Affiliations and Expertise
Shanghai Institutes for Biological Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences, China
Sidney Pestka
Affiliations and Expertise
PBL Interferon Source, New Jersey, USA
Yu-Fang Shi
Institute of Health Sciences, Shanghai Institutes for Biological Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences, China
Affiliations and Expertise
Shanghai Institutes for Biological Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences, China
Reviews
"While referencing advances in traditional therapies and treatments such as chemotherapy, this book also highlights advances in biotherapy including research using Interferon and Super Interferon, HecI based and liposome based therapy, gene therapy, and p53 based cancer therapy."--Doody.com, April 24, 2013