Recent Advances in Cancer Research and Therapy

1. Cancer Biotherapy: Progress in China

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Immunotherapy

1.3 Gene Therapy

1.4 Antiangiogenesis Therapy

1.5 Targeted Therapy

2. Cancer Targeting Gene–Viro–Therapy and its Promising Future: A Trend in Both Cancer Gene Therapy and Cancer Virotherapy

2.1 Gene Therapy of Cancer

2.2 Replicating Oncolytic Virus on Cancer Therapy

2.3 Cancer Targeting Gene–Viro–Therapy (CTGVT)

2.4 Modification of CTGVT

2.5 Questions

2.6 Conclusion

3. Relationship Between Antiproliferative Activities and Class I MHC Surface Expression of Mouse Interferon Proteins on B16-F10 Melanoma Cells

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Materials and Methods

3.3 Results

3.4 Discussion

4. Mitotic Regulator Hec1 as a Potential Target for Cancer Therapy

4.1 Cell Growth and Cancer

4.2 Mitotic Regulators as Cancer Therapy Targets

4.3 Discovery of Hec1, a Novel Protein in Mitotic Regulation

4.4 Development of Hec1 Inhibitors for Cancer Therapeutics

4.5 Conclusion

5. Advances in Liposome-Based Targeted Gene Therapy of Cancer

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cationic Liposome-Mediated Nonviral Gene Delivery

5.3 Improvement of Therapeutic Efficiency of Liposome-Mediated Gene Therapy

5.4 Improvement of Nonviral Gene Expression System

5.5 Therapeutic Genes for Cancer Gene Therapy

5.6 Conclusion

6. Rewiring the Intracellular Signaling Network in Cancer

6.1 Introduction

6.2 The JNK Signaling Pathway

6.3 The NF-κB Signaling Pathway

6.4 The Negative Crosstalk Between NF-κB and JNK1 Wires the TNF-α Signaling Circuitry for Cell Survival

6.5 The Positive Crosstalk Between NF-κB and JNK1 Wires the UV Signaling Circuitry for Cell Death

6.6 Toward Cell Signaling–Based Cancer Therapy

7. Research and Development of Highly Potent Antibody-Based Drug Conjugates and Fusion Proteins for Cancer Therapy

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Intact ADCs

7.3 Downsizing ADCs

7.4 Conclusion

8. Cancer Stem Cell

8.1 Introduction

8.2 History of CSC

8.3 Controversy Over CSC

8.4 Origin of CSC

8.5 Pivotal Signaling Pathways in CSCs

8.6 CSCs and Metastasis

8.7 Cancer Therapies Targeting CSCs

8.8 Future Directions of CSC

9. p53: A Target and a Biomarker of Cancer Therapy?

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Can p53 Act as a Biomarker in Cancer Management and Therapy?

9.3 p53-Based Cancer Therapy

9.4 What Can We Do to Accelerate p53-Based Cancer Management and Therapy?

10. Recombinant Adenoviral-p53 Agent (Gendicine®): Quality Control, Mechanism of Action, and Its Use for Treatment of Malignant Tumors

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Recombinant Adenoviral-p53 Agent (Trademarked Gendicine)

10.3 Mechanisms of Actions

10.4 Safety of Gendicine in Clinics

10.5 Efficacy of Gendicine in Clinics

10.6 Overview of Intellectual Property Rights of Recombinant Ad-p53, Methods of Manufacture, and Clinical Applications

10.7 Summary and Prospective

11. Three-Dimensional Tumor Model and T-Lymphocytes Immunotherapy for Cancer

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Three-Dimensional Tumor Models

11.3 3D Tumor Model and T-Lymphocytes Immune Therapy for Cancer

11.4 Recent Advances in Cancer Immune Therapy

11.5 New Strategies for Cancer Therapy Based on Immune Intervention

11.6 Conclusion

12. Advances in Cancer Chemotherapeutic Drug Research in China

12.1 Introduction of Background of Anticancer Drug Research in China

12.2 Natural-Derived Anticancer Agents Developed in China

12.3 Synthetic Anticancer Drugs

12.4 New Inhibitors of Topoisomerases and Molecular-Targeted Anticancer Agents

12.5 Recent Work on Design, Synthesis, and Antitumor Evaluation of Several Series of Derivatives

12.6 Discussion and Perspectives

13. Doxorubicin Cardiotoxicity Revisited: ROS Versus Top2

13.1 Doxorubicin Kills Tumor Cells Through Top2 Poisoning

13.2 Doxorubicin Causes Unique Tissue Toxicities

13.3 Doxorubicin Cardiotoxicity, an ROS Theory

13.4 Doxorubicin Cardiotoxicity, a Top2 Twist

13.5 Prevention of Doxorubicin Cardiotoxicity by ICRF-187

13.6 Conclusion

14. Biochemistry and Pharmacology of Human ABCC1/MRP1 and Its Role in Detoxification and in Multidrug Resistance of Cancer Chemotherapy

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Structure of ABCC1

14.3 Monomer Versus Dimer

14.4 Regulations of ABCC1 Expression

14.5 Biogenesis and Trafficking

14.6 Mechanism of Action

14.7 Substrates of ABCC1

14.8 Inhibitors of ABCC1

14.9 Physiologic Functions of ABCC1

14.10 ABCC1 in Clinical Drug Resistance

14.11 Conclusion and Perspectives

15. The Role of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Clinical Oncology

15.1 Historical Note on the Understanding of Cancer: West and East

15.2 Search for Anticancer Agents from Medicinal Plants

15.3 Traditional Medicinal Herbs as BRMs

15.4 TCM as Angiogenesis Inhibitors

15.5 Future Perspective–Integration of TCM with Modern Medicine Both in Experimental and in Clinical Study

16. Effect of Arsenic Trioxide on Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia and Glioma: Experimental Studies, Clinical Applications, and Perspectives

16.1 Historical Perspectives of Arsenic Derivatives in Medicine

16.2 Effect of Arsenic Trioxide in APL

16.3 The Application of Arsenic Trioxide in Glioma

16.4 Experimental Studies and Clinical Applications of As2O3 in Harbin Medical University

16.5 Conclusions

17. Recent Advances in Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Research and Its Pathogenesis

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Molecular Pathogenesis of NPC

17.3 Molecular Diagnosis of NPC

17.4 Advances in the Treatment of NPC

17.5 Summary

18. Esophageal Carcinoma

18.1 An Overview of Esophageal Carcinoma

18.2 The Pathogenesis of Esophageal Carcinoma

18.3 The Etiopathogenesis of Esophageal Carcinoma

18.4 The Treatment of Esophageal Carcinoma

18.5 The Prevention of Esophageal Carcinomas

19. Research on Colorectal Cancer in China

19.1 The Progress of Epidemiological Study on CRC

19.2 CRC Screening and Early Detection in China

19.3 The Clue of Microbe Pathogens and CRC—Study on the Carcinogenesis of Microcystin and H. pylori

19.4 CRC-Related Gene (SNC6/ST13, SNC19/ST14, SNC73)

20. Molecular and Cellular Characteristics of Small Cell Lung Cancer: Implications for Molecular-Targeted Cancer Therapy

20.1 Introduction

20.2 Clinical Diagnosis and Staging of SCLC

20.3 The Clinical Management of SCLC

20.4 Genetic Alteration of SCLC

20.5 Transition from SCLC to its Variants and/or NSCLC

20.6 SCLC Metastasis

20.7 Drug Resistance of SCLC

20.8 Perspective

21. Possibility to Partly Win the War Against Cancer

21.1 Cancer Targeting Gene-Viro-Therapy with Excellent Antitumor Effects

21.2 Super Interferon (sIFN-I) with Super Antitumor Effects on Solid Tumor in Animals and in Patients

21.3 Cytokine-Induced Killer Cell Therapy and its Important Modification

21.4 Antibody Protein Therapy and Antibody Gene Therapy or Armed Antibody Gene Therapy

21.5 Cancer Crusade at 40141

21.6 Conclusion

