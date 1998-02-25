Recent Advances in Basic and Applied Aspects of Industrial Catalysis, Volume 113

Since the Catalysis Society of India was formed in 1973, it has grown into a vibrant and active professional body serving the Indian catalysis community and acts as a professional link between them and the rest of the world. The Silver Jubilee Symposium of the CSI, the thirteenth in a successful series of national symposia, brought together all those devoted to various aspects of this fascinating interdisciplinary field of catalysis. More than 400 delegates from around the country attended and there was considerable international participation.

The scientific programme of the symposium covered different aspects of catalysis, processes based on catalysis and novel catalysis materials for various applications. This volume comprises two eminent scientist award lectures, six plenary lectures, five invited papers and 111 contributed papers which were critically selected from an impressive response to the call for papers.