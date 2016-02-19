Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408041508, 9781483100210

Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition

1st Edition

Authors: W. Haresign D. J. A. Cole
eBook ISBN: 9781483100210
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 31st July 1990
Page Count: 252
Description

Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition 1990 focuses on technologies and controls needed to ensure meat quality. The book first discusses allergic responses to diets in humans. Changes in meat consumption and consumer attitudes; improving the quality of meat; and implications for the future are described. The text looks at legislation and its effect on the feed compounder, including marketing of feeds, medicated feeds, bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), and safety regulations. The book also underscores the control of feed-born bacterial and viral pathogens in farm animals. Animal infections and diseases connected with feeds; control measures during manufacture of feeds; and public health implications are noted. The text also discusses chemical probiosis, effects of mycotoxins on animal performance, and nutritive value of wheat and its effect on broiler performance. The book then focuses on water requirement of growing-finishing pigs. Water input/output relationships in pigs; factors affecting the relative contribution of different water losses/uses; and factors affecting the supply of water to pigs are described. The text also discusses water requirement of poultry, piglets, and lactating cows. The book is a valuable source of data for readers interested in studying the controls and technologies needed to improve meat quality.

Table of Contents


Preface

I Consumer Requirements

1 Allergic Responses to Diets in Humans

2 Changes in Consumer Perceptions of Meat Quality

II General Nutrition

3 Legislation and Its Effect on the Feed Compounder

4 The Control of Feed-Borne Bacterial and Viral Pathogens in Farm Animals

5 Chemical Probiosis

6 Effects of Mycotoxins on Animal Performance

III Pig and Poultry Nutrition

7 The Nutritive Value of Wheat and Its Effect on Broiler Performance

8 Impact of Somatotropin and Beta-Adrenergic Agonists on Growth, Carcass Composition and Nutrient Requirements of Pigs

IV Water Requirements of Pigs and Poultry

9 The Water Requirement of Growing-Finishing Pigs - Theoretical and Practical Considerations

10 Water for Piglets and Lactating Sows: Quantity, Quality and Quandaries

11 The Water Requirements of Poultry

12 Nutrition and Carcass Quality in Ducks

V Ruminant Nutrition

13 Effect of Performance Enhancers on Nutrient Requirements of Cattle

14 Rumen Probiosis: The Effects of Novel Microorganisms on Rumen Fermentation and Ruminant Productivity

List of Participants

Index

About the Author

W. Haresign

D. J. A. Cole

